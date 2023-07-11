Explore the top 5 cheesecake restaurants in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of wirestock, Freepik

Get ready to go on a cheesy adventure as we discover the top five locations for scrumptious cheesecake in Bangkok. The city offers an abundance of delectable cheesecake options for you to devour. Brace yourself for an explosion of velvety textures, captivating flavours, and striking visual presentation as we dig into the city’s prime cheesecake spots.

5 cheesecake spots in Bangkok you should try

1. PABLO Cheesetart Thailand

Pablo Cheese Tart provides a recognisable yet exclusive taste that many have come to know and love. The tart contains a tangy cream cheese filling, distinctive to the original flavour, and is topped with a creamy layer. Offering over ten distinct flavours that encapsulate the essence of each season, they continue to introduce fresh seasonal flavours throughout the year. Smaller bite-size options, like the Pablo Mini, are also available in flavours such as chocolate and strawberry. Imported straight from Japan, these cheese tarts maintain an authentic taste, catering to all tart cheese lovers with a wide array of flavours and an adherence to top-notch quality.

Location: Siam Paragon, Thong Lor 13, and The Circle Ratchapruk

Opening hours: 10.00 AM – 10.00 PM

2. Patisserie Rosie Bangkok

Bangkok’s Patisserie Rosie blends modern aesthetics with French-inspired baking, creating an enchanting environment filled with exceptional baked goods, notably the Basque burnt cheesecake. Seeming burnt on the outside, the interior reveals an incredibly delicious cheesecake, creamy and understatedly tangy, with a hint of sweet. It possesses a wonderful vanilla hint and a caramel-like outcome from baking, forging a distinctive flavour profile. The patisserie also offers an array of palatable pastries, including unique Hong Kong-style pork floss layered cake, butter croissants, apple-filled “pain aux amandes,” strawberry “tartes aux fraises,” raspberry almond “frangipane” tarts, and almond croissants, reflecting the bakers’ broad expertise.

Location: 113/2 Soi Thong Lo 10, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Opening hours: 10.30 AM – 7.00 PM (closed on Monday)

3. LeTAO Cafe

LeTAO Cafe, originating from Hokkaido, Japan, has transitioned from a small patisserie into a fully-fledged cafe popularly known for its outstanding variety of Japanese pastries and products. The acclaimed brand carries the reputation of creating extraordinarily light, fluffy, and distinct cheesecakes, earning international recognition as an unrivalled delicacy in the cheese and milky flavours spectrum. The menu allows both set or individual slice orders with the flexibility of customising toppings. Beyond the dreamy cheesecakes, LeTAO Cafe has an equally impressive pancake menu, involving premium ingredients that promise an unforgettable experience.

Location: Siam Paragon, Emquartier, and Central Ladprao

Opening hours: 10.00 AM – 10.00 PM

4. Baker x Florist

Baker x Florist, a contemporary French-inspired patisserie, masterfully builds on the art of dessert presentation, showcasing beautiful sweet delicacies. These visual masterpieces feature expertly crafted cheesecakes that captivate all your senses. Not only do they impress the eye, but they also melt in your mouth with their velvety texture. The patisserie’s unique approach further stands out as they serve their cheesecakes with fresh strawberries, brilliantly intensifying the flavours. As you savour these scrumptious works of art, prepare to be enthralled by the perfect blend of aesthetic appeal and tantalising taste.

Location: 66 Soi Seri 7, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok

Opening hours: 8.00 AM – 7.00 PM

5. Truly Scrumptious

With a unique, delectable array of cakes, Truly Scrumptious artisan bakery stands out for its delightful creations. The bakery has carved its niche using secret recipes and the extensive experience of its owner, gained from international culinary studies. The masterpiece is their Burnt Cheesecake, which amazes patrons by blending tangy with slight saltiness, resulting in a taste that lingers on your lips. An unusual blend of New York-style cheesecake and Spanish flan, it offers an indulgence of soft, creamy cheesiness that makes this delicious dessert truly distinctive.

Location: 197/2 Soi Sukhumvit 49/11, Sukhumvit Road Wattana, Nua, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: Closed Mondays, Tuesdays to Fridays 9 AM – 5 PM, Saturdays to Sundays 9.30 AM – 5.30 PM

Follow us on :













Looking for dessert cafes to try in Bangkok? click HERE

Want to try authentic Japanese desserts in Bangkok instead? Read our guide HERE