Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal60 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
101 1 minute read
Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a high-profile visit that highlighted Pattaya’s growing reputation for safety and security, Luu Pham, Assistant Force Protection Attaché from the US Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) at the US Embassy in Thailand, met with Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyaphong Ensarn, head of Pattaya Tourist Police Station, to commend the city’s exceptional security measures.

The meeting, held amidst the bustling backdrop of Pattaya’s tourism scene, focused on ensuring the safety of approximately 500 military personnel from the US, South Korea, and Singapore who are taking a break in Pattaya from the Cobra Gold training exercises in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Advertisements

The joint military drill, held between February 25 and March 7, is one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region, drawing military personnel from multiple allied nations.

During the meeting, Luu Pham expressed his appreciation for Pattaya’s proactive security approach.

Related Articles

“The safety and well-being of our personnel are our top priority, and we are grateful for the dedicated efforts of the Pattaya Tourist Police.”

To recognise the outstanding work of the Pattaya Tourist Police, Luu Pham presented a plaque and certificate of appreciation to the team. The award acknowledged their vigilance and effective measures that have ensured zero incidents involving US military personnel in Pattaya since last year.

Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security | News by Thaiger

Advertisements

Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyaphong Ensarn, who leads the dedicated team responsible for safeguarding tourists and international visitors, expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for all visitors, including military personnel on leave. Our cooperation with international security agencies, such as NCIS, strengthens our capability to provide world-class security.”

The visit underscores the strategic importance of Pattaya as a rest and recuperation spot for military personnel involved in Cobra Gold. Local businesses, particularly those in the hospitality and entertainment sectors, have welcomed the influx of international troops, benefiting from the economic boost.

Security measures have been heightened around popular tourist hotspots and entertainment venues to ensure a safe and enjoyable stay for the military visitors.

The collaboration between Pattaya Tourist Police and international security agencies sets a benchmark for maintaining public safety in tourist-heavy destinations, reported Pattaya Mail.

Latest Thailand News
Netizens condemn foreign motorists for reckless driving in Phuket Phuket News

Netizens condemn foreign motorists for reckless driving in Phuket

49 seconds ago
Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors Thailand News

Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors

11 minutes ago
Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong Thailand News

Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

22 minutes ago
Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city Bangkok News

Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

32 minutes ago
Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing Thailand News

Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

39 minutes ago
Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals Thailand News

Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

50 minutes ago
Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon Things To Do

Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon

54 minutes ago
Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security Pattaya News

Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

60 minutes ago
Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime Business News

Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime

1 hour ago
Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business Phuket News

Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business

1 hour ago
Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani Thailand News

Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani

2 hours ago
Ctrl-alt-delete: Thai police shut down notorious Singaporean hacker Bangkok News

Ctrl-alt-delete: Thai police shut down notorious Singaporean hacker

3 hours ago
New entertainment complex law to shake up Thailand&#8217;s nightlife Bangkok News

New entertainment complex law to shake up Thailand’s nightlife

3 hours ago
Stray dog leads Tak police to decomposed body of identified girl Thailand News

Stray dog leads Tak police to decomposed body of identified girl

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s north faces rising temperatures and increased dust risk Thailand News

Thailand’s north faces rising temperatures and increased dust risk

3 hours ago
Pattaya taxi driver bricked in booze-fuelled bust-up Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi driver bricked in booze-fuelled bust-up

3 hours ago
Phuket petrol station refuses rider&#8217;s coin payment Phuket News

Phuket petrol station refuses rider’s coin payment

4 hours ago
Pickpocket peril and ladyboy larceny: Pattaya&#8217;s foreign tourist trap Pattaya News

Pickpocket peril and ladyboy larceny: Pattaya’s foreign tourist trap

4 hours ago
Thai transwoman rescued in suicide attempt over boyfriend&#8217;s affair with sister Thailand News

Thai transwoman rescued in suicide attempt over boyfriend’s affair with sister

4 hours ago
Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China despite UNHCR warnings Thailand News

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China despite UNHCR warnings

4 hours ago
Fairway to heaven: Icons of Football tee up for swings and banter Bangkok News

Fairway to heaven: Icons of Football tee up for swings and banter

4 hours ago
Cruise company apologises for pouring trash into Chao Phraya (video) Bangkok News

Cruise company apologises for pouring trash into Chao Phraya (video)

4 hours ago
Search underway for missing American woman in Phuket Phuket News

Search underway for missing American woman in Phuket

5 hours ago
Phuket Airport to boost flight capacity to 35 per hour Phuket News

Phuket Airport to boost flight capacity to 35 per hour

5 hours ago
British family races to save loved one after Thailand crash Koh Samui News

British family races to save loved one after Thailand crash

5 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal60 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
101 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

22 minutes ago
Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

32 minutes ago
Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

39 minutes ago
Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

50 minutes ago