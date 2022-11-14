UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood

UFC star Sean O’Malley has reportedly injected stem cells into his manhood to help improve his bedroom performance. The UFC bantamweight contender, who is ranked number one in the world after defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, is known for his finesse with the ladies. Known as “Sugar,” O’Malley is known for his over-the-top behaviour when it comes to such things.

According to MMAMania, O’Malley told his YouTube followers that the stem cell injection could help with girth and performance.

“It hurt worse than I thought it was going to because they said, ‘Oh it won’t hurt that bad.’ We had the option to have a guy do it or a girl do it, I said ‘I want the hot doctor to do it’ and Tim’s like, ‘I want the guy.’ She grabbed mine and it started growing right away. I’m like, ‘God dammit, I’m sorry.’ Then the male doctor came in and was like, ‘Want me to hold your hand?’ and my wiener went [down].’”

According to Elite Aesthetics, penis enlargement stem cells, are known as the “P-Shot” or “Priapus Shot.” They can improve erectile dysfunction, increase sex drive, and offer increased girth. But, extended length from injections is considered a rare result.

As the procedure reportedly takes less than one hour to complete and can last up to 12 months, O’Malley will be due for another trip to the doc after his bantamweight title fight against the reigning champion Aljamain Sterling. But, the fight hasn’t been confirmed as the plans are still underway to book the fight in 2023.