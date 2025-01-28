Sukhothai faces hazardous PM2.5 levels for seven days

Picture courtesy of prachachat

The Ministry of Public Health’s Health Information Centre revealed that Sukhothai province has recorded hazardous PM2.5 levels for seven consecutive days. Residents have been advised to prepare by cleaning their homes and equipping themselves with protective gear.

Doctor Warat Chotipitayasunon, the Government spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health on PM2.5 issues, reported yesterday, January 27, that there has been an increasing public awareness regarding PM2.5 pollution. Various agencies have also been cooperating effectively.

Advertisements

However, despite warnings, enforcement actions were taken against 15 people involved in illegal burning, contributing to wildfires that affected approximately 6,016 rai of land. These activities have exacerbated PM2.5 levels beyond safe standards.

The Health Information Centre also provided updates on the PM2.5 air quality index across different provinces based on 24-hour averages. The blue zone, indicating PM2.5 levels between 0-15 microgrammes per cubic metre, now includes six provinces: Phatthalung, Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, Trang, and Sakon Nakhon.

This is an improvement from the previous week when no provinces were classified in this category. Meanwhile, 17 provinces are in the green zone, with PM2.5 levels ranging from 15.1-25.0 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Fifteen provinces fall under the yellow category with PM2.5 levels of 25.1-37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre, while 37 provinces are in the orange zone, recording PM2.5 levels of 37.5-75.0 microgrammes per cubic metre. Sukhothai remains the only province in the red zone, with PM2.5 levels exceeding 75 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Over the past week, these levels have persisted, although there was a slight improvement from 86 microgrammes per cubic metre yesterday, January 27, to 79 microgrammes per cubic metre today.

Advertisements

Doctor Worarat further mentioned that PM2.5 levels are expected to improve over the next one to two days due to incoming winds. However, from January 30 onwards, the pollution levels may stabilise or worsen, returning to previous conditions, reported KhaoSod.

Therefore, residents are urged to remain vigilant, clean their homes, ensure windows and doors are sealed, and prepare protective equipment to safeguard against dust.