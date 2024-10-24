The nominees for the best expat food influencers in Thailand

Thai food is renowned for its vibrant flavours and diverse dishes. Behind the delicious meals and captivating food photography are the talented food influencers who bring Thai cuisine to life online. Here are the nominees for the best expat food influencers in Thailand.

These six outstanding individuals have made significant impacts in the online food community, and now it’s your turn to vote for your favourite in our upcoming social media poll!

Meet the nominees for best expat food influencers in Thailand

The Ginger Farang (@thegingerfarang2024)

The Ginger Farang is an influencer who has embraced Thailand’s rich food culture. He shares his unique perspective through stunning visuals and engaging stories, highlighting both traditional and modern Thai dishes. He also showcases how to cook these dishes as well in a descriptive yet short-form manner.

With that, he provides as he calls it “Real family, real insight into Isaan” as he consistently showcases common and lesser-known Thai dishes. He also blends in some Western fusion with the food now and then, while adding content about his personal life.

Platforms: Instagram | TikTok

Danny & Diggy (@diggyhoffman)



Danny & Diggy are a dynamic British/Polish couple from the United Kingdom who are passionate about exploring Thailand’s diverse culinary landscape. They take their followers on exciting food adventures, from bustling street food markets to various restaurants.

Their teamwork and infectious enthusiasm bring a fresh and lively perspective to food influencing. Danny & Diggy make Thai cuisine accessible and enjoyable for everyone, fostering a loyal and engaged community.

Platforms: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Youtube

Jerry Williams (@thatlumlukkaguy)

Jerry Williams, who also goes by ThatLumLukkaGuy, uncovers hidden gems and authentic street food stalls, providing honest reviews and insider tips. He primarily goes around Thailand from Bangkok to Koh Chang, Pathum Thani, etc. to review all sorts of restaurants and food.

His energetic approach to presenting coupled with his skits make him a character that you can watch to whenever you are not sure where you want to eat.

Platforms: Instagram | TikTok

Mark Wiens (@migrationology)

Mark Wiens is an internationally renowned food blogger and YouTuber who has made Thailand a central focus of his culinary explorations. His immersive and enthusiastic approach captures the true essence of Thai cuisine, attracting millions of followers worldwide.

Mark’s unparalleled reach and ability to connect with a global audience make him a pivotal figure in promoting Thai food internationally. His engaging content brings global attention to Thailand’s diverse and flavourful food offerings.

Platforms: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Youtube

Gary Butler (@theroamingcook)

Gary Butler, known as The Roaming Cook, combines his love for travel and cooking to explore food from around the world. His content though, is primarily based in Thailand as he has been living in Bangkok and his content ranges from cooking tutorials and recipe sharing to restaurant reviews and food tours.

Gary’s approachable style and practical tips make Thai dishes easy to recreate at home. His adventurous nature also showcases Thailand more in-depth and allows viewers to see all of the sorts of food in Thailand that they like or can try.

Platforms: Facebook | Instagram | Youtube

Emily Srichala (@emilysrichala.blog)

A returning nominee, Emily Srichala is a travel and lifestyle blogger who shares her experiences of living and travelling in Thailand as an expat. A highlight of her content alongside cultural etiquette and practical advice is mainly Thai food across all regions.

She showcases all sorts of food from street food to high-end restaurants. Her high energy and relatability are popular with female solo travellers and expats in Thailand.

Platforms: YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Line

One of the best parts about living in Thailand is the food and these six nominees represent the very best in food influencing. From innovative fusion chefs to dedicated local food explorers, each influencer brings something unique to the table.

We invite you to support your favourite by voting in our poll and sharing the excitement with your network. Stay tuned for the announcement of the winner, who will undoubtedly continue to inspire and elevate Thailand’s rich food culture.

