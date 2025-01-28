Step into the world of dinosaurs at Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination

ICONSIAM, a world-class landmark on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, has partnered with Japan Anime Movie Thailand and INCEPTION, a renowned creator of global exhibitions, to bring the prehistoric world to life with an immersive dinosaur experience right in the heart of Bangkok at Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination.

Experience the most spectacular interactive exhibition where visitors will embark on an exhilarating journey of exploration and adventure. This groundbreaking event offers thrilling, never-before-seen experiences in a massive Jurassic kingdom spanning over 2,000 square metres. Hosted at the Attraction Hall, 6th floor, ICONSIAM, the exhibition is open now through April 16.

Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination redefines traditional dinosaur exhibitions by taking interactivity to the next level. It offers visitors the chance to get up close and personal and to interact with many different dinosaurs.

Visitors can also enjoy special activities designed to create a thrilling sense of adventure, making it feel as though they’ve truly travelled back to the Jurassic era. Stretching over 2,000 square metres in total, the exhibition features cutting-edge laboratories and immersive dinosaur islands, offering unique experiences across many different zones.

Zone 1: The Boy’s Room

The beginning of imagination and dreams, where dinosaurs are brought back to life. Uncover the hidden base that will take you on an unforgettable adventure.

Zone 2: The Lab

Experience the world’s first simulated train journey. Venture through a shattered laboratory and take part in a mission to retrieve crucial data and uncover hidden secrets.

Zone 3: DNA Restoration Centre

Delve into the scientific process of restoring and studying dinosaur DNA through engaging educational activities, enhanced by advanced display techniques.

Zone 4: Dino Paradise

Encounter massive dinosaurs in a lifelike natural environment, ideal for capturing photos and enjoying quality time with your family in an authentic dinosaur-era atmosphere.

Don’t miss out on additional special highlights! Experience the thrill of a giant T-rex dinosaur, ride a model train through a wrecked laboratory, dig for simulated fossils, try dinosaur riding, and engage in virtual reality activities like hatching eggs and caring for baby dinosaurs.

Plus, enjoy the exciting DinoLab Live Show every Monday to Friday with three performances at 12pm, 3pm, and 7pm, and five shows on weekends at 12pm, 2pm, 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm. Additionally, dinosaur enthusiasts can explore a dedicated zone featuring a variety of licensed products, including both imported items and exclusive products available only in Thailand, offering something for every fan to enjoy.

The Dinolab exhibition was developed by INCEPTION, the world-renowned exhibition creation team behind the successful phenomenon in Taiwan. With over 150,000 participants providing positive feedback, the exhibition’s quality is guaranteed, having won numerous prestigious awards, including:

The A’ Design Award 2018

Gold Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design, International Design Awards (IDA) 2018

Honourable Mention, GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2018

The Golden Pin Design Award 2018

Every activity in the exhibition was carefully researched and designed to offer valuable knowledge and endless experiences for all. It’s a family-friendly exhibition that everyone can enjoy together (children under 120 cm must be closely supervised by parents).

Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination invites you to climb abroad on an adventure in a spectacular million-year-old world. Open from today until April 16, daily from 11am to 8pm (the event area closes at 9pm) at the Attraction Hall, 6th floor, ICONSIAM. Tickets are available for purchase through the Ticketmelon app, online, or at the ticket counter in front of the exhibition.

Kids Tickets and Senior Tickets, available for children no taller than 120 cm and seniors aged 60 and over, are priced at 340 baht. Adult Tickets for adults are priced at 450 baht. The family ticket package, which includes 2 adults and 1 child no taller than 120 cm, is priced at 1,115 baht. This package also comes with exclusive premium gifts from DINOLAB. Each package is limited to 1,000 premiums throughout the event (all prices include fees and VAT).

For group tickets or tour groups, please contact Five Star Agency Co., Ltd. at 097-189-0323.

Explore the ultimate Jurassic world up close and unlock limitless experiences with various species of dinosaurs at the exhibition Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination from today until April 16, at the Attraction Hall, 6th floor, ICONSIAM.

