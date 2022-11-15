Health
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
The director of a leading healthcare institution in the United States reckons the world could learn a thing or two from Thailand when it comes to family planning.
Jose G Timon II, director of US-based Bill & Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health, believes Thailand’s success in implementing family planning schemes over the past few decades should act as a model for other nations to follow.
Timon made the statement yesterday at the 2022 International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) in Pattaya.
The ICFP has served as a platform for the global reproductive health community to celebrate achievements as the world’s largest scientific conference on family planning and reproductive health.
Some 3,500 participants from 125 countries are participating in the event in Pattaya, where they are sharing their research, and innovations and discussing challenges surrounding family planning.
Thailand introduced its first family planning initiative among rural families in 1966, before expanding it into a national policy in 1971. As a result of the initiative, the rate of contraceptive use went up from 15% to about 70%, which led to a decline in the fertility rate from 6.1 to 1.5.
Timon said Thailand was chosen to host this year’s conference because of its success in the provision of birth control and its universal healthcare system.
“We do hope that other countries could learn from Thailand. We see no reason not to have the annual meeting here in Thailand, which is well-known for its reputation for hospitality.”
Sathit Pitutecha, deputy minister to the Ministry of Public Health, added…
“Thailand has now shifted its focus to increasing its population size, which is starting to decline as a result of previous policies on birth control over the past four decades.
“The average number of babies born each year has dropped to less than 600,000 per year right now, compared to about one million a year between 1964-1983.”
The ICFP gathering ends tomorrow.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Residents furious 20 million baht rest area on Thailand Riviera Road abandoned
PHUKET TASTIVAL festival coming up
HelloFresh accused of using coconut milk made using monkey labour in Thailand
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
Covid-19 infections up 12.8% last week
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Police search for naked tourist riding a motorcycle in public
Police seize four tiger cubs in northeast Thailand
Baby #8 billion: Manila marks world population milestone
Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition
Island off Pattaya sees 20,000 tourists over weekend
The Thaiger World Cup 2022 sweepstake – download, print off & pick your team
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
The Thaiger’s World Cup 2022 wallchart – free to download and print so you don’t miss a single match in Qatar
New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
Police arrest 2 Chinese mafia chiefs, 3 slip the net
Thai women tricked into sex work in Nigeria seek help
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
12 people injured by illegal fireworks in Loy Krathong event
Online Visa Extensions Now Available in Thailand | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hot News3 days ago
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
-
Events3 days ago
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
-
Patong3 days ago
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
-
Malaysia1 day ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Crime1 day ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand1 day ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Cannabis News3 days ago
Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions