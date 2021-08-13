Best places to visit during Thailand’s summer

If you’re in Thailand for the summer and are looking for some fun-filled activities, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the top 8 things to do in the Thai summertime.

Thailand’s 8 Best Places To Visit During The Summer

1. Floating Markets summer

One of the best places to experience local Thai culture is at its old-world floating markets. Here, visitors can see how Thais use waterways for transporting goods. Many of the more popular floating markets can be found in and around Bangkok, such as the Damnoen Saduak in Ratchaburi. Finally, don’t forget to sample the exotic fruits, coconut juice and fresh seafood sold by many local vendors.

Address: Damnoen Saduak, Damnoen Saduak District, Ratchaburi 70130 (Damnoen Saduak Floating Market).

2. Khao Yai National Park

As Thailand’s first national park, Khao Yai is another must-visit site. In fact, the park is the most visited in the country and boasts abundant nature and diverse wildlife. Visitors can admire the stunning waterfalls, hike in lush jungles, see monkeys, gibbons, tigers, and even elephants among many other exotic animals. Furthermore, staying the night here is convenient as the park features many hotels that allow visitors to spend their nights in the jungle.

Address: 114/1 Moo 17 Mu Si, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima 26000.

3. Bo Sang Umbrella Village

This colourful village is just a 30 minute drive from Chiang Mai and the trip is definitely worth it! Teeming with handmade, bamboo umbrellas (known as parasols), the photo opportunities alone are endless. Available for purchase, visitors can bring a slice of authentic northern Thai culture home with them as a souvenir. Additionally, seeing the local women make these umbrellas is a treat as it is a unique process.

Address: 1014, Ton Pao, San Kamphaeng District, Chiang Mai 50130.

4. The Grand Palace & Wat Prakeaw

Bangkok’s most famous and impressive landmark is a great place to visit as the summer months likely won’t see as many tourists. Built in 1782, the palace was the Thai King’s home for 150 years. Moreover, the entire Royal court and administrative seat of the government was also housed here. Additionally, Wat Phra Kaew, or Temple of the Emerald Buddha, is one of the most important temples in the country. The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew are located in the Old City district of Bangkok, where the famous Khao San Road is also featured.

Address: Grand Palace Na Phra Lan Road, Grand Palace Bangkok 10200.

5. Similan Islands summer

These 11 idyllic islands are sprinkled around the Andaman Sea and are famous for its resemblance to the Maldives. Visitors can find the islands on their way from Phang Nga and are near Khao Lak and Phuket. Moreover, the Similan Islands have been deemed a national park since 1982. Upon arriving, the pristine beaches and rich marine life are what make the islands a gem. Coral reefs offer amazing diving opportunities as well as the rock formations that divide the turquoise waters. Tourists will find that the main islands to see are that of Ko Miang and Ko Similan.

Address: Lam Kaen, Thai Mueang District, Phang-nga 82210.

6. Doi Suthep

Known as Chiang Mai’s most famous landmark, Doi Suthep is actually part of a national park. Thus, seeing other beautiful scenery along the way is an added bonus. The temple, also known as Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, is one of the most sacred pilgrimage spots in the country due to its relic. Moreover, it is highly regarded as part of Chiang Mai’s history of being the centre of the Lanna Kingdom back in the 14th century. Its beauty is marked by 7-headed serpent statues that line the temple stairs, where a Chiang Saen-style golden pagoda is situated. Visitors can also take part in travelling up the hill to see Buddhist relics. The journey is known as the Tiaw Khuen Doi Festival.

Address: 9 Moo 9 Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200.

7. Ayutthaya

This ancient city was the capital of Thailand back in 1350 and was the second capital after Sukhothai. UNESCO has declared it as a World Heritage Site and it has been preserved enough to show the sophistication and achievements of the ancient era. In the 18th century, the Burmese army destroyed the city by burning it and forcing its inhabitants to leave. Thus, the city’s remnants remain an extensive archaeological site. However, the city was the centre of global diplomacy and commerce when it was the capital, making it one of the world’s largest cosmopolitan and urban areas. Ayutthaya was built on an island surrounded by 3 rivers to keep safe from sea warships of other nations. Therefore, this beautiful ancient site is a must-see for travellers in the summer time.

Address: Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province.

8. Sukhothai Historical Park

Deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sukhothai was Thailand’s first capital. And, its 13th century ruins are definitely one of the most important sites in the nation. Here, visitors can explore the ruins by foot while taking in the beautiful surroundings of the jungle. Moreover, Maha That temple and other sites within the park are spectacular sites. Just walking into the front gate will delight your eyes upon seeing the Buddha statue of Phra Atha Ros. Additionally, visitors can see how the old capital was protected by its 2-layer defensive wall. Other relics on display include the Sukhothai-style pottery that was found by archeologists, making it a great attraction to learn about Thailand’s original capital.

Address: Mueang Kao, Mueang Sukhothai District, Sukhothai 64210.

Visiting Thailand during its summer months allow a cooler-weathered holiday, that can be revitalising and uplifting at the same time. Seeing the beautiful palm trees as a backdrop for some of the most exotic attractions in the world, definitely serves as a sight for sore eyes. Moreover, taking a day trip to any of the locations above will surely provide some educational entertainment for your trip to this amazing country.