Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 infections up 12.8% last week
Despite everyone in Thailand – and the rest of the world – being bored of it, Covid-19 is still here. Last week, new Covid infections in Thailand rose 12.8%. The greatest leaps were seen in tourist areas and Bangkok. In the last week, an average of six people per day died of the coronavirus, while 3,166 people were admitted to hospitals for treatment of the virus.
The vast majority of patients on ventilators over the past week were people that were either unvaccinated or had not had a booster shot. The Department of Disease Control expected this surge in infections as Covid was downgraded in Thailand while tourism numbers and crowds began to grow, according to the director-general.
“It had been expected there would be small waves after Covid-19 was redefined as a communicable disease under surveillance on October 1. The number of patients admitted to hospitals rose in Greater Bangkok and tourist provinces, especially in the East and the South where there are more Thai and foreign tourists as well as crowd activities.”
While infections spiked, those who were significantly ill rose less sharply, and Covid deaths remained relatively flat, according to Bangkok Post. Among the unvaccinated, the numbers of seriously ill were much higher. On November 12, there were 178 people with Covid infections requiring ventilators, while 329 more had lung inflammation.
The increase in new Covid infections was enough to cause the deputy director-general of the DDC to call for unvaccinated older people to stay at home. He also suggested that people who visit high-risk areas like entertainment venues avoid visiting older relatives to prevent accidentally infecting them.
Professor Yong Poovorawan of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, an often outspoken expert on Covid, said the rise is predictable. He says the colder weather at the onset of winter and the downpours of the rainy season can be expected to bring more infections. It is common for respiratory infections to increase in the cold.
He did stress the importance of current vaccination, suggesting that people who have been jabbed more than six months ago should consider a booster shot to give them maximum protection. Dr Yong said that widespread vaccination and more effective Covid treatment medication prevented this surge in infections from being an emergency.
“The outbreak this time will be much milder because most people have had Covid-19 vaccines and have a high immunity against Covid infection. Moreover, we also have access to high-quality and effective medicines such as molnupiravir, paxlovid, and remdesivir.”
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Residents furious 20 million baht rest area on Thailand Riviera Road abandoned
PHUKET TASTIVAL festival coming up
HelloFresh accused of using coconut milk made using monkey labour in Thailand
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
Covid-19 infections up 12.8% last week
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Police search for naked tourist riding a motorcycle in public
Police seize four tiger cubs in northeast Thailand
Baby #8 billion: Manila marks world population milestone
Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition
Island off Pattaya sees 20,000 tourists over weekend
The Thaiger World Cup 2022 sweepstake – download, print off & pick your team
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
The Thaiger’s World Cup 2022 wallchart – free to download and print so you don’t miss a single match in Qatar
New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
Thai women tricked into sex work in Nigeria seek help
Police arrest 2 Chinese mafia chiefs, 3 slip the net
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
12 people injured by illegal fireworks in Loy Krathong event
Online Visa Extensions Now Available in Thailand | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hot News3 days ago
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
-
Events3 days ago
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
-
Patong3 days ago
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
-
Malaysia1 day ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Crime1 day ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand1 day ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Cannabis News3 days ago
Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions