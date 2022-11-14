Bangkok
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
With the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit getting underway, the Immigration Bureau is increasing security at all international airports in Thailand. The crackdown has already netted several foreign scammers hiding out within the kingdom. They are vowing increased scrutiny of those entering the country and a closer watch over suspicious foreigners who are already here.
Immigration authorities have already blocked more than 2,000 people who were attempting to come into the country. Many of those people had already previously been blacklisted by immigration. The crackdown is looking for all suspicious individuals but is focusing especially on those who may be aiming to disrupt or damage the APEC Summit.
As part of the increase in security, the Immigration Bureau is adding additional staff to immigration checkpoints in particular at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, the main international hub to enter Thailand. They are also working closely with immigration offices in other countries to make sure that they have up-to-date and accurate information on wanted criminals who may attempt to hide out in the kingdom.
Officials have already arrested 1,249 people for entering Thailand illegally. Of those, 770 were from Laos, 349 came from Myanmar, and 108 were from Cambodia. Another 22 were from other countries. Outside of the airport, 785 migrant workers from other countries were picked up on visa overstays.
The arrests weren’t all poor migrant workers though. The Phuket News reports several high-profile criminals were flushed out due to the immigration crackdown.
A Taiwanese man identified as Zhang was spotted after police saw his 24 million baht Ferrari parked in Bangkok at a department store. He is wanted for leading a call centre scam group in the Philippines. He presented police with a Cambodian passport originally, but authorities checked his biometric data and found that he had used two counterfeit Taiwanese passports at immigration to enter the country.
Two other people detained in the immigration sweep ahead of APEC were Chinese nationals that were on Interpol’s Red Notice list. Both were wanted for scamming and crimes.
One of the men, a 40 year old named Hu, was arrested not far from Suvarnabhumi Airport, hiding out in Samut Prakan. He was wanted for alleged forgery and possession of illicit property. The second was arrested after police received a tip that led them to a house in the Sutthisan area of Bangkok. The 27 year old named Li is accused of scamming over 400,000 people using a bogus investment mobile app. He cheated his victims in China out of about 50 million baht before disappearing.
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourists not keen on travelling to Hong Kong under current restrictions
British man says he was was hit at Pattaya crossing, warns others
Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Police officer talks suicidal Burmese man off bridge
SpiceJet launches new direct flight between Thailand and India
Over 200 outlaw motorcycle riders arrested in Phetchabun
Phuket pickup truck racers fined
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Younger Chinese expats the main applicants for Elite Visa
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him for overstaying
Drunk police doctor who crashed Porsche killing 2 in Thailand avoids prison for now
Flying lanterns near airports in Thailand is punishable by death penalty, warns govt
Tourists flood to Chiang Mai for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities
New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket over weapons, including explosives
Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Flying taxis ready for takeoff inside three years
First LOT Polish Airlines flight arrives in Phuket
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hot News2 days ago
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
-
Events2 days ago
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
-
Entertainment3 days ago
2022 World Cup for free on Thai TV fiasco rages on
-
Patong2 days ago
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
-
Crime3 days ago
Angry Pattaya teens allegedly assault Walking Street nightclub guards
-
China3 days ago
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day