What to do in Bangkok this weekend (9-11 June)

In need of some weekend adventure in Bangkok? Get ready for this weekend’s activities, including an exciting pride cruise, a few inspiring live performances, a digital art exhibition, and more. Let’s have another memorable weekend!

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 9-11)

1. Pride Cruise #7

An extravaganza celebrating pride will take place for two days in the middle of Bangkok. Participate in an exciting competition for drag queens and watch amazing performances by local artists as well as artists from other countries. Come out and be a part of a lively and exciting event honouring the LGBTQIA+ community.

Entrance fee: 800-1,200 baht

Date: June 9-10

Time: 18:00-23:00

Location: Bangkok Island

Google map: Bangkok Island

2. One Leehom Wang Live @ Bangkok

The legendary Taiwanese pop icon will be making his concert debut in Bangkok. The concert, titled “ONE Leehom Wang Live @ Bangkok,” is eagerly awaited by fans everywhere, and will feature Wang’s internationally acclaimed hits like “ONE” and “See You Soon.” Wang Leehom is bringing in a special guest for the concert: his good friend, the famous Thai guitarist Jack Thammarat. If you are a fan, don’t miss out seeing him!

Entrance fee: 2,500-7,800 baht

Date: June 10

Time: 19:00

Location: Hall EH 98-99, Bitec Bangna

Google map: Bitec Bangna

3. Phum Viphurit Presents ‘The Greng Jai Gala’ Live in Bangkok

Phum Viphurit is a popular Thai artist who has performed all over the world and had numerous singles that peaked at the top of the charts. Despite this, he has never performed a major solo concert in Thailand. His first major solo performance, ‘The Greng Jai Gala Live in Bangkok,’ is set to change that. Be prepared for an extraordinary show that lasts longer than one hour and features appearances by unexpected guests. Don’t miss this exceptional event from Phum!

Entrance fee: 1,800-4,500 baht

Date: June 10-11

Time: 18:00

Location: KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theater

Google map: KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theater

4. Conne(x)t Homecoming

Conne(x)t Homecoming is a digital art exhibition presented by Eyedropper Fill that encourages people to have greater empathy and open minds with regards to one another. As a direct result of the pandemic, people’s lives have undergone significant new developments and changes, such as increased levels of social isolation. As a result, at times, we may have neglected our true selves and lost interest in the things that used to matter to us in the past.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: June 1-30

Time: Round 1-11:00 / Round 2-14:00 / Round 3-17:00

Location: Galleria 2-3, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok

Google map: River City Bangkok

5. Soul Salt River City

River City Bangkok, Art Space, and the Charoen Krung district are destinations frequently visited by art enthusiasts. The latest addition to River City is ‘Soul Salt River City,’ a gallery and paint bar that aims to bring beach vibes indoors. Guests can admire beautiful views of the Chao Phraya River, have some creative fun with paint, and eat some delicious fusion Thai food prepared by skilled chefs. If you’re looking for a way to chill out, painting at River City is a great option.

Opening Times: Everyday 10:00-20:00

Location: 1st floor, River City Bangkok

Google map: River City Bangkok

