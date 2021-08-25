Best of
A visitor’s guide to Khao Yai National Park
Khao Yai National Park was established in 1962 as the country’s first national park. It was declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and its wildlife is understandably impressive. From rare elephant sightings to bats and birds, visiting this beautiful park is a great place to see wildlife. Below, we have the best things to do and see in the park, which promises to be an awesome adventure for nature-lovers.
5 Best Things To Do In Khao Yai National Park
1. Wildlife Watching
Khao Yai’s wildlife is why so many people choose to visit as over 70 mammal species can be found within the park. Thus, such things as pig-tailed macaques, Asian black bears and sun bears, water monitors, clouded leopards, king cobras, pythons, and many colourful birds can all be seen. Wild elephants are, perhaps, the most popular thing to try to see, as the park is known for being one of the best places to find them. About 300 elephants call the park their home. Additionally, visitors can hire a guide that will take them to the areas in which the elephants congregate the most.
Moreover, wild animals can be seen from the Nong Pak Chi tower during the morning and evening. However, hiking through the jungle remains the best option for bird-watching as the park is home to 4 species of hornbills, pelicans, banded kingfisher, and others.
2. Haew Narok and Haew Suwat Waterfalls
A Khao Yai visit certainly won’t be complete unless you witness its waterfalls’ ultimate beauty. Thus, Haew Narok is the most popular choice as it is the highest waterfall in the park. Here, elephants can often be seen as they love the area. Additionally, Haew Suwat is another waterfall that film buffs love as it was featured in the movie The Beach.
Nam Tok Pa Kluai, is also a beautiful waterfall as it is known for its colourful orchids that surround the rocks. Moreover, Nam Tok Haeo Prathun and Nam Tok Haeo Sai are also gorgeous waterfalls although on a smaller scale.
3. Trekking
Khao Yai is a hiking-lover’s dream as more than 50 kms of hiking trails go through the park. Hikers can cross over grasslands, jungles, and up to waterfalls. The park actively promotes 6 of those trails as being the safest to go on, although more experienced hikers can try them all.
Moreover, the trails’ variety is something that benefits hikers as they can choose from a 1.2 kms bird-watching trek or a 3.3 kms trek that leads to the Nong Pak Chi observation. At Nong Pak, visitors will find that it is the best place to spot elephants in the wild in the early morning or late afternoon. Furthermore, the 8 kms, 5 hour long trek to the Haew Suwat waterfall is the ultimate experience that requires a park ranger guide.
4. Whitewater Rafting
During the rainy season, the Sai Yai River offers amazing class 4 and 5 rapids. Therefore, to go whitewater rafting, you need to visit the park between June and October. The multi-level course has 6 rapids ranging from a Class 2 row through islets and falls to a Class 5 that requires detailed navigation through rocky crevices and wild waves. These rapids can only be attempted with a guide and a safety briefing is mandatory before going.
Pak Chong is the best town to arrive at for attempting rapids, as it is about 200 kms away from Bangkok. When you arrive, you can find a local bus to take you closer to the park, which takes about 40 mins. However, you can also hire a local taxi to bring you directly to the park’s entrance.
5. Khao Laem and Khao Khiau Viewpoints
Visitors can hike to several peaks for a great view and wonderful photo opportunity. Thus, climbing Khao Laem is the most popular choice as it features the highest mountains. Thus, it’s 1,328 metre high peak features amazing sights. And, for a bit higher peak, travellers can climb to the Khao Khiau or Green Mountain for a beautiful view at 1,350 metres.
Both peaks can also be climbed during a day tour. However, visitors need not worry about not being able to make the climb as they are marked according to their difficulty levels. Moreover, certain mountains can only be climbed with a guide, as safety is definitely kept in mind.
Visitors to Khao Yai can take part in trekking, wildlife watching, waterfalls, whitewater rafting and other things that are surely to make your holiday quite memorable. However, don’t forget to take mosquito repellant and a first aid kit as the jungle is in charge. Additionally, if you are planning to stay the night, the park has several options. Here, you can see the night stars or join a night safari!
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
A visitor’s guide to Khao Yai National Park
The ultimate guide to Koh Tao
Man was burned to death after a fire broke out in his room in Pathum Thani
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Horny sea snakes may be confusing divers with female snakes, says new study
Covid-19 controls ramped up at Thailand’s wet markets amid rise in infections
Everything you need to know about Songkran
Thai FDA hopes to grant full approval to Pfizer vaccine imminently
Chon Buri man allegedly smashes into several cars while drunk
Efficacy of mRNA vaccines drops to 66% against Delta variant – US study
Health Ministry to propose re-opening dine-in services to vaccinated customers
Wednesday Covid Update: 18,417 new cases and 297 deaths
PM orders investigation into alleged police killing of man in custody
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
80 year old Australian man kicked to the ground in Chiang Mai road altercation
Electrician electrocuted to death in Chon Buri
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Pattaya beach remodel project defended by mayor
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
Betong Airport in Yala is almost ready to be southernmost Airport
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
- Crime17 hours ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- Politics4 days ago
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
- News3 days ago
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa