Connect with us

Health

UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood

Published

 on 

UFC star Sean O’Malley has reportedly injected stem cells into his manhood to help improve his bedroom performance. The UFC bantamweight contender, who is ranked number one in the world after defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, is known for his finesse with the ladies. Known as “Sugar,” O’Malley is known for his over-the-top behaviour when it comes to such things.

According to MMAMania, O’Malley told his YouTube followers that the stem cell injection could help with girth and performance.

“It hurt worse than I thought it was going to because they said, ‘Oh it won’t hurt that bad.’ We had the option to have a guy do it or a girl do it, I said ‘I want the hot doctor to do it’ and Tim’s like, ‘I want the guy.’ She grabbed mine and it started growing right away. I’m like, ‘God dammit, I’m sorry.’ Then the male doctor came in and was like, ‘Want me to hold your hand?’ and my wiener went [down].’”

According to Elite Aesthetics, penis enlargement stem cells, are known as the “P-Shot” or “Priapus Shot.” They can improve erectile dysfunction, increase sex drive, and offer increased girth. But, extended length from injections is considered a rare result.

As the procedure reportedly takes less than one hour to complete and can last up to 12 months, O’Malley will be due for another trip to the doc after his bantamweight title fight against the reigning champion Aljamain Sterling. But, the fight hasn’t been confirmed as the plans are still underway to book the fight in 2023.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hong Kong35 seconds ago

Tourists not keen on travelling to Hong Kong under current restrictions
Pattaya15 mins ago

British man says he was was hit at Pattaya crossing, warns others
Transport21 mins ago

Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
Sponsored6 hours ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Thailand25 mins ago

3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
Pattaya36 mins ago

Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Police officer talks suicidal Burmese man off bridge
Thailand2 hours ago

SpiceJet launches new direct flight between Thailand and India
Thailand2 hours ago

Over 200 outlaw motorcycle riders arrested in Phetchabun
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket pickup truck racers fined
Bangkok3 hours ago

Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Visa3 hours ago

Younger Chinese expats the main applicants for Elite Visa
Tourism3 hours ago

TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Bangkok4 hours ago

Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Health4 hours ago

UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending