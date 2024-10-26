Image courtesy of Jay Wennington

Historically a quiet area housing many small communities and rice paddies, Phra Khanong has bloomed in recent years, no doubt fuelled by the expansion of the BTS Skytrain. The factor of accessibility has made Phra Khanong a must-visit area for those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok’s busier districts. The good news? There are plenty of restaurants in Phra Khanong, you can expect a mix of street food, old traditional shophouse restaurants, and international cuisine.

But we all know that choosing the right restaurant can be difficult at times. After all, there’s so much to choose from! That’s why we compiled a list of our top 10 restaurants in Phra Khanong to make it easier for you.

1. May Veggie Home

May Veggie Home take the number one spot on this list as the best restaurant in Phra Khanong. Boasting an impressive 4.5 star rating, May Veggie Home also has the most Google reviews of any restaurant on this list.

Using only the freshest ingredients when preparing their meals, May Veggie Home serves an impressive menu with vegan takes on Thai and Western classics.

Reviewers rave about how their protein alternatives like tofu and mock chicken are jam-packed with flavour and spiced to perfection. To top it all off, May Veggie Home serves vegan baked desserts and ice creams in-house! May Veggie Home prove vegan cuisine can be both diverse, delicious, and reasonably priced, appealing to health-conscious locals and tourists alike.

Opening Hours: 10am to 9pm (closed on Mondays)

Address: 738 Sukhumvit 101 Alley, Khwaeng Bang Chak, Khet Phra Khanong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10260

Reviews: 4.5/5 ⭐ (1,797 reviews)

“ A cozy vegan restaurant with modern ambiance and attentive service. Features a fresh take on local cuisine with some western classics to appease all taste buds. Beautiful presentation with attention to detail. Well balanced flavours coming from locally inspired ingredients, spice levels perfect.”

“Best vegetarian/vegan restaurant in Bangkok, always fresh and tasty. Has many good options for people who can‘t tolerate spice. There’s nothing on the menu I wouldn‘t recommend. Delivery with GRAB was perfect every single time. 10/10.”

2. Don Pino

Don Pino offers only the most authentic Italian culinary experiences. Their menu captures the essence of Italian flavours, featuring classic dishes like Antipasto Italiano and Bruschette Fantasia. For pasta lovers, Don Pino excels in the pasta department, serving traditional dishes such as the Pomodoro or creamy Carbonara.

Main courses like the Tagliata Di Manzo Argentino and Salmone Al Forno showcase their dedication to the freshest, quality ingredients.

Finally, if you are looking for a delicious, crispy pizza, Don Pino’s Margherita and spicy Salame Piccante are the perfect slice. Don Pino is a must-visit restaurant for Italian food enthusiasts in Phra Khanong.

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm (open seven days a week)

Address: 45/19 Habito Rd, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Reviews: 4.8/5 ⭐ (126 reviews)

“Nice little Italian restaurant – cozy, homey ambiance. Great staff, delicious food, really good pizzas and good value for money. Good selection of wines by the glass. Nice tiramisu too!”

“Good dining experience. The salmon was well-cooked and paired nicely with crispy potatoes and herb oil. The grilled meat was flavorful and came with a side of roasted potatoes, sautéed vegetables, and a fresh salad. The presentation was appealing, and the atmosphere was pleasant. A nice spot for a well-rounded meal.”

3. Cataleya Estate

If you are craving the most divine breakfast experience, look no further than the picturesque Cataleya Estate. To give you an idea of how beautiful this location is, it is regularly booked for runway fashion shoots, weddings and boutique product advertisements.

However, the fairy-tale ambience isn’t Cataleya Estate’s only appeal, with the restaurant being lauded for its flawless recreations of Mediterranean cuisine. Stand-out items on the menu include their homemade granola bowls, charcuterie boards and silky-smooth desserts, which you can enjoy with a glass of top-shelf wine or artisanal coffee.

Make sure to keep an eye out for their soon-to-be-released dinner menu, which is sure to be a welcome addition to their all-day breakfast and lunch menus!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cataleya.estate (@cataleya.estate)

Opening Hours: 8am to 11pm (closed on Monday)

Address: 88 Soi Punnawitthi 33 Alley, Bang Chak, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260

Reviews: 4.5/5 ⭐ (441 reviews)

“The salted-caramel dirty and the homemade spaghetti taste really amazing! The cafe itself is beautifully decorated, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for their customers. The attention to detail put into the quality of the food and also ambience enhances the overall dining experience.”

“It is a European style restaurant. Good food, atmosphere, [and] service from the staff. The place is European-style. You can take pictures from many angles. The shop is beautifully decorated, but expensive food.”

4. Devilish Smokin’ BBQ Shed + Burgers

Devilish Smokin’ BBQ Shed knows there is no shortcut to perfect American barbecue. Smoking their meat low and slow for up to 14 hours, expect their staples such as beef brisket, lamb ribs, and pulled pork to be tender, succulent, and juicy.

Doused in their homemade BBQ sauce, you can pair these protein delights with iconic sides like mac’n’cheese balls, onion rings, and jalapeno poppers. Walking into the Shed, smelling the hickory wood smoke in the air, you would be surprised to find this restaurant is owned by an Aussie!

This helps to explain why on top of their American barbecue menu you can find Australian ‘pub grub’ classics like fish and chips or the chicken parmigiana. With catering options for parties and events, you can enjoy what many consider to be the best American barbecue in Bangkok, anywhere.

Opening Hours: 12pm to 10pm (Closed on Monday)

Address: 29 Sukhumvit 101/1 Rd, Bang Chak, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260

Reviews: 4.7/5 ⭐ (413 reviews)

“Hands down my favorite BBQ joint in Bangkok. I happily make the 7 stop journey from Asoke to Punnawithi to eat here every couple of months to get my BBQ fix. They have an extensive menu of all of the BBQ favorites but I always come for the ribs and the sides. I am not sure how this Aussie managed to nail the Tennessee style ribs that I have grown up with, but he has. Also the Mac & cheese is a hit.”

“Three things that make me keep coming back to this restaurant are its tasty food, good price, and friendly staff. In addition, I really love to see an individually owned neighborhood restaurant like this continue to strive in this very competitive Thai dining industry which is dominated by big chains.”

5. Holy Fish!

After opening six years ago, Holy Fish continues to serve the most delicious Japanese food in Phra Khanong. Touted for their value for money, Holy Fish is conveniently located with parking spaces available for diners.

Holy Fish’s specials are the star of the show, with their sushi platters offering a variety of flavours at a reasonable price. Take their Double Rolls Lunch Special for instance, which allows you to sample Holy Fish’s Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Salmon, Tuna, Eel, California, Veggie, and Salmon Rolls for only 350 baht!

Even better, this special includes salad, miso soup and green tea for free. With the menu also including traditional dishes like katsudon, gyudon and sashimi, Holy Fish is your one-stop shop for affordable and tasty Japanese cuisine.

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm (open seven days a week)

Address: 25/1 Sukhumvit 62 Road, 1st floor of Marsi Hotel @Bangchak, Khwaeng, Phra Khanong Tai, Khet Prakanong, Bangkok 10260

Reviews: 4.7/5 ⭐ (181 reviews)

“First time experience. Impressed with the delish [delicious] menu and drinks. Pleasant and friendly atmosphere. Well-attended service. Convenience location with plenty of parking spaces. Highly recommended.”

“This is the best Japanese we have had in Bangkok. They have really good special rolls and it’s great value. Dining in has a good atmosphere, and they also do take away orders. Highly recommend the crab rangoon.”

6. Hunter’s Garden & Restaurant

Hunter’s Garden & Restaurant unites the flavours of English and European food to offer an unmatched selection of Western cuisine in Bangkok. Serving everything from pasta to burgers and fish and chips, Hunter’s Garden & Restaurant prioritises having an extensive menu.

To help you fight against homesickness as a Westerner living in Thailand, they even host a weekly Sunday Roast, serving lamb, mashed potatoes and yorkshire puddings. Throughout the week, Hunter’s Restaurant streams major sporting events and hosts live music, creating an unbeaten atmosphere to enjoy with friends, colleagues, and family.

Falling in love with Hunter’s Garden & Restaurant is easier than you think, so go in and order a glass of beer to kick back and relax!

Opening Hours: Hours vary from 10am to 12am (closed on Tuesday)

Address: 21, 1 Sukhumvit 101/1 Rd, Khwaeng Bang Chak, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260

Reviews: 4.7/5 ⭐ (200 reviews)

“This is an enclave of natural happiness in an urban area in Bangkok. European foods are served in a garden-atmosphere setting with a myriad of beer and alcoholic drinks to choose from. More importantly, this place has Guinness! The food is great and at a reasonable price. Beer is a staple drink here. Late at night, there will be a folk band performing here as well which is a great place to be with the loved one.”

“Definitely the best place in the area, amazing staff and owner. Super location. Great food and cocktails, on a rainy evening the Long Island ice tea makes time pass quickly. Maybe the best Lamb shank in Bangkok.”

7. Shinla

Shinla is hands down the best Korean barbecue restaurant in Phra Khanong, specialising in authentic dining experiences and serving nourishing food. When ordering Korean barbecue, Shinla serves all of your traditional cuts of meat, including beef brisket, pork belly, and marinated chicken.

If you are craving a heartier meal, make sure to try one of Shinla’s range of stews/jigae, with standout favourites including the Cabbage & Short Rib Soup or the Dolsot Bibimbap.

In addition, Shinla serves all of your favourite Korean soul foods and sides, such as Beef Bulgogi, Seafood Pancakes, and Korean fried chicken. Whether you are looking for that quick, delicious meal to have on your lunch break or the best Korean barbecue to enjoy with your friends, make sure to stop through and try Shinla today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pomi BimMer (@pomie_bimmer)

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm (open seven days a week)

Address: 3079 25 Sukhumvit 101/1 Rd, Bang Chak, Khet Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260

Reviews: 4.2/5 ⭐ (473 reviews)

“This restaurant is my top choice for Korean cuisine. It offers excellent quality at a very reasonable price, and the service is exceptional. Their sauce, in particular, is the best I’ve found in Thailand. I highly recommend giving it a try.”

“It was a nice and affordable Korean barbecue restaurant. It is located at True 101, so it is easy to access with cars or the BTS. There are many parking spots. The taste of the food was great, and I personally preferred the pork neck marinated in gochujang. The pork was so soft, sweet and a little salty. All the side dishes were great. I would definitely recommend it for your visit.”

8. Princess Cafe

Princess Cafe celebrated its 7 year anniversary in February, and it is no wonder why they remain a hidden gem in Phra Khanong. Princess Cafe strikes the perfect balance between offering a beautiful location and cozy dining experience.

This unrivaled vibe is thanks to Princess Cafe’s charming outdoor dining space, with a patio immersed in a pristine garden. When it comes to the menu, Princess Cafe serves a variety of Thai and Western cuisine.

On the menu, you can find pad krapow and eggs benedict side by side, which you can eat while listening to the light flow of the water fountain in the garden. If you are looking for pure serenity while eating your next meal, Princess Cafe will not disappoint. Plus, there’s a cat just waiting for belly scratches!

Opening Hours: 8.30am to 5pm (closed on Tuesday)

Address: 85 Sukhumvit 81 Alley, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10260

Reviews: 4.7/5 ⭐ (223 reviews)

“Princess Cafe is truly a vibe! The atmosphere, service, and food are all top-notch. And how could I overlook the adorable kitty peacefully resting in its nook as I entered? Although the food takes some time to prepare, if you’re not in a rush, it’s definitely worth the wait. Oh, and I almost forgot to mention the charming back patio with a lovely fountain and lush greenery—perfect for soothing the mind. I believe I’ve discovered my go-to breakfast spot while I’m here!”

“Lots of [love] for Princess Cafe! Delicious Thai & western food, a friendly team and a beautifully designed space. Calmness reigns. Highly recommend.”

9. Ginger Farm Kitchen at 101 The Third Place

While Ginger Farm Kitchen does have multiple locations in Bangkok, it feels nothing like a run-of-the-mill restaurant chain. Inspired by the complex flavours of Northern Thailand, each Ginger Farm Kitchen has a unique menu designed to be prepared with exclusively organic produce.

Keeping true to their humble roots, Ginger Farm Kitchen sources the freshest ingredients from commercial farms in Chiang Mai. Even better, the organic meals you enjoy contribute to funding the workshops and education programs helping to upskill future generations.

For a meal that makes a difference while bringing you a slice of Northern Thailand from farm to table, Ginger Farm Kitchen is right for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GINGER FARM kitchen (@gingerfarmkitchen)

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm (open seven days a week)

Address: G floor, Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Reviews: 4.4/5 ⭐ (285 reviews)

“A really good and homey Northern Thai restaurant. The food is very traditional and the taste is absolutely beautiful. The portion size can be a bit small, or maybe it’s just so good that leaves you wanting more. The particular branch is very quiet, so it’s ideal for people who want to dine in peace.”

“Fresh, organic food with some unique twists on classic Thai dishes. In addition to spring rolls, we enjoyed miang kham (เมี่ยงคำ) with kale leaves instead of the usual wild betel leaves. For bold flavors, we also had the Pomelo Salad with Crab Paste and Dried Shrimp. The Ginger Farm smoothie was refreshing with the perfect amount of bite. Service was excellent and matched the quality of the food. Definitely worth a visit!”

10. J Bar & Cafe

J Bar & Cafe is a restaurant focusing on maintaining a laid-back vibe, which makes it perfect for dinner dates or weekend outings with your friends. Serving lunchtime favourites and dinnertime staples such as woodfired pizza, rib-eye steak, and lamb shanks, J Bar’s smaller menu prioritises serving complex and diverse flavours.

This trade-off is more than worth it; Google reviewers rave about how J Bar & Cafe delivers innovative and tasty combinations of ingredients. On their menu, you can enjoy a dish like their shrimp spaghetti with creme fraiche and lemon zest, offering a creamy, tangy and refreshing flavour profile.

If you are feeling something heartier, look no further than their slow cooked beef cheeks, served on a bed of smooth mashed potatoes. J Bar & Cafe offers a chill dining experience with a tight menu suited to diners with refined taste buds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J Bar & Cafe (@jbarcafebkk)

Opening Hours: 4pm to 12am (open seven days a week)

Address: 1108 20 Sukhumvit Rd, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Reviews: 4.6/5 ⭐ (285 reviews)

“Nice little restaurant tucked away near the BTS station at Prakanong. The place was quite busy for a Wednesday night. The food was good but a little bit pricey. I had the goats cheese pizza which was delicious although I would have liked a bit more goat cheese and less bell peppers. My wife had the Camembert burger which was greatly enjoyed.”

“Been coming here for a few years now. Never disappointed. The price is fair and the food is soooo good! Recommend the arrabiata.”

Bangkok has attained the status of having the best cuisines in the world, and Phra Khanong is definitely no exception. So for all food lovers, make sure to add these restaurants to your bucket list!