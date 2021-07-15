Connect with us

The 5 Best Spa Hotels in Bangkok

Stock photo via Sukhothai Hotel

A trip to Bangkok is certainly not complete without having an authentic Thai massage. That being said, a long day of sightseeing definitely warrants a peaceful night at your chosen hotel. And, what’s better than having an amazing spa inside your hotel, making it easy to relax and unwind without having to venture outside again?

Here, we’ve listed the top 5 spa hotels in Bangkok below, with each offering top notch services to help guests zen out after exploring the Big Mango. Moreover, each of these spa hotels offer an upscale take on the traditional Thai massage that can be found in small massage parlors throughout the country.

Top 5 Spa Hotels In Bangkok

1. The Siam

Situated along the Chao Phraya River, The Siam is a luxury hotel with modern amenities. Bill Bensley, an internationally acclaimed architect, used his expertise to design the hotel. The Siam’s spa features consultations by renowned wellness doctor Adrish Brahmadatta. Furthermore, guests can practise Muay Thai or Tai Chi with expert coaches or relax with Sodashi treatments.

Their Sodashi therapies and spa products help regenerate the skin and impart a sense of well-being to receivers. Sodashi is definitely unparalleled in performance and purity and uses only the finest essential oils and plant actives that are ethically-sourced. Visitors can choose from facial, massage and body therapies or take part in a tailored multi-day spa package. Kids and teens can also take part in this world class spa as it features a treatment menu and a full-service hair and nail salon.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, fabulous fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, WiFi, bar and breakfast.

Pricing: 11,700 – 40,701 baht.

Address: 3/2 Thanon Khao, Vachirapayabal, Dusit, 10300 Bangkok, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

A day of pampering | The Siam Hotel, Bangkok

The Siam

2. Ariyasom Villa

Ariyasom Villa is set amongst a peaceful garden oasis that is conveniently located on Sukhumvit Road. The hotel’s decor is that of 1940’s Thai heritage, which makes the hotels surroundings quite serene. The Som Sen Spa is perfectly formed with 3 private rooms to cater to guests’ needs.

Furthermore, the spa features a herbal steam room and jacuzzi, plus an open-sided Sala for Thai massages and meditation lessons with a Buddhist monk. Ariyasom Villa also features an outdoor pool, fitness room and an organic restaurant for guests to continue their relaxation journeys.

Facilities: Swimming pool, WiFi, airport shuttle, non-smoking rooms, free parking, spa and wellness centre and library.

Pricing: 4,686 – 10,831 baht.

Address: 65 Sukhumvit 1 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Ariyasom Villa, Bangkok – Updated 2021 Prices

Ariyasom Villa

3. Siam Kempinski Hotel

Featuring a world-class spa, the Siam Kempinski Hotel definitely places luxury above all else. Guests here can relax in one of the hotel’s multiple pools within landscaped grounds. In fact, some hotel rooms even feature direct access to the pools. The hotel is also located directly by Siam Paragon shopping centre for convenience.

The resort-style hotel features a Michelin-starred restaurant along with its upscale spa and even offers a kid’s club for those wanting a spa day. Here, kids can go to the club for 2 hours free of charge, while parents can take a much needed break in the spa.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, superb fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, bar and a fabulous breakfast.

Pricing: 6,290 – 30,302 baht.

Address: 991/9 Rama I Road, Pathumwan, Pathumwan, 10330 Bangkok, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

History of Art at Siam Kempinski Hotel

Siam Kempinski Hotel

4. The Sukhothai Bangkok

Guests who stay at The Sukhothai will undoubtedly be impressed as it feels like a garden paradise in the middle of Bangkok. Offering spacious rooms with teakwood furnishings and Thai silks, visitors will be able to unwind in their own private bathtub and rain shower. In addition, visitors can swim in the outdoor swimming pool or workout at the fitness centre and sports courts.

Furthermore, guests can take advantage of the massages and facials offered at Spa Botanica. After, they can dine at the Celadon Restaurant for delicious fare. Travel and Leisure magazine named this restaurant the best in Bangkok and its decadent Thai cuisine definitely earns bragging rights.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free parking, WiFi, bar and a fabulous breakfast.

Pricing: 3,296 – 11,182 baht.

Address: 13/3, 28/1-4 South Sathorn Road, Thungmahamek, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

The Sukhothai Bangkok, Bangkok | 2021 Updated Prices, Deals

The Sukhothai Bangkok

5. X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel

Guests at X2 Vibe can surely unwind at the spa, which offers a multitude of relaxing treatments. Featuring a sea-salt pool and Japanese-inspired onsen, the hotel clearly focuses on guests’ well-being. Furthermore, trained massage therapists offer expertise and a healing touch to facilitate deep relaxation.

The hotel features an outdoor pool, spa tub, and fitness centre that offer recreational activities along with child care options. The X2 Vibe is located in the heart of Bangkok, with the EmQuartier and W District just 10 minutes away. Overall, due to its location and amenities, this hotel is a winner in our books!

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, very good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, bar and a good breakfast.

Pricing: 888 – 2,867 baht.

Address: 10 Sukhumvit 52, Prakanong, Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10260 Bangkok, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel ดีไซน์โฮเทลเปิดใหม่ที่ชวนเราใช้ชีวิตแบบคนอ่อนนุชได้ลึกขึ้น

X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel

Visiting Bangkok is like entering a mega cultural paradise as the city offers world-class hotels featuring amazing spas and restaurants. Although the average person can walk into any of the roadside massage parlours and try out a traditional Thai massage, travellers can also choose to indulge in finer spas that offer decadent surroundings.

With upscale hotels like the ones mentioned above, guests can unwind in style while melting away the day both mentally and physically. With the latest and trendiest treatments available, these hotels have taken spa days to a whole new level. Furthermore, staying at one of these hotels offers the best amenities where guests can truly feel pampered.

Recent comments:
Stonker
2021-07-15 12:44
Maybe not the best timing for an article on spas in Bangkok .....
BookShe
2021-07-15 12:58
The poll should read: 5 best spa hotels to avoid. Some other good topics: 5 nuclear disaster sites to visit. 5 war-zones to visit :)
Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Trending