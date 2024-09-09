What every man needs to know about prostate cancer screening and treatment

Despite being one of the most common cancers in men, prostate cancer doesn’t get talked about enough. For a lot of men, there’s often little time to stop and think about their health, particularly when it comes to something as personal as prostate health. However, according to Dr Paibul Boonyapanichskul, a urologist at MedPark Hospital Bangkok, regular check-ups are crucial for men over 50 or even younger if there’s a family history of the disease.

Sure, the idea of getting prostate cancer screening might feel intimidating and perhaps even a bit embarrassing for some. But catching it early can make all the difference. We sat down with Dr Paibul to get the lowdown on what every man should know about prostate cancer screening and treatment.

Who’s at risk of prostate cancer?

Age is the most significant risk factor, with about 6 in 10 cases occurring in men over 65, according to the American Cancer Society. This is why men over 50 years old are encouraged to get regular prostate cancer screening. Dr Paibul also points out that genetics play a crucial role.

“Anyone with a direct family member, such as a father, grandfather, or brother, who has had prostate cancer is at a higher risk,” he explained. This increased risk is due to the potential inheritance of abnormal genes that can predispose men to the disease. Race is another important factor; for reasons that remain unclear, Black men are at a higher risk of developing and dying from prostate cancer.

Interestingly, there seems to be a link between dietary habits and prostate cancer risk. Studies indicate that a diet high in red meat and fatty foods may elevate the likelihood of developing prostate cancer. “While there isn’t a definitive cause we can point to, these studies offer valuable insights into lifestyle factors that could contribute to the disease,” Dr Paibul added.

If you have any of these factors, it might be wise to get checked earlier. At MedPark Hospital Bangkok, prostate screenings for those with risk factors are recommended starting at age 40.

Why early detection matters more than you think

Getting a cancer screening is never fun. Many men skip it because they feel healthy and have no family history of the disease. On the one hand, others avoid it even when symptoms appear and choose to suffer in silence. However, it’s important to remember that early detection is important. Prostate cancer often creeps along slowly, with no signs until it’s had years to settle in. By the time symptoms appear, the cancer may have already progressed to a more advanced stage, and treatment is more challenging.

“Early detection allows us to aim for curative treatment without compromising the patient’s quality of life,” says Dr Paibul. “Treatment is much easier when caught early. If you wait until the later stages, it becomes more difficult, and sometimes, the treatment may not work as well.”

The US Prostate Cancer Foundation reports that the five-year survival rate for early-stage prostate cancer exceeds 99%. This means that nearly all men diagnosed at this stage will live at least five years after their diagnosis, and many will live much longer. This stark contrast in outcomes shows how regular screenings and timely medical attention have life-saving potential.

How do doctors at MedPark Hospital Bangkok screen prostate cancer?

A lot of men hesitate to get prostate cancer because they think it involves a digital rectal examination (DRE). While a DRC can still be useful, it hasn’t been the primary screening method for a couple of decades.

MedPark Hospital Bangkok has a range of advanced and less invasive prostate cancer screening options available. The most common initial test at the hospital is the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test. PSA is a protein produced by both normal and cancerous prostate cells. Elevated PSA levels can be an early sign of prostate cancer. “We consider a PSA level over four to be abnormal,” says Dr Paibul. But since PSA levels can rise for various reasons, this test is mostly done to determine if further investigation is needed, rather than confirming the presence of cancer.

If PSA levels are elevated, the next step is typically an MRI of the prostate. This diagnostic tool provides a clearer picture of the likelihood of cancer. If an MRI indicates a higher risk, MedPark Hospital Bangkok will then employ an MRI-Ultrasound Fusion Prostate Biopsy to screen for prostate cancer. This is the most advanced diagnostic tool available to date. It combines MRI and ultrasound images to create a detailed view of the prostate. This combination allows doctors to target suspicious areas with precision. Plus, it helps doctors differentiate between aggressive and slow-growing prostate cancer. As a result, patients can receive more tailored treatments, and they don’t need to undergo unnecessary interventions.

What happens if your results are positive?

Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be devastating. While it’s natural to feel anxious, the good news is that once prostate cancer is detected, you can start exploring treatment options to address the condition effectively. And today, more options are available than ever.

If screening reveals abnormalities, MedPark Hospital offers a variety of treatment options tailored to the specific needs of each patient. The decision-making process is collaborative. Plus, a skilled team of medical professionals handles the treatment process..

“We don’t simply tell patients what treatment they need. Instead, we explain all available options, including surgery and other advanced techniques, outlining the pros and cons of each. Together, we discuss the choices and make a decision that best suits the patient’s situation,” Dr Paibul explained. Ultimately, the final decision rests in the patient’s hands, with the full support of their medical team to carry out their chosen treatment plan.

One of the most common treatments for localised prostate cancer is surgery, known as prostatectomy. This procedure involves removing the prostate gland and is often recommended in such cases. However, it’s important to be aware of potential side effects, such as incontinence and impotence, which can result in a lengthy recovery period. “Surgery is a major procedure that requires significant recovery time and can lead to serious side effects, including extended hospital stays and the need for a catheter,” says Dr Paibul.

Traditionally, MedPark Hospital uses external radiation therapy for patients seeking less invasive treatments. However, it requires daily sessions over six weeks and poses risks to surrounding tissues due to radiation exposure. That’s why they now provide prostate brachytherapy, a form of targeted and direct radiation therapy.

Brachytherapy, the most advanced option available today

MedPark Hospital Bangkok performs brachytherapy under the careful supervision of a multidisciplinary team, including a medical oncologist and urologist, among others. During the procedure, tiny needles are inserted directly into the prostate to deliver high doses of radiation. Once the radiation is delivered, the needles are removed, leaving no scars and causing no pain.

A computer is used to calculate the precise dose needed for the cancer cells to make sure that radiation is delivered accurately without harming nearby vital organs like the rectum and bladder. This precision minimises damage to surrounding tissue, offers a quicker recovery time, and reduces side effects.

“Brachytherapy is minimally invasive and doesn’t typically worsen any existing health conditions. Patients don’t experience blood loss or issues with body fluid balance, so they often feel as normal as they did before the procedure,” Dr Paibul explains.

Most patients can resume their normal activities, including sexual activity, much sooner compared to those who undergo surgery, a factor that many men consider a top priority. In addition, the procedure doesn’t leave residual radiation in patients’ bodies, pain, or scars.

Dr. Paibul also shared the experience of Thomas L. Payne, an American patient who initially visited MedPark with urinary retention issues. After a series of tests, it was discovered that he had aggressive prostate cancer. Dr. Paibul recommended brachytherapy, explaining its precision and minimal invasiveness. The patient underwent the procedure and was impressed by the lack of pain, quick recovery, and the fact that it left no lasting radiation in his body. He was eventually declared cancer-free, which shows how advanced and effective brachytherapy can be.

Should you get a prostate cancer screening today?

If you’re a man over the age of 50, today is a good time to schedule a prostate cancer screening at MedPark Hospital Bangkok. For those with a family history of prostate cancer, doctors recommend to start screenings even earlier. A simple PSA test can help identify potential issues before they become serious, and advanced treatments are already available to support your health. As Dr. Paibul says, ““The earlier you check and find prostate cancer, the easier and more effective the treatment will be.”

