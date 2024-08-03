Bangkok waste disposal crisis: Garbage trucks queue for kilometres (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 09:12, 03 August 2024| Updated: 09:12, 03 August 2024
68 1 minute read
Bangkok waste disposal crisis: Garbage trucks queue for kilometres (video)
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A long line of garbage trucks has formed across Bangkok, with drivers waiting from morning until afternoon yesterday, August 2, to dispose of waste. Authorities are being urged to address the issue promptly.

A video clip shared on social media yesterday shows a queue of numerous garbage trucks waiting to offload their waste. The social media page “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7” posted the video along with a plea for responsible agencies to resolve the problem.

“Please help, admin Kim. I feel for the workers. Can anyone fix this? Has the Bangkok Governor been informed? What’s happening? Garbage trucks across Bangkok are lining up for kilometres, waiting from morning until afternoon and still unable to dispose of the waste. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials reported this issue. They’re queuing at a single disposal point, having started since the morning and still unable to offload by the afternoon because every district’s garbage trucks have converged at this one spot. Typically, there are three disposal sites spread out to manage the city’s waste.”

The unusual situation has left garbage truck drivers in a difficult position, unable to eat or use the restroom as they had to stay with their vehicles. The social media post calls on the relevant agencies or the Bangkok governor to intervene and address the situation.

Related news

“This is a tough situation for the workers right now, as you can see in the video. The queue stretches for kilometres. What’s going on with the waste disposal point? Why can’t they accept the waste, causing all the trucks to gather here?”

The video has sparked a significant response on social media, with many users expressing concern for the workers and frustration with the situation. Calls for a quick resolution have been amplified, as the prolonged waiting and inability to dispose of waste could lead to broader sanitation issues in the city.

Efforts to reach the Bangkok Governor’s office for a comment have so far been unsuccessful. However, the pressure from the public and social media might prompt a quicker response from the authorities to restore normal operations, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pattaya minivan owner in despair after drain cover damages vehicle

Pattaya minivan owner in despair after drain cover damages vehicle

Published: 16:43, 02 August 2024
TikTok user lists Thailand&#8217;s top five rare coins

TikTok user lists Thailand’s top five rare coins

Published: 16:40, 02 August 2024
Teen dies in Udon Thani train-motorcycle collision

Teen dies in Udon Thani train-motorcycle collision

Published: 16:37, 02 August 2024
Top five luckiest zodiac signs for August revealed

Top five luckiest zodiac signs for August revealed

Published: 16:34, 02 August 2024