8 Pneumonia prevention tips for expat families in Thailand

With World Pneumonia Day on November 9, it’s the perfect time to consider how you can protect your family from this serious illness, especially in Thailand, where unique climate and seasonal factors come into play. Pneumonia can be especially dangerous for young children and the elderly, and as an expat, you may face additional challenges when it comes to healthcare. Here’s a practical guide to safeguarding your loved ones against pneumonia with simple steps and tips to follow.

1. Stay on top of vaccinations

Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to prevent pneumonia. Both adults and children should be vaccinated against pneumococcal disease as well as the flu, which can lead to pneumonia as a complication. The CDC recommends that young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems stay up-to-date with these vaccinations.

Hospital Location Vaccine Price (Approx. THB) Bumrungrad International Hospital Bangkok 3,500 to 4,500 Bangkok Hospital Bangkok and branches 3,000 to 4,000 Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital Bangkok 3,500 Chiang Mai Ram Hospital Chiang Mai 2,500 to 3,500 Bangkok Hospital Pattaya Pattaya 3,000

As an expat in Thailand, it’s essential to check with a healthcare provider about vaccination schedules, as they may differ from those in your home country. You can find these services at top hospitals in Bangkok or major expat-friendly cities.

2. Practice good hand hygiene

Teaching kids to wash their hands properly and frequently is one of the simplest ways to prevent the spread of infections that could lead to pneumonia. Encourage everyone in your household to wash their hands with soap and water, especially before eating, after using public transportation, and after touching shared surfaces.

Hand sanitisers are a convenient alternative, especially when you’re out and about, and can help keep germs at bay. Making hygiene a routine habit can significantly reduce the risk of contracting or spreading respiratory infections.

3. Avoid exposure to air pollution

Thailand’s air quality can be challenging at times, particularly in cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Air pollution is a known irritant that can damage the lungs, making them more susceptible to infections, including pneumonia.

Check daily air quality reports and limit outdoor activities on days when pollution levels are high. Using an air purifier at home and wearing a mask when necessary can help reduce exposure, especially if anyone in your family has respiratory sensitivities.

4. Maintain a clean home environment

A clean environment is essential for preventing respiratory issues. Dust, pet dander, and mold can worsen respiratory health and increase the likelihood of lung infections. Make sure to clean surfaces regularly, keep floors dust-free, and maintain a well-ventilated home.

In Thailand’s humid climate, mold can grow quickly, so be vigilant about controlling indoor humidity levels and cleaning any visible mold right away. Air purifiers with HEPA filters are also helpful, especially for families with young children or elderly members.

5. Prioritise a healthy diet

A balanced diet rich in vitamins and nutrients can help keep the immune system strong. Foods high in vitamins A, C, and D are particularly beneficial for lung health and immune support. Fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins are great staples for an immune-boosting diet.

In Thailand, you have access to a variety of fresh tropical fruits and vegetables that can easily be incorporated into your family’s meals. Strengthening your immune system through a balanced diet can add a natural layer of protection against pneumonia.

6. Recognise the symptoms early

Pneumonia can start as a simple cold or flu, with symptoms like cough, fever, and fatigue. However, it can escalate quickly, leading to more severe symptoms such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, and high fever. Knowing the signs of pneumonia can make a huge difference, as early medical intervention can prevent the condition from worsening.

For expat families, it’s crucial to identify local healthcare providers who can offer prompt medical care if symptoms arise. Cigna health insurance offers plans that cover specialist consultations and hospital stays, making it easier to access quality medical attention when you need it.

Limited-time offer: 10% off for life!

Save 10% on your health plan for the lifetime of your policy

T&Cs apply*

7. Stay active and encourage exercise

Regular physical activity can help strengthen the respiratory system and improve overall immunity. Exercise increases lung capacity and helps the body fight off infections more effectively. Activities like walking, swimming, or cycling can keep the respiratory system in good shape, and Thailand’s climate makes it easy to enjoy outdoor exercise almost year-round.

Even young children can benefit from regular playtime outdoors. Just remember to stay cautious about air quality and avoid outdoor exercise when pollution levels are high.

8. Seek medical advice for any respiratory concerns

Finally, don’t hesitate to consult a healthcare professional if anyone in your family experiences respiratory symptoms that don’t improve. In Thailand, prompt medical advice and intervention can prevent minor issues from developing into serious conditions like pneumonia.

If you’re an expat, having health insurance that covers these types of visits is highly recommended. Knowing you’re covered for both preventative measures and treatment can give you peace of mind and make seeking timely care easier.

Act now to secure your family’s health in Thailand

Don’t leave your family’s health to chance. Take advantage of the 10% lifetime discount and ensure you have access to essential care, from preventive screenings to emergency evacuations, before it’s too late. With Cigna’s tailored plans, you’re prepared for whatever life in Thailand brings. Secure your coverage now for peace of mind in the moments that matter most.

Here’s how Cigna can help ensure peace of mind as you navigate healthcare in Thailand:

Preventive care coverage: covered for essential vaccinations, like pneumonia and flu shots, that help protect your family from respiratory infections.

Access to top hospitals and specialist care: Have access to Thailand’s best hospitals, like Bumrungrad and Bangkok Hospital, with their quality of services.

Comprehensive coverage for respiratory conditions: Hospitalisation, outpatient consultations, and even follow-up care for respiratory issues are covered.

Mental health and wellness benefits: Mental health support through counselling services and wellness programmes. These benefits ensure your family can manage the mental and emotional aspects of expat life, which are often overlooked yet crucial to overall well-being.

Tailored plan options

Cigna provides three levels of plans: Silver, Gold, and Platinum, each with a unique focus, so you can choose a plan that fits your family’s health priorities:

Silver: Essential coverage for hospital and emergency care , ideal for families who want core protection.

Essential coverage for hospital and , ideal for families who want core protection. Gold: Adds outpatient and maternity coverage for more comprehensive family health.

Adds and coverage for more comprehensive family health. Platinum: Offers unlimited coverage, with extensive wellness and mental health benefits for full peace of mind.

Limited-time offer: 10% off for life!

Save 10% on your health plan for the lifetime of your policy

T&Cs apply*

*Cigna Healthcare reserves the right to amend or withdraw a promotion at any time without notice. This promotion ends on November 30th, 2024. This 10% discount will apply for the lifetime of the policy and is only eligible to new Cigna Global Individual customers. The discount may only be applied by a sales agent and cannot be applied in conjunction with any other offer, except the 10% discount given to policies paid annually in full. If you choose to pay your policy annually in full, your 10% discount will be applied after the 10% annual discount has been applied. Only Cigna Global Individual Policies are eligible for the 10% discount. A minimum purchase value of $2000 for policies based in Europe is applicable. Policies based in the rest of the world require a minimum purchase value of $3000 to be eligible.