Phuket ramps up maritime safety ahead of tourist influx

Photo Courtesy of Freepik

In an effort to reassure tourists and prevent local boat and ferry accidents, maritime safety and disaster officials in Phuket have initiated an intensified campaign for water transport safety.

Recent visits from Phuket marine officials to scrutinise boats for safety compliance suggest a strengthened emphasis on stringent adherence to safety measures. These measures were fleshed out during a meeting presided over by Rear Admiral Nattapong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of the Phuket Internal Security Office, a political division of the Thai military. The meeting which took place at the Andaman Sea Safety and Traffic Control Center at Phuket Deep Sea Port, was prompted by an order issued yesterday by Nachapong Pranit, Chief of Phuket Marine Office.

Pranit’s order demanded personnel in various Phuket ports to ensure that boat operators are diligently observing safety protocols before their vessels cast off. He also assigned Harbour Inspector Prat Sengnum with the task of ensuring that these safety measures are being complied with, reported The Phuket News.

One of the main topics raised during the meeting was the creation of an ‘Andaman Sea Tourist Safety Command Center’ specifically designed for Phuket alongside the construction of a response plan to assist victims at sea. These proposed changes underline the officials’ commitment to safety in anticipation of an influx of tourists to Phuket.

On a more concerning note, Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, drew attention to the escalating risk of safety incidents at sea due to the rising number of visitors to Phuket.

“To ensure safety and cultivate a favourable perception for a globally renowned tourist city, we are devising a safety protection plan,” explained Kan. “This approach is vital to ensure that each respective entity is equipped to take immediate action when an incident arises. Rapid and effective response management is necessary to rescue victims promptly and instil trust in tourists journeying to Phuket,” he added.

This renewed emphasis on maritime safety is particularly poignant as it arrives just under two weeks before the fifth anniversary of the tragic sinking of the Phoenix tour boat on July 5, 2018, where 47 Chinese tourists lost their lives when the Phoenix capsized and sank under volatile weather conditions southeast of Phuket.