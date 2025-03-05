Chiang Mai police capture six Tai Yai gang members after stabbing

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
116 1 minute read
Chiang Mai police capture six Tai Yai gang members after stabbing
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Chiang Mai have apprehended six members of the Tai Yai gang, known as 575, following the fatal stabbing of an 18 year old Thai male. Two suspects remain at large. The incident stemmed from a confrontation over eye contact.

Yesterday, March 4, at 2pm, investigative officers at Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station detained six members of the 575 for questioning.

The group, alongside two others who are still evading capture, are accused of physically assaulting and stabbing an 18 year old male in the rib area. The incident occurred on the second floor of Chiang Mai Gate Market at 4am.

The police seized evidence including a black shop coat and a short-sleeved black T-shirt, both emblazoned with the message 575 Friends Forever and Short-Legged Thug Part 2.

Related Articles

Police Colonel Pratya Thitla, superintendent of Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station, stated that following the incident, commanding officers ordered an arrest of the perpetrators. Six out of the eight suspects have been captured, while two remain on the run.

Chiang Mai police capture six Tai Yai gang members after stabbing | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The gang members, hailing from various locations such as San Sai district, Saraphi district, and Chiang Mai City, do not reside together and gather at different locations sporadically.

The altercation reportedly began over displeasure from exchanged eye contact. The victim attempted to avoid conflict but was pursued by the gang.

Police utilised CCTV footage and checked the motorcycle license plates involved to track and arrest the suspects in San Sai and Saraphi districts.

The knife allegedly used in the attack was reportedly discarded into the Ping River near Mengrai Bridge, and divers are currently searching for it. Preliminary charges have been filed for intentional homicide, reported KhaoSod.

The police have assured the public regarding safety, noting that the majority of the suspects have been detained, with the remaining two identified and expected to be captured soon.

Chiang Mai police capture six Tai Yai gang members after stabbing | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Ex-mayor arrested over 900,000 baht mobile toilet scam Crime News

Ex-mayor arrested over 900,000 baht mobile toilet scam

2 hours ago
Phuket Airport immigration chief transferred amid nepotism claims Bangkok News

Phuket Airport immigration chief transferred amid nepotism claims

2 hours ago
Phuket taxi driver&#8217;s dash after runaway Russian fare dodgers Phuket News

Phuket taxi driver’s dash after runaway Russian fare dodgers

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai police capture six Tai Yai gang members after stabbing Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai police capture six Tai Yai gang members after stabbing

2 hours ago
Tea-rrific afternoon spring flavours at The Peninsula Bangkok Cafe

Tea-rrific afternoon spring flavours at The Peninsula Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai woman crashes car into boyfriend&#8217;s vehicle over jealousy Bangkok News

Thai woman crashes car into boyfriend’s vehicle over jealousy

2 hours ago
Grill and illegal thrills: Cops smoke out e-cig and kratom juice joint Crime News

Grill and illegal thrills: Cops smoke out e-cig and kratom juice joint

3 hours ago
Cambodian slashed in Pattaya over cigarette smoke dispute (video) Pattaya News

Cambodian slashed in Pattaya over cigarette smoke dispute (video)

3 hours ago
Suranaree task force seizes 196,000 meth pills in drug bust Crime News

Suranaree task force seizes 196,000 meth pills in drug bust

3 hours ago
Thailand makes biggest-ever showcase at ITB Berlin 2025 Thailand News

Thailand makes biggest-ever showcase at ITB Berlin 2025

3 hours ago
Former boxer accused of killing mother in Trang province Crime News

Former boxer accused of killing mother in Trang province

3 hours ago
Bangkok Airways suspends northern flights due to smog Bangkok News

Bangkok Airways suspends northern flights due to smog

3 hours ago
Carbon copy: Thailand trades up for a green offset with carbon credit plan Business News

Carbon copy: Thailand trades up for a green offset with carbon credit plan

3 hours ago
Fast &#038; felonious: Patong car thief caught after high-speed chase Phuket News

Fast & felonious: Patong car thief caught after high-speed chase

3 hours ago
Illegal durian plantation found in Chanthaburi forest reserve Crime News

Illegal durian plantation found in Chanthaburi forest reserve

3 hours ago
AirAsia and TAT launch budget flights to 16 Thai cities Thailand News

AirAsia and TAT launch budget flights to 16 Thai cities

3 hours ago
Coconut-laden truck crash claims life on Phetkasem Road Road deaths

Coconut-laden truck crash claims life on Phetkasem Road

4 hours ago
South Bangkok court allows class action against CPF by farmers Bangkok News

South Bangkok court allows class action against CPF by farmers

4 hours ago
Thai diver stung by sea creatures but online critics take a bigger bite Thailand News

Thai diver stung by sea creatures but online critics take a bigger bite

4 hours ago
Phuket cracks down on deadly road accidents with safety workshop Phuket News

Phuket cracks down on deadly road accidents with safety workshop

4 hours ago
Digging trouble: Bangkok man arrested for shovelling blows at cops Bangkok News

Digging trouble: Bangkok man arrested for shovelling blows at cops

4 hours ago
AIS wired to untangle Thailand’s messy power poles Thailand News

AIS wired to untangle Thailand’s messy power poles

4 hours ago
Police seize more than 300k meth pills in Thailand drug bust Thailand News

Police seize more than 300k meth pills in Thailand drug bust

4 hours ago
Parcel farce: Thai woman&#8217;s bomb scare turns out to be ex-plosive gift Thailand News

Parcel farce: Thai woman’s bomb scare turns out to be ex-plosive gift

5 hours ago
Thai uni student&#8217;s lucky escape as car goes up in flames Thailand News

Thai uni student’s lucky escape as car goes up in flames

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
116 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phuket Airport immigration chief transferred amid nepotism claims

Phuket Airport immigration chief transferred amid nepotism claims

2 hours ago
Phuket taxi driver&#8217;s dash after runaway Russian fare dodgers

Phuket taxi driver’s dash after runaway Russian fare dodgers

2 hours ago
Thai woman crashes car into boyfriend&#8217;s vehicle over jealousy

Thai woman crashes car into boyfriend’s vehicle over jealousy

2 hours ago
Grill and illegal thrills: Cops smoke out e-cig and kratom juice joint

Grill and illegal thrills: Cops smoke out e-cig and kratom juice joint

3 hours ago