From mini golf to driving range, here’s where to golf in the heart of Bangkok

PHOTO: Man playing top golf by A n v e s h via Unsplash

If you’re eager to test your putting skills, or simply longing for leisure alongside friends and family amidst Bangkok’s urban charm, dive into the world of mini golf and driving ranges. Fun-filled experiences await, catering to golf enthusiasts and amateurs alike. We’ve done the legwork, so get your game face on and swing into action at these top 5 mini golf and golf driving range spots in Bangkok!

Mini Golf – Asoke Sports Club

Opening hours: Daily, 15:00 – 22:00

Location: Column Tower, 48 Soi Sukhumvit 16, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Asoke Sports Club is truly a gem nestled in the heart of Bangkok, situated conveniently at Asoke, Sukhumvit Soi 16. This premier sports and recreation complex offers a delightful rooftop mini golf experience that can be enjoyed by visitors of all ages.

Although the clubhouse is simple, the rooftop golf course itself is meticulously maintained with clean and tidy greens. A game can easily be stretched to an hour if you’re with a group. Thus, providing ample time to soak in the charming atmosphere and take in the breathtaking views at night.

As an inspired rooftop setting, the mini golf spot at Asoke Sports Club has transformed the leisure scene at Bangkok with its unique blend of sports and urban panoramas. Howe ever, due to it’s location, the course doesn’t offer shelter if there’s a downpour. Rest assured, though, the rooftop remains comfortably shaded for the most part of the afternoon, thanks to Bangkok’s gleaming skyscrapers.

In addition, the warm and welcoming staff ensure a memorable experience for all their guests. Whether you’re visiting with a large group of friends or seeking a family-friendly activity, Asoke Sports Club caters to everyone’s needs.

Bangkok Golf Centre

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 10:00 – 20:00; Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 – 20:00

Location: All Seasons Place, 87/2 CRC Tower 3rd Floor Unit 320A, Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Bangkok Golf Centre is Asia’s leading indoor golf facility, boasting PGA certified instructors who provide tour-proven golf instruction with absolute finesse. This state-of-the-art centre, complete with mastery short game practice, takes your golf experience to new heights.

With its cutting-edge simulators and video capture software, Bangkok Golf Centre equips you with the tools and techniques to hone your skills and become an all-round player. The indoor course features a top-notch short game area and a sand bunk for practising your pitching and chipping shots — all under the watchful eyes of the latest video analysis technology.

Bangkok Golf Centre caters to golf enthusiasts of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. Here, you’ll learn the essential skills and drills to help you achieve your golfing aspirations. In addition to the high technology game area, the centre also boast a team of elite teaching professionals. They stand ready to educate you on every aspect of your game. And with their wealth of experience and modern teaching methods, they ensure that golf remains a fun and enjoyable pastime for all.

Topgolf Megacity

Opening hours: Sunday – Thursday, 09:00 – 23:00; Friday – Saturday, 09:00 – 00:00

Location: 971, Bang Kaeo subdistrict, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand

Topgolf Megacity is a sprawling entertainment venue in the heart of Bangkok. Located just 30 minutes from downtown Sukhumvit in Samut Prakan, this space features 102 climate-controlled hitting bays. In addition, it also has five restaurants and bars, an 18-hole mini-golf course, and a golf academy taught by certified trainers.

Even if you’re new to golf, Topgolf Megacity is the perfect place to unwind. Redefining the golfing culture in Thailand, Topgolf Megacity’s casual approach presents a refreshing experience suited for players of all skill levels. It goes beyond a typical driving range with its chic rooftop bar, Pink Giraffe, and Thailand’s best putting practice green. Moreover, its laid-back atmosphere helps players take golf less seriously while dining, sipping cocktails, or enjoying fun games using Toptracer technology.

Swing Kings Golf BKK

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 10:00 – 20:00; Saturday – Sunday, 08:00 – 17:00

Location: Kuppa Building, Soi Sukhumvit 16, Khlongtoey, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

If your idea of fun revolves around learning and enhancing your golf skills, Swing Kings Golf BKK is the perfect destination for you. With a mission to bring tour-quality golf instruction and a state-of-the-art training facility to Bangkok, Swing Kings Golf BKK offers a multitude of world-class services that cater to all levels of golfers.

That’s why this professional coaching facility incorporates high-tech golf simulators equipped with Trackman launch monitors and top-notch video capture software. It enables you to analyze your swing and practice your game on more than 50 simulator courses without leaving the city. The centre also boasts Bangkok’s first indoor golf league nights where you can compete with fellow golfers and improve your skills together.

At Swing Kings Golf BKK, your golfing journey will be enjoyable, productive. Plus, it will be tailored to your goals, ensuring you reach your full potential.

Golf Simulator by GORIGOLF

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 22:00

Location: 265 Chan Rd, Thung Wat Don, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Gorigolf, a premier golf simulator driving range in Bangkok, offers an unparalleled golfing experience for enthusiasts who want to improve their skills or simply enjoy a game. With state-of-the-art technology and a fun atmosphere, Gorigolf presents a unique challenge for golfers of all levels while catering to your every need.

Discover the high-quality simulation that Gorigolf boasts, using the latest technology to create a realistic golfing experience. The simulator replicates accurate ball flight, trajectory, and spin, allowing you to practice your shots with precision. Delight in playing on a virtual selection of the world’s most famous golf courses, including Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Augusta National, all from the comfort of Bangkok.

In addition, Gorigolf’s experienced team of coaches provides expert guidance to help you elevate your game. Customized coaching sessions address your specific needs and goals, ensuring well-rounded skill development. Plus, the lively atmosphere at Gorigolf’s driving range promises not only improvement in your golf game but also a vibrant space to unwind with friends or colleagues.

Now that you know where to go, it’s time to don your best golfing attire, polish up those putters, and set out for a lively and novel mini golf experience that will undoubtedly elevate your stay in Bangkok.

