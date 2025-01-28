Sukhothai faces hazardous PM2.5 levels for seven days

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
82 1 minute read
Sukhothai faces hazardous PM2.5 levels for seven days
Picture courtesy of prachachat

The Ministry of Public Health’s Health Information Centre revealed that Sukhothai province has recorded hazardous PM2.5 levels for seven consecutive days. Residents have been advised to prepare by cleaning their homes and equipping themselves with protective gear.

Doctor Warat Chotipitayasunon, the Government spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health on PM2.5 issues, reported yesterday, January 27, that there has been an increasing public awareness regarding PM2.5 pollution. Various agencies have also been cooperating effectively.

Advertisements

However, despite warnings, enforcement actions were taken against 15 people involved in illegal burning, contributing to wildfires that affected approximately 6,016 rai of land. These activities have exacerbated PM2.5 levels beyond safe standards.

The Health Information Centre also provided updates on the PM2.5 air quality index across different provinces based on 24-hour averages. The blue zone, indicating PM2.5 levels between 0-15 microgrammes per cubic metre, now includes six provinces: Phatthalung, Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, Trang, and Sakon Nakhon.

Related Articles

This is an improvement from the previous week when no provinces were classified in this category. Meanwhile, 17 provinces are in the green zone, with PM2.5 levels ranging from 15.1-25.0 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Fifteen provinces fall under the yellow category with PM2.5 levels of 25.1-37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre, while 37 provinces are in the orange zone, recording PM2.5 levels of 37.5-75.0 microgrammes per cubic metre. Sukhothai remains the only province in the red zone, with PM2.5 levels exceeding 75 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Over the past week, these levels have persisted, although there was a slight improvement from 86 microgrammes per cubic metre yesterday, January 27, to 79 microgrammes per cubic metre today.

Advertisements

Doctor Worarat further mentioned that PM2.5 levels are expected to improve over the next one to two days due to incoming winds. However, from January 30 onwards, the pollution levels may stabilise or worsen, returning to previous conditions, reported KhaoSod.

Therefore, residents are urged to remain vigilant, clean their homes, ensure windows and doors are sealed, and prepare protective equipment to safeguard against dust.

Latest Thailand News
Khon Kaen police arrest two men with millions of meth pills Crime News

Khon Kaen police arrest two men with millions of meth pills

27 minutes ago
Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis Bangkok News

Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis

32 minutes ago
British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire Crime News

British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire

34 minutes ago
Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead Crime News

Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead

37 minutes ago
Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics Crime News

Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics

48 minutes ago
Tourist brawl in Phuket sparks debate on visa policy (video) Crime News

Tourist brawl in Phuket sparks debate on visa policy (video)

49 minutes ago
Chulalongkorn University boosts AI collaboration with Cambodia Politics News

Chulalongkorn University boosts AI collaboration with Cambodia

1 hour ago
Step into the world of dinosaurs at Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination Events

Step into the world of dinosaurs at Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination

1 hour ago
Sukhothai faces hazardous PM2.5 levels for seven days Thailand News

Sukhothai faces hazardous PM2.5 levels for seven days

1 hour ago
Thai police crack down on Chinese money laundering in Chon Buri Crime News

Thai police crack down on Chinese money laundering in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Khon Kaen fish dispute leads to fatal shooting Crime News

Khon Kaen fish dispute leads to fatal shooting

1 hour ago
School janitor in Kanchanaburi surrenders after assault accusations Crime News

School janitor in Kanchanaburi surrenders after assault accusations

2 hours ago
Rogue riders spark outrage as Phuket police face backlash Crime News

Rogue riders spark outrage as Phuket police face backlash

2 hours ago
Fifteen arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima for land burning amid forest fire Crime News

Fifteen arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima for land burning amid forest fire

2 hours ago
Thai hotel owner returns wedding ring lost 5 years ago to Norwegian guest South Thailand News

Thai hotel owner returns wedding ring lost 5 years ago to Norwegian guest

2 hours ago
New haze directives to combat deadly pollution in Thailand Bangkok News

New haze directives to combat deadly pollution in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai singer arrested for promoting online gambling Crime News

Thai singer arrested for promoting online gambling

2 hours ago
Truck collision in Chachoengsao leaves driver severely injured Road deaths

Truck collision in Chachoengsao leaves driver severely injured

2 hours ago
Bangkok exercise equipment probe clears officials of corruption Bangkok News

Bangkok exercise equipment probe clears officials of corruption

2 hours ago
Cold weather and strong winds hit northern Thailand Thailand News

Cold weather and strong winds hit northern Thailand

2 hours ago
Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan Crime News

Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan

18 hours ago
Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram Crime News

Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram

19 hours ago
Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame Crime News

Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame

20 hours ago
2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic Bangkok News

2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic

21 hours ago
Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo Bangkok News

Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo

21 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
82 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis

Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis

32 minutes ago
British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire

British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire

34 minutes ago
Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead

Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead

37 minutes ago
Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics

Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics

48 minutes ago