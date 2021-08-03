By far one of the most popular destinations in Thailand, Phuket offers lots to explore, both in and around the island. From excellent cultural experiences and delicious traditional cuisines to beautiful beaches and exotic islands, Phuket has something for everyone. Since the island is so diverse, a great way to experience the many facets and spice up your vacation is to take day tours. Below, we’ve compiled the best day tours in Phuket you absolutely need to try on your next trip to the island.

Top 5 Day Tours in Phuket

1. Phi Phi Islands Speedboat and Longtail Boat Day Trip

If you’re visiting Phuket, you shouldn’t miss the stunning beaches and limestone cliffs of Phi Phi islands. With this Phi Phi Islands Day Trip, you’ll get to explore the most beautiful sights around these popular islands by both speedboat and longtail boat, including the postcard-worthy filming location of the movie ‘The Beach.’ The tour will start early in the morning or at sunrise, so you don’t have to deal with the afternoon crowds.

The first destination is Maya Bay. However, since you cannot visit the island, you will only look over the bay from the boat. The next destination is Viking Cave, where you can take a closer look at a large colony of native swift birds. Then, the tour will stop at Monkey Beach. Here, you can get up close and personal with wild primates or simply relax and rest. At midday, before cruising to Bamboo Island, you’ll get to enjoy a mouthwatering buffet lunch on board. You can then swim in the clear blue waters or relax on the soft white sand in Bamboo Island. Continue the day by snorkelling at Loh Samah Bay and visit the natural swimming pool of Pileh Lagoon.

Pricing: Start from 3,087 Baht per person.

What’s Included: Light breakfast, soft drinks, snacks, snorkelling equipment, floating aids, life jackets, lunch, and guide.

Meeting Point: Hotel Pick Up

Operated By: My Phuket

2. Phuket Old Town Food Tour

Are you a food lover? If yes, then this Phuket Old Town Food Tour is well worth considering. Thailand is famous for its delicious cuisine, so a trip to Phuket wouldn’t be complete without sampling some of its delectable food. During this small-group day tour, you can expect to taste some of Phuket’s signature food at places that might be difficult to locate on your own. You’ll learn about Thailand’s culinary heritage as well.

The tour will start at around 10 am in morning outside of Phuket Town’s famous central market. The first meal you’ll try is Phuket’s classic snack of spiced rice cooked in banana leaves. Then, you’ll be taken to a hidden tea shop where you’ll get to enjoy Burmese crispy samosas, curries, and other delights accompanied by naans and some sweet teas. The tour will continue to an outdoor fresh fruit and vegetable market where you can sample exotic fruits, juices, and other snacks like deep-fried coconut balls. Your guide will also explain the many ingredients used in Thai cuisine. Your culinary adventure will continue at a small restaurant that serves delicious Hokkien noodles. You’ll also try some fresh spring rolls with cured pork. Then, the tour will delve into sweets, including Phuket-style crepes.

Pricing: Start from 1,995 Baht per person.

What’s Included: A licensed foodie guide, bottled water and refreshing Thai drinks, over 14 Phuketian cuisines to try.

Meeting Point: Ranong, Tambon Talat Nuea, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand.

Operated By: A Chefs Tour

3. Phang Nga Bay Day Trip by Speedboat

Phang Nga Bay Day Trip Tour is one of the most popular tours in Phuket, and it’s easy to see why. This national marine park offers spectacular karst islands and magnificent views. With Phang Nga Bay Day Trip by Speedboat, you’ll be taken through the glimmering emerald waters of this beautiful bay, past hundreds of limestone islands on a speedboat. The day tour will make several stops, including the scenic James Bond Island in Ao Phang Nga National Park. This island was featured in the James Bond movie “The Man With the Golden Gun,” and it still looks pretty as it does in the film.

The next destination is Talu Island, where you can head out on a canoe with your guide through sea caves to quiet lagoons where you can rest, relax, and soak up some sun. You can also explore the caves on foot if you want to use helmets and flashlights. While exploring the caves, you can check out various secret caverns, such as the Ice Cream Cave. Next on the list is paddling through mangroves and swamps on your tiny canoe. At lunchtime, you’ll be able to savour local cuisine at a Muslim village in Koh Panyee. You’ll also get to learn more about this community and see their daily life. The last destination will be Naka Island. Here, you can relax on the secret shores and enjoy the stunning scenery.

Pricing: Start from 3,602 Baht per person.

What’s Included: Hotel transfer by air-conditioned minibus, refreshment on board, National Park fee, canoe, licensed guide, buffet lunch, use of snorkelling equipment.

Meeting Point: Hotel pick up around 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM.

Operated By: Tour East Island

4. Phuket City Tour

Learn more about the southern part of Phuket Island and visit many of its top attractions during this tour. You’ll get to see the best views, visit cultural landmarks, and relax on beautiful beaches. The first destination Karon Viewpoint where you can take in and enjoy the picturesque view of Karon, Kata, and Kata Noi beaches. This viewpoint is among the most photographed location in Phuket, with it’s iconic view clear blue sea, white sand beaches, and exotic islands. Your next stop is the Big Buddha, which is the most important landmarks in Phuket. Sits on top of the Nakkerd Hills between Chalong and Kata, it can be seen as far away as Karon Beach and Phuket Town.

Wat Chalong (Chaithararam Temple), one of the most respected temples in Phuket, is next on the list. You’ll get to see and admire the stunning Siamese architecture and designs, as well as observing the local Buddhist culture. You’ll then go back to Phuket Town, where you’ll cruise through the streets and see the historical Sino-Portuguese architecture of the city.

Pricing: Start from 617 Baht per person.

What’s Included: English-speaking, professional guide, sightseeing tour by air-conditioned vehicle, and hotel pick up and drop off.

Meeting Point: Hotel Pick Up or ถนน ราษฎร์อุทิศ 200 ปี Tambon Patong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket 83150.

Operated By: Sightseeingbangkok.com

5. Similan Islands

The Similan Islands are only open from October to May every year, so if you’re in Phuket between those months, a visit to Similan Islands is something you shouldn’t miss. With white sand and crystal clear blue waters, the Similans are strikingly beautiful and unique. This tour will give you a fantastic opportunity to explore remote places full of wildlife in the islands, from breathtaking rock formations to beautiful coral reefs.

The Similan Islands tour starts at Koh Ba Ngu (No. 9), where you can snorkel and see the unmatched marine life with your own two eyes. Then, the tour will take you to Miang Island (No. 4). Here, you’ll enjoy some fantastic lunch while relaxing on the beach. You’ll also have some free time to wander and enjoy the nature of the island. The next stop is Koh Haa (No. 5), where you’ll continue with your underwater adventure and explore the beauty of the Andaman Sea. The last stop is Similan Island (No. 8). You’ll get to explore the island and hike to the sailing Rock in order to visit the stunning Viewpoint.

Pricing: Start from 3,269 Baht per person.

What’s Included: Breakfast, coffee/tea and snacks, buffet lunch, fresh fruits and non-alcoholic drinks on the boat, transfer from your hotel, use of snorkelling equipment, and accident insurance.

Meeting Point: Hotel pick up.

Operated By: Phuket Top Tour.

These day tours will allow you to explore more places in Phuket that might be hard to find or reach on your own, so make sure to add them to your bucket list for your next trip to Phuket – or when the Covid-19 situation finally gets better, and it’s safe to travel again!

Need more ideas on where to go in Phuket? Check out our article on the Top 5 Best Island-Tours in Phuket.

