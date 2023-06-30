Shiok! 5 tasty Singaporean restaurants in Bangkok

Hokkien Mee. PHOTO: Chuan Kitchen (Facebook)

Singapore’s multi-ethnic community is reflected in the food, which is renowned for its unique fusion of Malay, Indonesian, Chinese, Indian, and Western flavours. You’re in luck because Bangkok is home to a number of delicious Singaporean restaurants. Whether you’re familiar with Singaporean food or a first-timer, these eateries will not disappoint.

Lai, come. I’ll tell you about the best Singaporean restaurants in Bangkok.

1) JUMBO Seafood

JUMBO Seafood, famed for its Singaporean dishes, presents a taste of its distinctive award-winning Singapore Chilli Crab in Bangkok’s dining scene. The dish skilfully blends spicy, sweet, and sour flavours with a subtle eggy aroma that complements the freshness of the crab. Besides, the eatery boasts a range of sumptuous dim sum and varied seafood offerings to tickle your taste buds.

Location: Siam Paragon , Icon Siam

Opening Times: Daily 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

2) Chuan Kitchen

Chuan Kitchen is a hidden gem in Bangkok offering authentic Singaporean cuisine that will transport you back to Singapore’s hawker centres. Known for its vibrant, chilled-out ambiance, the restaurant specialises in Singaporean’s iconic noodle dishes such as Hokkien mee, Laksa, and Char Kway Teow. Some other must-try dishes are the restaurant’s Xiao Long Bao, Bak Kut Teh, and Nasi Lemak. The restaurant’s attentive staff, affordable prices, and extensive menu make it a must-visit for a bite of Singapore.

Location: Central wOrld

Opening Times: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

3) Song Fa Bak Kut Teh

Beloved for its hot, peppery Bak Kut Teh Soup, Song Fa Bak Kut Teh in Bangkok remains true to its Singaporean origins. Customers are regularly drawn in by its rich, spicy broth filled with tender pork ribs. Complimentary soup refills, delicious braised dishes, and deep-fried dough “pla tong go” add to its appeal, making every visit a fulfilling experience. It is a satisfying place for anyone craving Bak Kut Teh away from Singapore.

4) Boon Tong Kee

Boon Tong Kee is a go-to place for Singaporean cuisine in Bangkok with a sizeable number of branches. This eatery is acclaimed for its flavourful, authentic Hainanese chicken rice, with other favourites being its sambal spinach and imperial pork ribs. This restaurant is a must-visit with its speedy service, budget-friendly food, and how its food captures the essence of Singaporean tastes.

5) BABATHAI

BABATHAI is a well-liked destination in Bangkok for those craving Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine, impressing with its well-portioned, fragrant dishes. The restaurant shines with its Nasi Lemak, a historically-rich Malay dish that is commonly found in Singapore. Also praised is the curry chicken rice, noted for its thick, tasty curry sauce. Offering outstanding food presentation and friendly service, BABATHAI offers a memorable dining experience, perfectly rounded off with their delightful Gula Melaka desserts.

Location: Soi Sukhumvit 23

Opening Times: Closed Mondays, Tuesdays to Sundays 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Whether you’re a Singaporean expat missing home or a foodie seeking to explore the uniqueness of Singaporean cuisine, these five Singaporean restaurants in Bangkok are sure to not disappoint. Time to enjoy some sedap (meaning delicious in Malay) Singaporean food!

