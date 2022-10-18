World
Death toll rises after Russia’s “kamikaze drones” hit Ukraine capital
UPDATE
The death toll following Russia’s “kamikaze drone” strikes on Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv has risen. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said shortly after the attacks that at least one person, a woman, had been killed. The number of people killed has risen to four, according to Reuters.
The victims include a woman who was six months pregnant and her partner.
Some Ukrainians have been trapped under rubble from Russia’s drone strikes, which hit residential areas and energy infrastructures.
Rescuers saved one elderly woman from the third floor of a building, according to the president’s office.
Ukrainian security forces tried to shoot down the drones with automatic weapons.
National Police officers shooting down an Iranian drone.
WE NEED AIR DEFENSE! pic.twitter.com/AvdviH6RhE
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 17, 2022
The “kamikaze drones” that struck Kyiv are believed to include an Iranian-supplied weapon called the Shahed-136. Iran has denied supplying drones to Russia.
ORIGINAL STORY
Russia launched “kamikaze drones” into Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv this morning. This news comes just after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin claimed on Friday that there was no need for massive strikes on Ukraine.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least one person, a woman, has been killed in the attacks, Al Jazeera reported. Klitschko said another person remains under the ruble, as rescue operations continue.
Klitschko said in a Telegram that multiple buildings were damaged, and one caught fire from the strike in the city’s central Shevchenkiv district. Residents were forced to shelter in place as medics and rescuers helped, Washington Examiner reported. Air raid sirens were left on for three hours.
The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s staff, Andriy Yermak, said the attacks showed Russia’s “desperation.” Ukrainian officials have said the drones were Iranian-made, although Iran denies supplying drones to Russia. The Kremlin has not commented on the matter.
This news comes after a UN specialist said in an interview that Russian forces are using sexual violence against women as a military strategy. The UN Special Representative said last week that the Russian army is using “deliberate tactic[s] to dehumanise the victims.”
Earlier this month, Putin officially annexed four parts of Ukraine. The move has drawn condemnation as he tried to lay diplomatic claim to lands that Ukraine forces have been regaining on the ground. Putin announced ominously that anyone living in the four regions was now permanently a Russian citizen.
Time will tell what Ukraine’s fate will be, as Russia continues to wreak havoc on the country.
