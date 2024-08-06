Man arrested for third temple donation box theft in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of the straits time official website

A 51 year old man was apprehended for breaking into a donation box at a temple, marking his third arrest for a similar offence. The arrest took place yesterday, August 5, at an apartment in Bangkok.

Police Colonel Wiwat Atsawibun, along with Deputy Superintendent Setthapong Songklod and Police Lieutenant Songkran Songkarn Somchit from Pathum Thani City Police Station, led the operation. The suspect, Sutjai (surname withheld), was found with a motorbike, registration number 7Khl 807 Bangkok, a screwdriver, and the clothing worn during the crime.

Pol. Col. Wiwat revealed that on the previous day, a lawyer representing Wat Chinwararam in Pathum Thani filed a report after an unknown man used a motorbike to access the temple grounds. The man entered the ordination hall and used a screwdriver to pry open a donation box, stealing approximately 5,000 baht.

Police began their investigation immediately, examining CCTV footage, which helped identify the suspect. The incident occurred two days ago, and the suspect was captured yesterday.

Upon arrest, Sutjai confessed to breaking into the donation box because he needed money to pay for his motorbike instalments and other expenses. He admitted that he was currently unemployed and had previously worked as a film extra.

“I needed the money to pay my bills and my motorbike instalments. I knew I would eventually get caught.”

Further investigation into Sutjai’s background revealed that he had been previously convicted of similar crimes three times. Despite his repeated offences, he expressed his desperation due to unemployment, which led him to commit the crime.

The police stressed the importance of community vigilance and the role of CCTV in solving crimes. They encourage the public to report any suspicious activities immediately to help maintain safety and security within the community.

As temples are places of worship and charity, such thefts not only affect the financial resources of these institutions but also undermine the sense of sanctity and trust within the community. Local government officials are working closely with temple management to implement better security protocols, including the installation of more CCTV cameras and regular patrols to deter potential thieves, reported Khaosod.