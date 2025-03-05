Chiang Mai police capture six Tai Yai gang members after stabbing

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Chiang Mai have apprehended six members of the Tai Yai gang, known as 575, following the fatal stabbing of an 18 year old Thai male. Two suspects remain at large. The incident stemmed from a confrontation over eye contact.

Yesterday, March 4, at 2pm, investigative officers at Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station detained six members of the 575 for questioning.

The group, alongside two others who are still evading capture, are accused of physically assaulting and stabbing an 18 year old male in the rib area. The incident occurred on the second floor of Chiang Mai Gate Market at 4am.

The police seized evidence including a black shop coat and a short-sleeved black T-shirt, both emblazoned with the message 575 Friends Forever and Short-Legged Thug Part 2.

Police Colonel Pratya Thitla, superintendent of Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station, stated that following the incident, commanding officers ordered an arrest of the perpetrators. Six out of the eight suspects have been captured, while two remain on the run.

The gang members, hailing from various locations such as San Sai district, Saraphi district, and Chiang Mai City, do not reside together and gather at different locations sporadically.

The altercation reportedly began over displeasure from exchanged eye contact. The victim attempted to avoid conflict but was pursued by the gang.

Police utilised CCTV footage and checked the motorcycle license plates involved to track and arrest the suspects in San Sai and Saraphi districts.

The knife allegedly used in the attack was reportedly discarded into the Ping River near Mengrai Bridge, and divers are currently searching for it. Preliminary charges have been filed for intentional homicide, reported KhaoSod.

The police have assured the public regarding safety, noting that the majority of the suspects have been detained, with the remaining two identified and expected to be captured soon.