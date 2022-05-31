ONESIAM skywalk features Universal Design concept to enhance convenience and accessibility

Press Release

The ONESIAM elevated skywalk connecting to the Pathumwan Intersection was designed with the concept of Universal Design to cater to the urban lifestyles of the elderly, the disabled, and the general public. Today, it has become an iconic landmark that enhances the positive image and reinforces the symbol of “Universal Design City” for the good quality of life for all people. The skywalk has been continually opened to the general public for 5 years, creating enormous benefits for all groups of people to comfortably and safely improve accessibility to the surrounding areas. It not only meets modern lifestyle needs but has also become the model of one of the most perfect skywalks in the capital city of Thailand, in regards to both beauty and function.

The origin of the ONESIAM elevated skywalk at Pathumwan intersection

The ONESIAM elevated skywalk at Pathumwan intersection originated from the Siam Power Trade Association, also known as the Siam Synergy alliance, led by Siam Piwat Company Limited, along with entrepreneurs, government agencies and private sectors in the Siam area, who joined forces to support the improvement of the Pathumwan intersection to become an iconic landmark. The skywalk conveniently connects major attractions around the area, such as the Bangkok Art and Culture Center, the National Stadium, MBK Center, Siam Square, Siam Discovery and access to the mass transit system: Siam and National Stadium BTS stations. It reinforces the Siam area’s position as the gateway to Bangkok and provides convenient facilities for those roaming within the district through its outstanding Universal Design, enabling it to become a global destination from people from around the world as an art district. The inspiration for the design is derived from the High Line in New York, which leads to the creation of the skywalk connecting the Pathumwan intersection whose walkways are covered with abstract art. From above, you can see plenty of lotus leaves floating on the water surface, reflecting the greenery and abundance of the Pathumwan Area. The image tells the origins of this area, which was originally Bangkok’s largest lotus pond. Nowadays, it has become a source of public art spaces, viewpoints, and a new popular location for people to take pictures and share the space with creativity. The area is under the responsibility of Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTS) to help accommodate the increasing number of commuters due to the continuous growth rate of surrounding locations. This has resulted in a circular economy system that drives the neighbourhood to prosper and grow, even more, passing on benefits to businesses and people in the area, including educational institutions, government offices, temples, and travel connections.

The skywalk is an example of business development that allows all sectors of the relevant business ecosystem to achieve sustainable mutual benefits. With a model that reflects the principles of Universal Design that is beneficial for everyone in the era of convenient and comfortable living, they are also ready to welcome the return of foreign tourists visiting Thailand from all over the world.