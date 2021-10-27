Dental Corporation Public Corporation Limited is one of the largest and leading dental network groups in Thailand that offers comprehensive and professional dental treatment care aside from other products and services within Thailand’s dental sector industry.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand.

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand

1. Bangkok International Dental Hospital (BIDH)

Specializing solely in dentistry, BIDH is a 5,933 sqm and 8 stories licensed dental hospital that provides the full range of dental treatment services. In addition to the standard primary care commonly provided at dental clinics, BIDH provides in-patient care on full arch dental implant treatments, major oral surgery cases and specializes in sedation dentistry applicable to almost all dental treatment types for dental anxiety or individuals with dentophobia. It features an operating theatre, an on-site dental lab and advanced digital dentistry technologies.

International speakers and professors at dental universities are among the members of BIDH’s top-tier dental specialist’s team.

BIDH is acclaimed for its aesthetic dentistry treatments, oral surgery and family pediatric dental services. Local and overseas celebrities and social elites are known to visit BIDH for their well-qualified and professional team of dentists.

Address: 98 Sukhumvit Soi 2, Khlong Toei, Ploenchit area, Bangkok 10110

Opening Hours: Mon-Sat: 9.00 to 20.00 Sun: 9.00 to 18.00, In-patient Hours Available 24 hours

Website: https://dentalhospitalthailand.com/

2. Bangkok International Dental Center (BIDC)

BIDC are experts in the areas of dental implants, cosmetic dentistry or non-visible orthodontic treatments. They are an award-winning dental centre having received the prestigious Prime Minister Export Award which is Thailand highest governmental award that is granted to Thai companies and SMEs. As a result, BIDC is recognized as a market leader in dental tourism catering to international patients and expatriates.

BIDC is the first and longest-standing private dental centre in South-East Asia to be accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) American-based ambulatory care standards since 2012. It is also ISO 9001 certified for its dental services and sterilization processes. BIDC dental centre has also been featured on television, newspapers and magazines and is regarded as one of the best dental centres within the Asia Pacific region.

Address: 157,159 Soi Ratchadaphisek 7, Ratchadapesek Rd. Din Daeng District Bangkok 10400

Opening Hours: Mon-sat 09.00 to 20.00 Sun 09.00 to 17.00

Website: https://bangkokdentalcenter.com/

3. Smile Signature

Smile Signature dental clinics in Thailand has been established for over 15 years. Today their group of dental clinics in Thailand has more than 35 treatment rooms, 9 dental locations and a team of over 100 dentists and dental specialists.

Dedicated to providing patients with affordable and efficient dental care, Smile Signature dental clinics uses advanced diagnostic tools and technologies following uniform standards of quality practices. All their dental clinics are equipped with digitalized x-rays machines and CE autoclaving sterilization system. Be it a single dental crown or a full mouth makeover, their target is to provide their patients with safe, clean, accessible dental care using quality focus and a holistic approach.

Address: 257/26 Ratchadapisek Rd. The Wiz Ratchada, Din Deang District, Bangkok 10400

Opening Hours: Mon to Fri 10.00 to 20.00pm, Sat 9.00 to 20.00pm, Sun 9.00 to 17.00pm

Website: https://smilesignature.com/

4. Chiangmai International Dental Clinic (CIDC)

To the north of Thailand, CIDC is located next to One Nimman within Chiangmai’s city centre and is a modern dental centre. The team of CIDC dentists consists of northern Thailand’s best and skilled board-certified dentists and professors.

Their dental centre is fully equipped with digital x-ray, intra-oral scanners and European dental units set in large treatment rooms and waiting areas. Orthodontic braces, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry such as teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, dental crowns and tooth-coloured fillings, are amongst their treatment specializations.

Address: 11 Nimmanahaemin Soi 3 Nimmanahaemin Rd, Suthep, Muang District, Chiang Mai 50200

Opening Hours: Mon-Sat 09.00-20.00

Website: https://chiangmaidentist.com/en/

5. Phuket Dental Signature

Phuket Dental Signature is Patong’s largest dental clinic. The dental centre provides dental treatment care as other dentists in Phuket, but Phuket Dental Signature is most well-known on immediate function all-on-4 dental implants and full mouth rehabilitation with upper and lower jaw dental crowns or veneers.

Since 2014, up to 90% of patients at Phuket Dental Signature specifically travel to or fly into Phuket from worldwide and around the southern region to receive dental treatments with their dentists on teeth aesthetics and restorative dentistry whilst holidaying on the beach.

Phuket Dental Signature is a one-stop 3 level dental centre utilizing advanced dental technologies with over 10 treatment rooms.

Address: 189 Soi Rat Uthit 200 Pi 1, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Opening Hours: Mon. Tue. Wed. and Fri. from 9:00 to 19:00 and are closed on Thu. Sat. and Sun.

Website: https://phuketdentalsignature.com/

Dental Corporation’s clinics provide a range of treatment and their dental divisions are committed to providing patients with efficient dental care using the latest imported global dental technologies following uniform and quality standards of practices.