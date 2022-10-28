Press Room
World-Class Medical Hub for Regenerative Cellular Therapy Centre in Bangkok, Thailand
Press Release
Thailand has been famous for its medical travel, and now it has become a social norm for many expats to come to Bangkok for regenerative medicine.
With the change from medical travel to wellness travel, people nowadays are seeking to upgrade their health with minimally invasive therapy.
Stem cell-based regenerative medicine is becoming an increasingly attractive approach to lengthen longevity and optimise cellular functions in the body.
IntelliHealthPlus Rejuvenation Clinic is located on PloenChit Road, Central Bangkok, one of the top healthcare providers for expats, locals, and international medical tourists for Rejuvenation and Regenerative Cellular treatments. Not only do we offer world-class standard treatments with authentic Thai hospitality, but also we provide a personalised care approach which gives the patient tailor-made solutions to suit their individual needs.
The doctors and nurses are well-trained in Cellular Treatments, and the biomedical scientists have specialised in cutting-edge Cell Technologies for more than 10 years.
With 13 years of experience in regenerative cell therapy, IntelliHealthPlus Clinic by StemCells21 always strives to produce young and therapeutically potent Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) as their signature regenerative medicine tool.
All MSCs are produced at the SC21 Bio-pharmaceutical facility which strictly complies with related international standards.
SC21 MSC
SC21 MSCs are produced from various sources and are fully optimised prior to therapeutic use. Prices are also comparatively more affordable than other places, as our treatment programs are integrated into a comprehensive personalised treatment plan, which combines other supportive treatments designed to achieve optimal outcomes, not only an injection.
How do MSCs work?
Powerful immune modulation actions – reducing inflammation and stimulating innate immunity
- Trigger angiogenesis to support vascular health and supply to organs/tissues
- Release potent growth factors and cytokines to enhance regenerative actions in the body
- Support the restoration of depleted stem cell pools throughout the body
- Release molecules that protect various cells from premature cell death
Regenerative Cellular therapy for Arthritis and Degenerative Disc Diseases (DDD)
If conservative treatments like physiotherapy and anti-inflammatory medication are not working for your pain or you want to avoid steroid injections or surgery, you can opt for this cellular therapy.
Patients suffering from arthritis, osteoarthritis, joint pain and degenerative disc diseases can gain many advantages from MSCs Therapy as follow:
- New Cartilage Growth – Cartilage Regeneration
- Lowered Pain and Stiffness
- Improved Flexibility and Mobility
- Reduced Inflammation
- Reduced Medication Requirements
- Cellular Self Repair
- Muscular Strengthening
As old injured cells are replaced with new cells ( stem cells are known educated cells as they know where the injured areas in the body are, then, they go there, and do their duties) , patients will feel that pain and inflammation are significantly reduced.
Regenerative Cellular therapy for Neurological disorders
Cellular therapy offers the possibility of a renewable source of replacement cells and tissues to treat a myriad of diseases, conditions, and disabilities including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, spinal cord injury, stroke, Cerebral palsy, Battens disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, restoration of vision and other neuro degenerative diseases as well.
In terms of Ischaemic Stroke, patients could gain functional recovery and neuroprotection from stem cell therapy and could improve long term recovery by modulating the immune system. Moreover, stem cells play a role in stabilisation of blood brain barriers and reduction of edema.
In Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis, cellular treatment prevents the death of neurons and glia and supports regeneration of neurons and glia.
Regenerative Cellular Therapy for Anti-aging
Signs of biological aging cannot be avoided but can be slow and repaired with stem cell therapy. These days, more and more people are aware of stem cells and its benefits on anti-aging treatment programs, hair loss and skin brightening, and general wellness.
Stem cell therapy reduces the rate of ageing frailty, which is a major cause of the onset of age-related disease.
More advantages are as follow:
- Increase energy levels and physical activity
- Improve memory and focus
- Reduce appearance of wrinkles and age spots
- Regrow hair
- Increase sex drive
- Improve lipid profile and lab values
- Decrease blood sugar levels
- Decrease creatinine and C reactive protein
Role of MScs in: Non-Communicable Diseases
MSCs are the future gateway of treatment for non-communicable diseases e.g. Diabetes, Lung disease, Liver Cirrhosis, and eye diseases.
Although the current treatment focuses on delaying the progression of disease, stem cells can be a new breakthrough for many non-infectious diseases in the near future.
Auto-Immune Disorders
Auto-Immune disorders like Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriasis can be improved by stem cell therapy as Stem cells have the ability to regulate the immune system.
Immunotherapy (Cancer Therapy) at IntelliHealthPlus Clinic
Natural Killer Cells: NK cells are important immune cells that are critical for innate immunity. They have anti-tumor, anti-viral, and immune regulatory functions. NK cells are the patrol units of the immune system, and they can respond quickly to kill diseased and cancerous cells.
Immunotherapy is a form of treatment for cancer that utilises the immune system to attack cancer cells, in much the same way that it attacks bacteria or viruses.
NK Cells also have a role in healthy ageing, NK cells can increase levels of innate immunity and also remove senescent cells from the body.
Cells Banking
At the SC21 lab, we provide access to newborn and adult stem cell banking which are stored as Mesenchymal stem cells(MSCs) or Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs).
At IntelliHealthPlus Rejuvenation Clinic, patients will see the clinical improvements gradually starting from 12 weeks for some conditions.
Consultations are free of charge and can make an appointment online or in person in advance in order to avoid waiting.
We also provide airport pick up, and arrange accommodation. Our International coordinators can speak English, Thai, Chinese, Arabic, Philippines, Spanish, and Myanmar well so that our patients will not suffer from language barriers and consult with doctors via their native language.
Address:
Floor 2 & 7 Urbis Building, Aetas Residence, 53 Soi Ruamrudee, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand.
Tel: +66 (0)2-650-7709
Email: info@ihplus.com
Website: www.ihplus.com
Line Official: http://nav.cx/hOGUFfo (@intellihealthplus)
