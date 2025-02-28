Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a high-profile visit that highlighted Pattaya’s growing reputation for safety and security, Luu Pham, Assistant Force Protection Attaché from the US Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) at the US Embassy in Thailand, met with Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyaphong Ensarn, head of Pattaya Tourist Police Station, to commend the city’s exceptional security measures.

The meeting, held amidst the bustling backdrop of Pattaya’s tourism scene, focused on ensuring the safety of approximately 500 military personnel from the US, South Korea, and Singapore who are taking a break in Pattaya from the Cobra Gold training exercises in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The joint military drill, held between February 25 and March 7, is one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region, drawing military personnel from multiple allied nations.

During the meeting, Luu Pham expressed his appreciation for Pattaya’s proactive security approach.

“The safety and well-being of our personnel are our top priority, and we are grateful for the dedicated efforts of the Pattaya Tourist Police.”

To recognise the outstanding work of the Pattaya Tourist Police, Luu Pham presented a plaque and certificate of appreciation to the team. The award acknowledged their vigilance and effective measures that have ensured zero incidents involving US military personnel in Pattaya since last year.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyaphong Ensarn, who leads the dedicated team responsible for safeguarding tourists and international visitors, expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for all visitors, including military personnel on leave. Our cooperation with international security agencies, such as NCIS, strengthens our capability to provide world-class security.”

The visit underscores the strategic importance of Pattaya as a rest and recuperation spot for military personnel involved in Cobra Gold. Local businesses, particularly those in the hospitality and entertainment sectors, have welcomed the influx of international troops, benefiting from the economic boost.

Security measures have been heightened around popular tourist hotspots and entertainment venues to ensure a safe and enjoyable stay for the military visitors.

The collaboration between Pattaya Tourist Police and international security agencies sets a benchmark for maintaining public safety in tourist-heavy destinations, reported Pattaya Mail.