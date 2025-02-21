British woman’s dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott16 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
110 3 minutes read
British woman’s dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare
Picture courtesy of The Daily Mail

A British woman thought she was embarking on a holiday of a lifetime to mark hers and husband’s golden wedding anniversary. But their romantic escapade to exotic Thailand has spiralled into a medical horror story that’s left the beloved granny fighting for her life!

Their sun-soaked plans were ruined when Pamela Gatehouse, from Carshalton, Surrey, fell victim to a terrifying medical saga that erupted into a full-blown emergency.

Advertisements

The pair had started their adventure in India, where the 69 year old contracted a pesky bout of tonsillitis. But what started as a simple sore throat soon became a life-threatening ordeal and the couple’s 50th anniversary bash quickly turned into an agonising race against time, said Pamela’s 71 year husband, John.

“Everything was going so well until the infection took a turn for the worse. We got to Thailand and her condition just deteriorated. It was terrifying.”

Related Articles

A gruesome wound opened on the side of Pamela’s neck, with pus reportedly “bursting out” and covering their hotel room bed in Pattaya in a scene straight out of a horror flick.

British woman's dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Daily Mail

The British woman’s tragic tale took another twist when she was whisked to hospital just a day after her birthday on February 11. Doctors scanned her and uncovered a horrific secondary infection that turned her holiday into a nightmare, said John.

“She’s in so much agony. It’s soul-destroying seeing her like that. I never thought on our 50th anniversary, she’d be in hospital and I’d be in limbo. It’s devastating.”

Advertisements

The poor woman has endured a gruelling four surgeries to remove rotting flesh and skin, topping out their bills to a gut-wrenching £15,300 (651,000 baht).

Relying on maxed out credit cards, John is now struggling to hold back the financial tide threatening to crash down upon them. And the forecast looks grim.

Pamela faces four more expensive vacuum treatments and the couple is staring down the barrel of bills totaling at least £33,300 (1.42 million baht). Another desperate surgery is scheduled for next Monday, said John.

“Each time it’s just a waiting game. You never know if she’s going to survive, especially with her COPD. Plus, she’s got a rare blood type, O negative, and that doesn’t help us here. Everything’s mounting against us.”

British woman's dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Daily Mail

Fears about finances loom large, with John sharing their nightmare of differentiation in treatment based on wealth.

“There’s a rate for Thais and a rate for tourists, as if we’re all loaded.”

Their travel insurance has conveniently failed them too, leaving them to shoulder every painful penny.

And as if their sky-rocketing medical bills weren’t enough, a flight home could cost £42,500 commercially. Don’t mention the £140,000 needed for an air ambulance, those sums would give anyone palpitations, added John.

“I’m trying to arrange a commercial flight with a stretcher.”

John has turned to the British Embassy, only to be met with suggestions to seek donations from friends and family. With two insurance policies hanging by a thread due to loopholes, the couple’s only option now seems to be public generosity.

British woman's dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare | News by Thaiger
Picture of John and Pamela courtesy of The Daily Mail

Daughter Claire, back in Blighty, is doing all she can from home, using every ounce of strength to bring her parents back.

The couple’s trip wasn’t just a romantic getaway. They hoped warm weather would ease Pamela’s COPD symptoms, giving her relief that grey, dreary Britain just can’t provide.

But for now, John remains by his wife’s side every day, from morning until visiting hours end. Their plans have been hastily rewritten, as the couple is forced to face this unseeable chapter together 8,000 miles away from home.

To help the Gatehouses in their time of need, donations can be made to John’s fundraiser. Any penny can be the miracle they desperately seek.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office assures they are offering support but it’s the kindness of strangers that might be Pamela’s lifeline now.

British woman's dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Daily Mail

Latest Thailand News
Teenage tearaways turns Pattaya street into war zone Pattaya News

Teenage tearaways turns Pattaya street into war zone

10 seconds ago
British woman&#8217;s dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare Thailand News

British woman’s dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare

16 minutes ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 21 to 23) Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 21 to 23)

13 hours ago
Thai massage shop owner attacked after accusing rival of black magic Thailand News

Thai massage shop owner attacked after accusing rival of black magic

15 hours ago
Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder Thailand News

Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder

16 hours ago
Buriram students hospitalised after using kratom water, e-cigarettes Thailand News

Buriram students hospitalised after using kratom water, e-cigarettes

16 hours ago
Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records Thailand News

Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records

16 hours ago
Man arrested for selling account used in 2.2 million baht scam Crime News

Man arrested for selling account used in 2.2 million baht scam

16 hours ago
Land probe targets resort linked to Thai minister Thailand News

Land probe targets resort linked to Thai minister

16 hours ago
Cloud storage exposes 15 year old Thai rapist abusing 6 year old girl Thailand News

Cloud storage exposes 15 year old Thai rapist abusing 6 year old girl

16 hours ago
91 mobile phones seized as 8 Chinese arrested in Thailand Thailand News

91 mobile phones seized as 8 Chinese arrested in Thailand

16 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for illegal firearm collection Crime News

Chiang Rai man arrested for illegal firearm collection

16 hours ago
Filming dispute with Indian men sparks Pattaya Beach brawl Pattaya News

Filming dispute with Indian men sparks Pattaya Beach brawl

17 hours ago
Banana drama: Thai woman holds buffalo hostage over plantation feud Thailand News

Banana drama: Thai woman holds buffalo hostage over plantation feud

17 hours ago
Child abduction scare in Nakhon Phanom prompts school warnings Crime News

Child abduction scare in Nakhon Phanom prompts school warnings

17 hours ago
Myanmar repatriates Chinese scam workers through Thailand Thailand News

Myanmar repatriates Chinese scam workers through Thailand

17 hours ago
Jealous ex pulls gun in Pattaya nightclub chaos Pattaya News

Jealous ex pulls gun in Pattaya nightclub chaos

18 hours ago
Thai woman harassed as scammer uses her address for fake sex services Thailand News

Thai woman harassed as scammer uses her address for fake sex services

18 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourist influx generates over 270 billion baht revenue Tourism News

Thailand’s tourist influx generates over 270 billion baht revenue

18 hours ago
Phuket hosts Deep South youth for cultural exchange Phuket News

Phuket hosts Deep South youth for cultural exchange

18 hours ago
Tragic shooting in Buriram: Wife critical, husband dead Crime News

Tragic shooting in Buriram: Wife critical, husband dead

18 hours ago
US searches for Koh Samui soar after The White Lotus premiere Thailand News

US searches for Koh Samui soar after The White Lotus premiere

18 hours ago
Thai woman exposes police husband&#8217;s corruption after cheating and assault Thailand News

Thai woman exposes police husband’s corruption after cheating and assault

19 hours ago
Louis Vuitton&#8217;s chic travel guide gives Bangkok the luxury treatment Bangkok News

Louis Vuitton’s chic travel guide gives Bangkok the luxury treatment

19 hours ago
Speeding motorbike crashes into power pole on Phuket road Phuket News

Speeding motorbike crashes into power pole on Phuket road

19 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott16 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
110 3 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

India offers free 30-day visa for Thai tourists until end of the year

India offers free 30-day visa for Thai tourists until end of the year

16 hours ago
Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder

Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder

16 hours ago
Buriram students hospitalised after using kratom water, e-cigarettes

Buriram students hospitalised after using kratom water, e-cigarettes

16 hours ago
Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records

Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records

16 hours ago