Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand

PHOTO: Unsplash

When it comes to mixing up refreshing drinks, the people in Thailand can get very creative. From milky teas to bright and fruity sips of joy, trying local beverages is an absolute must! Below, we have the top Thai drinks to try when visiting Thailand below.

1. Cha Yen (Thai milk iced tea)

PHOTO: Cha Yen (Thai Milk Tea) visa iStock

Thai tea is perhaps the most popular and tastiest of all Thai drinks. The orange, milky tea is light and refreshing. Moreover, its milk and sweetness goes hand in hand with its aroma, making it the perfect tea to take while you are on the go. Cha Yen is brewed with tea leaves and then mixed with condensed milk. As Thailand’s weather is hot and humid, most prefer to gulp down this drink when it is iced, but you can also enjoy it hot.

2. Oliang (Thai iced coffee) 

PHOTO: Oliang

Oliang or Thai iced coffee is similar to Americano but different. Hence, the commonly-used phrase of “same same, but different.” The coffee is mixed with other ingredients that include roasted rice, caramel, and roasted coffee beans. People normally enjoy Oliang cold or iced, however, if you can drink it hot as well. Moreover, if you add milk to Oliang, you can turn it into another local drink called Cafe Boran. The name Cafe Boran translates in English to ancient coffee. This spin-off is quite popular to have at breakfast time, along with porridge and Patongo.

3. Nom Yen (Thai pink milk)

PHOTO: Nom Yen via iStock

This eclectic twist on traditional hot milk is absolutely delicious. Furthermore, Thais have figured out how to make this milk more colourful and sweet. With a pink tint, this milk is made with green or red syrup and is popular with younger generations. Moreover, as it has no caffeine, the sweetness serves as a substitute for such caffeinated drinks. To sip this drink like a local, you can pair it with some steamed bread and sweet custard dipping sauce or coconut jam.

4. Chao Kuai (Grass jelly) 

PHOTO: Grass jelly (chao kuai) via Freepik

Chao Kuai, or grass jelly, can actually be added to many things, such as coconut ice cream for dessert. However, adding it to your choice of drink is possibly the best way to enjoy it. You can find numerous drinks in Thailand with grass jelly inside it, from teas to juices. However, our favourite has to be grass jelly mixed served with crushed ice and water, then sprinkled with brown sugar.

5. Nam Lum Yai (Longan juice)

PHOTO: Longan Juice

In Thailand, longan juice is known as NamLumYai. This juice is light and refreshing. Longan is a seasonal fruit, so the juice isn’t always available on the street all year. However, 7/11 sells a non-fresh version. It is widely recommended to serve the drink over ice for a refreshing drink that contains bits of the actual fruit.

Thailand’s local drinks are known the world over for their interesting twists on conventional recipes. From longan juice to pink milk with syrup drinks, trying Thai recipes is a great way to cool off in the hot weather. Moreover, they can be found almost anywhere and for a seriously cheap price!

 

Trending