Bangkok waste disposal crisis: Garbage trucks queue for kilometres (video)

A long line of garbage trucks has formed across Bangkok, with drivers waiting from morning until afternoon yesterday, August 2, to dispose of waste. Authorities are being urged to address the issue promptly.

A video clip shared on social media yesterday shows a queue of numerous garbage trucks waiting to offload their waste. The social media page “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7” posted the video along with a plea for responsible agencies to resolve the problem.

“Please help, admin Kim. I feel for the workers. Can anyone fix this? Has the Bangkok Governor been informed? What’s happening? Garbage trucks across Bangkok are lining up for kilometres, waiting from morning until afternoon and still unable to dispose of the waste. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials reported this issue. They’re queuing at a single disposal point, having started since the morning and still unable to offload by the afternoon because every district’s garbage trucks have converged at this one spot. Typically, there are three disposal sites spread out to manage the city’s waste.”

The unusual situation has left garbage truck drivers in a difficult position, unable to eat or use the restroom as they had to stay with their vehicles. The social media post calls on the relevant agencies or the Bangkok governor to intervene and address the situation.

“This is a tough situation for the workers right now, as you can see in the video. The queue stretches for kilometres. What’s going on with the waste disposal point? Why can’t they accept the waste, causing all the trucks to gather here?”

The video has sparked a significant response on social media, with many users expressing concern for the workers and frustration with the situation. Calls for a quick resolution have been amplified, as the prolonged waiting and inability to dispose of waste could lead to broader sanitation issues in the city.

Efforts to reach the Bangkok Governor’s office for a comment have so far been unsuccessful. However, the pressure from the public and social media might prompt a quicker response from the authorities to restore normal operations, reported KhaoSod.