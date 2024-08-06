Best bars to watch the Olympics 2024 in Bangkok

As the 2024 Olympics approach, you might be wondering where to catch the action in Bangkok. This article lists the top bars in the city, offering a thrilling viewing experience with great food and drinks.

Here are the top bars to watch the Olympics 2024 in Bangkok.

1. The Londoner Brew Pub

The Londoner Brew Pub is a destination you shouldn’t miss if you’re in Bangkok for the Olympics 2024. The British-style pub offers a snug setting, equipped with big screens, ensuring you’re right in the heart of the Olympic action. Additionally, it proudly features a microbrewery, serving up an assortment of beers to quench your thirst. Furthermore, it presents an extensive menu, encompassing both Thai cuisine and Western cuisine, promising a satisfying meal. It’s an excellent spot to fully engage in the Olympic spirit!

Feature Description Craft Beer Selection Enjoy a variety of fresh, in-house brewed craft beers. Relaxed Atmosphere A family-friendly and laid-back environment perfect for watching the Olympics. Rooftop Area Relax and enjoy the view with a retractable roof for all-weather comfort. Traditional English Fare Savour classic British dishes like English breakfast and Sunday roast. Sports Coverage Immerse yourself in the Olympic action with large screens throughout the venue. Additional Amenities Enjoy a game of pool while cheering on your favourite athletes.

2. Buddy’s Bar & Grill

Buddy’s Bar & Grill, with its numerous branches across Bangkok, is a popular choice for locals and tourists alike. Its energetic ambiance combined with large screens make it an ideal venue for enjoying the Olympics 2024. It’s a must-visit for those seeking a lively sports-viewing experience.

Feature Description Multiple Locations Conveniently located in various parts of the city. Lively Ambiance Great for groups looking for a social and energetic environment. Food & Drink Offers a wide array of food and drinks to satisfy any palate. Sports Screens Equipped with multiple screens to keep you updated on all the sports action.

3. The Sportsman

The Sportsman is a top-notch, family-friendly sports bar in Bangkok, perfect for catching all the Olympic action. Their motto, “If it’s on TV, we can show it!” speaks for their extensive sports coverage. With a kitchen open from 8 am to 2 am, they serve global cuisine. They even adjust their hours for special events like UFC and the Superbowl.

Feature Description Wide Range of Sports Known for covering a vast array of sports. Multiple Screens Numerous TVs provide a clear view no matter where you sit. Central Location Easily accessible, making it a convenient choice. Food & Drink A varied menu with both local and international options.

4. Mullis

Situated in the heart of the city, Mullis is a top-notch spot for Olympic viewing. With plenty of screens, you won’t miss a moment of the action. Plus, it boasts outdoor seating, delectable cocktails, and the convenience of food served right at the bar. It’s a perfect blend of comfort and excitement.

Feature Description Central Location Easily accessible for both locals and visitors. Ample Screens Numerous screens ensure you won’t miss any action. Comfortable Setting Offers a cosy environment to watch the games. Food & Beverages Provides a good selection of food and beverages.

5. The Game

Nestled near Nana BTS Station, The Game is an ideal spot for the Olympics 2024. This first-class bar is not only a hub for showcasing major sports events worldwide but also excels in serving a range of mouth-watering dishes.

From award-winning burgers to freshly baked pizzas, it’s a foodie’s paradise. Beer lovers can enjoy a wide selection, including Guinness and Stella Artois. Plus, they offer all-day Happy Hour, lunch deals, and late-night pizza specials.

Feature Description Prime Location Situated at Nana BTS Station for easy access. Top-notch Screens High-quality screens enhance the viewing experience. Great Food Offers a delectable menu to enjoy while you watch. Friendly Atmosphere Known for its welcoming and social environment.

6. The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill

Looking to enjoy the Olympics with great food and live action? The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill in Bangkok is your go-to spot. With two floors, 14 TVs, two big screens, and a diverse international menu, it’s perfect for any sports event.

Feature Description Excellent Food Known for its mouth-watering dishes. Multiple TVs Plenty of screens to ensure you don’t miss any Olympic moments. Inviting Atmosphere A great environment to enjoy with friends and family. Convenient Location Easily reachable in Bangkok.

7. O’Shea’s Irish Pub

O’Shea’s Irish Pub is your go-to spot for the Olympics 2024. With its authentic Irish ambience and extensive sports coverage, it’s the perfect place for Olympic viewing. From traditional bar favourites to gourmet dishes, there’s something for everyone. Plus, their impressive range of local and imported drinks ensures you’re well catered for. O’Shea’s offers a hearty breakfast menu, classic pub grub, modern European meals, and delicious Thai dishes. Don’t miss their legendary Hot Stone Grill and famous Sunday Roasts!

Feature Description Irish Ambiance Enjoy a traditional Irish pub experience. Comprehensive Sports Covers a wide range of Olympic events. Warm Atmosphere Offers a cosy and welcoming environment. Varied Menu Provides a diverse menu of food and drinks.

8. Hooters Nana

‘Hooters Nana’ is a lively sports bar in Bangkok, popular with both tourists and locals. It’s renowned for its cheerful staff and vibrant atmosphere. The bar offers a happy-hour menu, and live music, and is a great spot for sports viewing. Best known for its American beach theme, delicious chicken wings, refreshing beers, and the iconic Hooters Girls.

Feature Description Diverse Menu Offers a mix of BBQ and other culinary delights. Great Screens Equipped with high-quality screens for a great viewing experience. Friendly Vibes Known for its amiable and relaxed atmosphere. Central Location Conveniently situated in the heart of Bangkok.

9. Side Walk

If you’re rooting for a specific team during the Olympics 2024, Side Walk is your go-to spot. This bar offers a customised viewing experience, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of your team’s performance. It’s a haven for dedicated fans seeking a personalised Olympic experience.

Feature Description Team-Specific Support Caters to fans of specific teams and sports. Good Viewing Numerous screens ensure comprehensive coverage. Casual Setting Offers a casual and laid-back environment. Varied Drinks Menu Enjoy a wide selection of drinks.

10. Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub

Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub is known for its unique setting and extensive sports coverage, making it a prime spot for the Olympics. It’s renowned for its authentic Irish ambience and comprehensive sports broadcasts. It’s the ideal venue to soak up the Olympic atmosphere.

Feature Description Irish Decor Offers a distinct Irish pub experience. All-encompassing sports Covers a wide range of Olympic events. Welcoming Atmosphere A friendly and casual environment. Great Dining Offers a tasty menu with traditional pub fare.

Easy Transport Options

Accessible Public Transport

Bangkok’s public transport, including the BTS Skytrain and MRT, is increasingly accessible. These services make it easier for everyone to reach popular bars and restaurants.

Accessible Taxis

Moreover, you have the option to reserve wheelchair-accessible taxis. By planning, you can guarantee a smooth, hassle-free journey to your desired venue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where to Watch the Olympics 2024 in Thailand?

As the Olympics 2024 draws near, there are a multitude of bars and restaurants in Bangkok where you can catch the action. Starting with The Sportsman Bar, moving on to the Hotters nana and not forgetting The Game, these are just a few among several others.

Where Can I Watch Football Matches in Bangkok?

For football lovers, places like Mullis Pub, located in the bustling Silom area, and The Sportsman Bar are great options. Both provide a fantastic atmosphere and multiple screens to catch the latest matches.

How to Watch the Olympics in Thailand?

To watch the Olympics in Thailand, head to popular sports bars and restaurants in Bangkok. Ensure you check live broadcasting schedules and make reservations where possible for the best experience.

Is it Free to Watch the Olympic Games?

Most bars and restaurants do not charge a cover fee to watch the Olympic games. While you dive into the heart-pounding excitement of the games, don’t forget to indulge in the delicious food and drinks on offer. In doing so, you’re not just treating your palate, but also lending invaluable support to these local businesses.

Enjoy the Olympics 2024 in Bangkok by choosing the right venue that fits your needs. If you’re on the hunt for convenience, be it a central location or smooth transport links, there’s an abundance of superb places ready to envelop you in the Olympic spirit.