Pattaya sports complex plagued by delays and corruption concerns

A staggering 774 million baht sports complex in Pattaya, Chon Buri, designed to serve as a national hub for sports events, has been left in a state of neglect and disrepair since its construction began in 2008.

Yesterday, June 26, Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), led by Secretary-General Saroj Phueng-ramphan, conducted an on-site inspection of the Eastern Region National Sports Complex. The project, which spans 59 hectares and boasts a capacity of 20,000 seats, was originally intended for completion between 2008 and 2017 but remains far from finished.

During the inspection, it became clear that the once-promising facility, intended to meet international sports standards, has become a shadow of its potential. The site is plagued with damaged equipment and unfinished facilities, despite the massive public investment.

Boonthian Jansuk, Director of Pattaya’s Engineering Office, provided the NACC team with updates on the ongoing work, which includes repairs to electrical systems, painting of seating, fire alarm systems, and air conditioning repairs. The main grandstand entrance, ramps, and steel roof structures remain incomplete, with work expected to finish by December, though delays of two to three months are anticipated due to issues with drainage systems and outdated machinery.

The NACC’s involvement stems from concerns raised over unused public funds and the lack of progress on a project originally expected to be completed years ago. Saroj explained that the delays were primarily due to contractor inefficiencies, the Covid-19 pandemic, and technical issues related to the site.

Since 2023, the NACC has been working closely with local authorities, contractors, and private stakeholders to monitor the budget management and ensure that the project moves forward. Significant progress has been made, and major works are set to be completed by December 2025, leaving only minor tasks such as landscaping and seating installations to be finished.

While the NACC has emphasised that the delays are not necessarily linked to corruption, the investigation aims to ensure transparency and accountability for the public. The NACC also discussed post-completion management with Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, particularly the maintenance of the facility’s equipment for both competition and training purposes. With large-scale infrastructure projects often facing ongoing maintenance challenges, the authorities are developing plans to address these concerns.

In addition to the sports complex inspection, the NACC also examined the drainage system construction project at Soi Thepprasit 9, a vital infrastructure project with a budget of 190 million baht. This project, too, remains unfinished, with road closures severely limiting access, reported The Pattaya News.