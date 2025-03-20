Digital boom: Thailand’s tech economy set for electrifying growth

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott53 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
80 1 minute read
Digital boom: Thailand’s tech economy set for electrifying growth
Picture courtesy of Open Gov Asia

Thailand’s digital economy is poised to skyrocket this year, with GDP expected to rise by a staggering 7.3% to hit 4.85 trillion baht, according to the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry. This digital surge far exceeds the national GDP growth rate, sitting at 2.8%, totalling 19.2 trillion baht.

Digital investment is also on a meteoric rise, predicted to grow by 9.9%, more than twice the national investment rate. DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong revealed the government’s ambitious plans to boost competitiveness through digital advancements, prioritising cloud services, data centres, and cutting-edge technologies.

The global scene shows a predicted economic growth of 3.3%, with government-led digital investment climbing by 5% and private sector ventures soaring by 10.3%. This uptick is driven by foreign investments in digital spheres like cloud services, AI, and the government’s cloud-first policy.

Thailand’s embrace of digital payments is also on the rise, with both locals and tourists tapping into the tech trend. However, challenges loom, including political instability, global trade hurdles, and regional competition for digital dominance.

Related Articles
Digital boom: Thailand's tech economy set for electrifying growth | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Asia Property Awards

Wetang Phuangsup, Secretary General of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission, heralds the rapid expansion as a backbone for the national economy, aided by policies attracting foreign investment into digital infrastructure.

Private digital consumption is set to leap by 7.6%, surpassing the general consumption increase of 3.3%, as Thai consumers flock to digital platforms. Government digital consumption is predicted to increase by 4.3%, fuelled by innovations in management and online services.

In the foreign trade sector, export growth of digital goods and services is anticipated at 5.5%, spurred by demand for electronics, burgeoning electric vehicle production, digital service adoption, and AI integration, reported Bangkok Post.

The use of online platforms by international tourists for booking accommodations and services further bolsters this optimistic outlook.

In other news, Prasert revealed that since the Government of Thailand cut power to border areas near Myanmar on February 5, there has been a significant drop in cybercrime activity, with call scams taking the biggest hit.,

Latest Thailand News
Drunk British man allegedly insults Thais in restaurant (video) Thailand News

Drunk British man allegedly insults Thais in restaurant (video)

13 seconds ago
Heated sepak takraw match kicks off late-night brawl Crime News

Heated sepak takraw match kicks off late-night brawl

13 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn defends family time amidst farmers&#8217; protest Politics News

PM Paetongtarn defends family time amidst farmers’ protest

27 minutes ago
Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht Pattaya News

Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht

38 minutes ago
Digital boom: Thailand&#8217;s tech economy set for electrifying growth Business News

Digital boom: Thailand’s tech economy set for electrifying growth

53 minutes ago
Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged Thailand News

Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged

1 hour ago
Alcohol act revamp: Thailand raises the bar on booze ads Thailand News

Alcohol act revamp: Thailand raises the bar on booze ads

1 hour ago
Credit crunch: Thai economy faces stormy skies Business News

Credit crunch: Thai economy faces stormy skies

2 hours ago
Power out: Phuket prepares for outage today Phuket News

Power out: Phuket prepares for outage today

2 hours ago
Indian national found dead in Bangkok townhouse Bangkok News

Indian national found dead in Bangkok townhouse

2 hours ago
MG shifts gears as Thai pickup production hits the brakes amid slowdown Business News

MG shifts gears as Thai pickup production hits the brakes amid slowdown

2 hours ago
Bangkok chills as the north blows in, while the south stays soaked Thailand Weather Updates

Bangkok chills as the north blows in, while the south stays soaked

2 hours ago
Thai taxi driver hits rock bottom, then throws rocks at Bangkok cab Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver hits rock bottom, then throws rocks at Bangkok cab

2 hours ago
High hopes: Thai pilots poised to reclaim skies amid foreign pilot row Business News

High hopes: Thai pilots poised to reclaim skies amid foreign pilot row

2 hours ago
Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga Thailand News

Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga

18 hours ago
Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success Thailand News

Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success

18 hours ago
Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries Northern Thailand News

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

18 hours ago
Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules Pattaya News

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

18 hours ago
Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht Crime News

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

18 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

18 hours ago
Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video) Thailand News

Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video)

18 hours ago
Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket Phuket News

Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket

19 hours ago
Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones Thailand News

Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones

19 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another

19 hours ago
Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service Thailand News

Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service

19 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott53 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
80 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

PM Paetongtarn defends family time amidst farmers&#8217; protest

PM Paetongtarn defends family time amidst farmers’ protest

27 minutes ago
Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht

Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht

38 minutes ago
Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged

Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged

1 hour ago
Alcohol act revamp: Thailand raises the bar on booze ads

Alcohol act revamp: Thailand raises the bar on booze ads

1 hour ago