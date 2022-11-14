Thailand’s water buffalo raising declared as global agricultural heritage system

Raising water buffalo at the Thale Noi Waterfowl Park in the southern province of Pattalung has been declared a Global Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives proposed a water buffalo raising system at the Thale Noi Waterfowl to the FAO in October last year. The place was approved at the GIAHS on November 3.

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Si-On explained that the place passed the five requirements of the FAO including:

Food and livelihood security

Agro-biodiversity

Local and Traditional Knowledge systems

Cultures, Value systems and Social Organisations

Landscapes and Seascapes Features

The 457 million square metre area of Thale Noi is a water site that was announced as a non-hunting area in 1975. Locals would bring their water buffaloes to the lagoon and grasslands, and they have been doing this for more than 250 years.

Many visitors come to the spot to see the local wildlife and the water buffaloes. Tourists and locals also visit to take advantage of the wonderful scenery and take photographs while enjoying a trip in a longtail boat among the lagoon of pink lilies.

Chhalermchai believes that the new heritage status would level up the locals’ living standards while also improving the economy and tourism industry in the area.

The Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, made known to the public that he was happy that the Thai culture and wisdom were being passed down through generations, adding that it reflected how valuable Thai culture was.