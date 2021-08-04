The 5 Best Cafes in Koh Samui

Tropical beaches on Koh Samui are what is the island is most famous for, but it’s also packed with modern cafes serving up heavenly coffee and food. From Thai to wholesome cuisine and coffees of all kinds, we’ve listed the best cafes in Samui. cafe

Top 5 Cafes in Koh Samui

1. Vikasa Life Samui Cafe

Founded by 2 European raw chefs, Vikasa Life Cafe serves healthy International cuisine. However, healthy here does not mean bland as their all-natural meals are full of flavour. Whilst most of their meals are plant-based, they offer raw, dairy-free, gluten-free and meat options as well.

Vikasa Life Cafe prioritises quality. As such, they source all of their ingredients locally and their food is made fresh daily. Don’t miss out on their Vikasa Burger (420 Baht) served with a quinoa patty and crunchy sweet potato fries. Alternatively, their Mango Magic Salad (340 Baht) with seared tuna is another tasty stand-out.

Their coffee menu is not the largest but offers staples such as Lattes (120 Baht) and Americanos (100 Baht). On the other hand, their juice and shake list is extensive. Made in-house, the signature Vikasa Green Juice (190 Baht) with pineapple, got kola and ginger is revitalising and full of vitamins. Best of all, its location is breathtaking with some of the best views that overlook Koh Samui. Such seascapes paired with delectable food, it’s no wonder this Samui cafe is number 1 on our list.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 22:00.

Address: 211 Bontji Moo 4, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84310.

2. About Cafe

If you’re looking for some art to go with your meal, About Cafe is the place to go. Founded by artist Koy, the venue features quirky decor and photo montages of past visitors. Furthermore, its beachside location makes it a great spot to refuel after a day in the sun.

This cafe has a broad menu at affordable prices. They serve tasty light meals and desserts such as homemade yogurts, waffles, pancakes and breakfast. The Banana Pancake (120 Baht) here is a must-try, served with chocolate sauce.

In terms of coffee, diners can choose from 11 different beans. These include Brazilian, Mocca or their signature Thai coffee that are all roasted in-house. Moreover, classics such as Iced-Coffee, Cappuchino and Espresso’s can be found here as well. Or, try one of their teas, shakes and juices – we especially like the Mixed Fruit Shake (80 Baht) for a refreshing sip. At this Samui Cafe, relax and watch the world go by or enjoy a coffee with a good book.

Opening hours: Daily, 7:30 – 17:00.

Address: 160/1, Moo1, Ban Maenam, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84330.

3. Sweet Sisters Cafe

Sweet Sisters Cafe is a bit of a hidden gem, but it’s worth the effort to find it. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner they serve organic and nutritious cuisine. In addition, they cater to various diets such as vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free.

Try their Yam Bai Bua Bok (150 Baht) for a Thai-style salad in coconut cream sauce. There’s plenty of choice to drink too with a range of hot and cold options. In particular, the Passionfruit Mojito Cooler (120 Baht) is delicious, with a delicate blend of sweet and sour. Stop by for a quick bite at Sweet Sisters Cafe and you won’t be disappointed.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 21:00.

Address: 4170, Tambon Na Mueang, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84140.

4. The Road Less Travelled Samui Cafe

Next on our list is The Road Less Travelled Cafe & Bar. Located in Nathon, this eatery is popular for its spectrum of food and drink as well as its relaxed ambience.

At this cafe, a variety of coffee awaits and they aren’t just the typical suspects. In fact, all of their coffees are brewed with a La Marzocco machine that produces premium flavours. The Mochabu, composed of chocolate, coffee and milk is one of their signature coffees. This drink is creamy and aromatic and comes with an offering of Malibu coconut rum. On the other hand, their Mango Coffee is a fruity delight with a zing of espresso, milk, mango and pomegranate juice.

A lot of care goes into making the drinks at this cafe, and the same goes for its fare. You’ll find a mix of Thai and International meals, with vegan and vegetarians options as well. Moreover, hearty dishes such as the Poc’s Red Curried Goodness (160-190 Baht) are made from scratch using vegetables from their own garden. Thus, for wholesome and mouth-watering bites, you can count on this Samui cafe.

Opening hours: Closed Monday. Rest of the week from, 10:00 – 16:00.

Address: 11/2, 11/3 Aungtong Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84140.

5. Fisherman’s House x Sasatorn Coffee

Last but not least is Fisherman’s House x Sasatorn Coffee. This trendy Samui cafe delivers organic and clean food with a broad menu. With a motto of “conscious eats and honesty of the products”, they strive to create Melbourne-style food and drink that is both innovative and artisanal. Pick the Drunken Pork (230 Baht), sourdough toast topped with braised pork and poached egg for an appetising lunch. Then, end your meal with the Fisherman Boat (175 Baht) for a sweet treat of homemade chocolate and strawberry bread pudding.

At Fisherman’s House there is a huge choice of drink. Coffee lovers in particular are in for a treat as they have over 20 different styles. If you prefer a strong blend, go for the Ristretto (70 Baht) or the Affogato (110 Baht) for something smooth. Aside from this, cocktails, mocktails, juices and teas are available to order.

Opening hours: Daily, 6:45 – 17:00.

Address: 2/52 Moo. 1, Bo Phut Ko, Samui, Surat Thani, 84320.

With sumptuous meals and drinks that taste just as good, these Samui cafes do it all. Therefore, if you find yourself in Koh Samui don’t forget to give them a visit.

Want to try more cafes in Thailand? Check out our article on the top 5 cafes in Pattaya and Bangkok’s best dessert cafes. Samui cafe

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 to discuss advertising solutions.

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on