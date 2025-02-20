Thai massage shop owner attacked after accusing rival of black magic

Three Thai women attacked a massage shop owner in the central province of Ayutthaya after the victim accused one of them of performing black magic against her.

The female massage shop owner travelled from Ayutthaya province to Bangkok to seek justice from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive, after her case had not progressed for two months since December of the previous year. She alleged that local police officers ignored her case.

The massage shop owner revealed to the organisation and news agencies at a press conference that she felt uncomfortable and suspected that she was the target of black magic. She had been unable to sleep and had nightmares for many consecutive nights.

She then shared her concerns with her employee via an online conversation. She also told the employee that she suspected her business rival, a female owner of a nearby massage shop, of performing black magic against her.

The victim stated that she was unaware of how but her rival managed to learn about the accusation. On December 13, she came to the shop, shouted vulgarities outside, and demanded the victim come out to discuss the issue.

The victim said she refused to go outside for her safety, prompting her rival to bring two employees to the shop and pull her outside.

They then attacked her in a gang assault for more than five minutes, until witnesses intervened. The victim also shared CCTV footage of the assault with the public.

The victim said she filed a complaint against the three attackers with local police but no charges have yet been issued against them. Officers claimed they needed more time to question all of the attackers before taking any action.

The victim said she feared the gang would return to attack her again, so she reached out to Saimai Survive for protection.

Despite sharing her case with the organisation, there have been no reports of any developments from the police regarding the case so far.