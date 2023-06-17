Newlyweds die in motorcycle crash after 43-day marriage

Image courtesy of Sanook

A tragic motorcycle accident has claimed the lives of a recently married couple, who had been together for over eight years before finally being married just 43 days ago. The pair, a 39 years old teacher and a 38 years old electrical maintenance worker, were on a leisure trip when the incident occurred.

The story began when Areerat, a school teacher from Dan Chang, and her partner Aphisek, an electrical maintenance worker, were in a relationship that lasted for more than eight years. Despite seeking appropriate wedding dates numerous times from a local spiritual guru the couple revered, they were repeatedly told that the time was not yet suitable for them to marry.

Earlier this year, the spiritual guru finally provided a wedding date – April 29, 2023. He also warned the couple that if they did not marry within the specified time frame, they might never have the opportunity to do so.

Both families agreed to hold the wedding ceremony on the suggested date. It took place at the bride’s house in Dan Chang, following traditional customs, including a Buddhist blessing and a parade to bring the bride to the groom’s side. The couple then continued their life together as husband and wife.

However, on June 11, 2023, tragedy struck on their trip to Kanchanaburi province. While riding along Road 323 towards Sangkhla Buri, heavy rain made the road slippery, causing the motorcycle to lose control and collide with a pickup truck. Both Ariyarat and Aphisek, who had married just over a month earlier, lost their lives in the accident.

Devastated families from both sides joined together to host a funeral at Wat Sra Bua Kam in Nong Makha Mong, Dan Chang. The grief-stricken relatives mourned the loss of the young couple, who had spent only 43 days as husband and wife.

A deceased friend shared that Ariyarat had recounted their numerous attempts to secure a wedding date from the spiritual guru they revered. Despite being turned away each time with no auspicious date, they persisted in their efforts. It was not until earlier this year that they finally received a wedding date – April 29, 2023 – with the guru’s cryptic warning that failure to marry within the specified period could result in the loss of any opportunity to do so, reports Sanook.