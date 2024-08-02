Phuket immigration volunteers trained to boost efficiency

Picture courtesy of Thailand news official website

A training session aimed at enhancing the efficiency of Phuket Immigration volunteers was conducted yesterday at the Royal Phuket City Hotel. The event took place in the Bon Mai Thon Meeting Room and was overseen by the Commander of Immigration Bureau 6. Police Major General Songprot Sirisukha.

The Superintendent of Phuket Immigration, Police Colonel Kriangkrai Ariyaying, along with various Phuket Immigration volunteers, attended the session.

Pol. Col. Kriangkrai outlined that the training was designed to develop the skills and knowledge of immigration volunteers.

“This training helps ensure that volunteers are well-versed in immigration-related tasks, thereby providing high-quality service that positively reflects on the province.”

Additionally, Pol. Col. Kriangkrai highlighted the importance of the volunteers in augmenting the efficiency of Phuket Immigration police officers. He noted that volunteers with specific skills, such as proficiency in foreign languages, play a crucial role in supporting immigration tasks.

The directive aligns with the National Police Chief’s policy on developing police stations to be ready and serve as valuable public resources, Pol. Col. Kriangkrai said. It also aligns with the Immigration Bureau Commander’s policy on improving immigration services.

The training session emphasised the role of volunteers as a significant asset in the province’s immigration framework, aiming to elevate the overall service quality and operational effectiveness, reported the Phuket news.

