The Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Golf Classics 2024, premier golfing events to be held across Thailand

Fore Management Group are proud to have partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and has engaged both Travel Daily Media (TDM) & The Thaiger as media partners to present the Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Golf Classics 2024.

The events will be held on 11 September 2024 at the Royal Lakeside Golf Course in Bangkok and from 27 to 29 September 2024, at the Red Mountain Golf Club and Laguna Golf Phuket. In Phuket, golfers will be staying at Angsana Hotel, part of Laguna Phuket, located on the meandering five-kilometre Bang Tao beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket, allowing golfers to enjoy much more than just the golf courses on their trip.

Each event will present golfers with the chance to play fantastic golf courses and sample some of the best cuisines from the South of Thailand. Coupling this with hundreds of thousands of Baht in prizes this is an event not to be missed!

The Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Golf Classics 2024 will be a highlight of the domestic golf calendar, being played at the Red Mountain Golf Club and Laguna Golf Phuket. Two of Thailand’s most prestigious golf courses, meticulously designed that challenge and delight players of all skill levels, set against breathtaking backdrops of mountains, lush greenery and scenic views.

The South of Thailand offers far more than just brilliant golf courses. It has 200 kilometres of coastline featuring hundreds of beautiful beaches and islands. Well-known tourist destinations are Phuket, Ko Phi Phi (Krabi), Ko Lipe (Satun), Ko Samui and Ko Tao (Surat Thani). The South is also famous for its delectable food. For sure the stunning natural beauty and diverse attractions with some world-class destinations as well as marvellous food and culture will help complete your golf experience!

Ms. Wajanan Silpawornwiwat, Executive Director of Southern Region, Tourism Authority of Thailand addressed that: “Southern Thailand is home to over 20 notable golf courses. We are delighted to welcome golfers around Thailand to enjoy challenging courses, along with experiencing a relaxation time on the beautiful beaches, outstanding hospitality and delicious southern cuisine. The Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Golf Classics 2024 would showcase what Phuket and the South of Thailand can offer to all golfers.”

Fore Management Group MD Chris Watson commented: “Fore is proud to be working on this event with the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Phuket and the South of Thailand has some of the country’s best golf courses and stunning scenery”. He continued, “Through the support of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Fore has been able to provide players with two outstanding golf events, where golfers will be able to test their skills and enjoy some of the best hospitality and F&B the South of Thailand has to offer.”

Booking Links

TAT BKK website: www.golfgenius.com/ggid/tatbkknon

TAT Phuket website: www.golfgenius.com/ggid/tathkt2024

QR Codes

To register for the Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Golf Classics 2024 be held on 11 September 2024 at the Royal Lakeside Golf Course in Bangkok, kindly find the QR Code below:

To register for the Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Golf Classics 2024 be held from 27 to 29 September 2024, at the Red Mountain Golf Club and Laguna Golf Phuket, kindly find the QR Code below:

For more information, contact

Chris (FORE): +669 5075 0368

Chris@foremanagement.com

About Red Mountain Golf Club (Phuket)

Highlights: Known as one of the most picturesque courses in Asia, Red Mountain offers dramatic elevation changes, stunning views, and challenging holes carved out of a former tin mine.

About Laguna Golf Phuket (Phuket)

Highlights: A resort-style course within the Laguna Phuket Resort, offering well-maintained fairways, strategic water hazards, and a beautiful island environment.

About Angsana Hotel

Escape to paradise at Angsana Laguna Phuket beachfront resort in Thailand! Immerse yourself in Asia’s first integrated resort, located on the tranquil shores of Bang Tao Bay and the blue waters of the Andaman Sea.

Indulge in the ultimate getaway at this 5-star Phuket island hotel and resort with picturesque views, lush gardens, and a wide selection of indoor and outdoor dining options. With 101 activities to choose from at the resort and on the island of Phuket, find your paradise here and create moments of joy.

Enjoy our over 300-metre-long free-form pool or sink your toes into the warm white sands. Create unforgettable memories with friends, ignite a romance with your loved one, or forge lasting family bonds at this laid-back beach resort in Phuket, Thailand.

