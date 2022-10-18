NFT Games to play in 2022

The non-fungible token (NFT) hype might be cooling down a bit, and it doesn’t dominate the news as much as it used to, but NFT games are still very much alive and kicking. More and more non-fungible token games are being released every month, and the best ones are here to stay. What makes NFT games much more exciting than regular video games is their earning potential. In most NFT games, you can buy or earn items to be sold or traded with other players for real money. You can even find play-to-earn NFT games that allow you to earn an income simply by playing.

From card battle games and fantasy sports to role-playing adventures and monster breeding games, the number of genres and styles of these games is endless. That’s why it can be hard to choose which ones to play. Of course, it all depends on your personal preferences, but to help make your choice easier, here are some of the best NFT games that stand out from the crowd.

1. Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is one of the most popular play-to-earn games that helped put NFT gaming on the radar. If you love Pokémon, you’ll love this game since the concept has a lot of parallels to the Pokémon and Digimon series but with blockchain integration. Built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, Axie Infinity allows players to breed monster-like pets called Axies. Each Axie has its own genetic imprint with different strengths and weaknesses, which are passed down to its offspring. Axies can be traded on NFT marketplaces, with prices based on their rarity and value. As a rule of thumb, the rarer the breed, the higher the price.

Players can use their Axies to explore the game or battle against other players. When players win the game, they’ll earn Smooth Love Potion (SLP), the game’s native utility token.

2. Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a collectable card game. It essentially offers the collecting and trading mechanics of physical card games, but digitally and backed by blockchain technology. To start playing, players need to buy their own card packs. The cards players get are random. Each card comes with a different stat, level, experience, mana cost, ability, and rarity. Some are rarer and more valuable than others. There are cards that allow players to reduce speed, restore health, do double damage, and more. Players can combine the cards to increase their strength and ability. The cards can be converted to various cryptocurrencies and even rented to other players.

Aside from combining the cards, there are a variety of in-game activities that players can participate in and even earn rewards. These range from quests and ranked play to tournaments. Whether or not players will earn more cards depends on how these activities turn out.

3. Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is another collectable card game. It’s very similar to Splinterlands. However, players don’t need to buy their own card packs to start the game. Instead, players get 140 free cards at the beginning of the game. Each card has unique powers and is categorised based on tribe, god, mana cost, set, and rarity. Since the cards are backed by an ERC-721 token, players can trade them on the open market for real money or the game’s native marketplace to earn GODS, the game’s native token. Players may collect more cards by buying them from other players or by winning player-versus-player (PVP) matches. To win matches, players have to cause their opponents’ lives to drop to zero.

Chris Clay, the former director of the Magic: The Gathering Arena game, is in charge of God Unchained. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that it has a lot in common with Wizards of the Coast’s popular tabletop game.

4. Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds is another big NFT game you might want to consider playing this year. It’s a decentralised finance non-fungible token (Defi NFT) Metaverse where players can earn Trillium (TLM), go on missions to obtain unique items, engage in battles, and compete in intergalactic quests. In other words, it’s a space exploration game where players can go on an adventure to discover NFTs and mine TLM, the game’s native token. TLM is an important part of the game as it allows players to gain control in the Planet Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs), which allows them to engage in governance by electing the Councillors of six Planet DAOs. Therefore, players can influence the direction of the game.

5. Lucky Block

Lucky Block is one of the newest additions to the NFT gaming landscape. It garnered lots of attention since it offers daily prize draws through its mobile app. Hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the crypto prize draw platform ensures that rewards are distributed to all players fairly and transparently.

In order to claim attractive rewards, players can buy Lucky Block NFTs and enter giveaways. There are various different prizes, depending on the competition you participate in. However, you can expect to get rewards like a million dollars house, holiday packages, and a Lamborghini. A new Lucky Block NFT collection comes with every tournament. Lucky Block will select a winner at random when the collection has sold out. In addition, investors will continue to receive rewards as long as they have their Lucky Block NFTs in their wallets, even if they are not selected as the winner.

Ready to start your NFT gaming journey? Sign up, have fun, and earn all the rewards!