Top 5 luxury villas in Phuket and Koh Samui for your next holiday

Summer Estate Villa. Image via Inspiring Villas

Ask people to name the most beautiful places in Thailand, and you’ll often hear Phuket and Koh Samui being mentioned. Who would disagree? One is renowned for its bustling nightlife, vibrant culture, and lively beach scene, while the other is famed for its calm waters, lush greenery, and charming rural vibe. Both are heavens for any holiday goers seeking soft sand and blue oceans for a day of fun in the sun. And what better way to enjoy these beauties than from a luxury villa? That’s why we’ve cherry-picked 5 luxury villas in Phuket and Koh Samui.

5 Best luxury villas in Phuket and Koh Samui

Villa Orca, Plai Laem, Koh Samui

Price range: US$695 to US$1,350 per night

No. of rooms: 5 bedrooms

Book your stay at Villa Orca

Sitting on a verdant tropical hillside, right next to a protected forest in Koh Samui, Villa Orca blends luxury and serenity. Feast your eyes on panoramic ocean views over Plai Lem Temple, with captivating glimpses of nearby islands like Koh Phangan and Koh Som, while immersing yourself in the embrace of the vibrant greenery that surrounds you.

Featuring five bedrooms, one of which is housed in a stand-alone bungalow, this luxury villa is an ideal retreat for a family vacation. Its floor-to-ceiling glass doors invite the outdoors in, so you can enjoy the refreshing ocean breezes from every corner – whether you’re relaxing in the living room, soaking up the sun by the pool, or enjoying a meal at the breakfast bar. The large swimming pool and jacuzzi are simply divine, and you can indulge in delightful alfresco dining under the twinkling stars. And to top it all off, this haven comes fully staffed and serviced for your ultimate convenience.

With all that it has to offer, it’s hard to leave Villa Orca. But when you do want to explore Koh Samui, everything is conveniently within reach. Just a quick two-minute drive away is the beautiful Choeng Mon Beach, perfect for families with its range of restaurants and bars. Plus, it’s also close to the Big Buddha Temple.

Villa Thousand Cliffs, Nai Harn, Phuket

Price range: US$4,950 to US$7,450 per night

No. of rooms: 7 bedrooms

Book your stay at Villa Thousand Cliffs

Villa Thousand Cliff is devastatingly beautiful, boasting a sleek modern aesthetic with a neutral colour scheme and opulent decor. Perched on a cliff, this Phuket luxury villas takes full advantage of its ocean vistas, with all 7 bedrooms featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls that allow you to wake up to the azure blue ocean each morning.

The villa has every aspect of luxury living. A team of 10 dedicated staff, including a driver, cleaning staff, butler, chef, and villa manager, are ready to cater to your every need. Meanwhile, a one-of-a-kind Entertainment Room will keep boredom at bay. It’s equipped with a large screen for cinema-style viewing, a full bar, a karaoke setup, and a pool table. But the main star of the villa is the 33-metre infinity pool overlooking Promthep Cape and Naiharn Beach. Here, you can cool off in style and sip your favourite cold beverage (free and unlimited!). Also, the vast outdoor area is ideal for hosting events and gatherings – enough for 150 guests!

Want to feel the soft sand between your toes and swim in the water of the Andaman Sea? Just a short 5-minute walk will take you to Ao Sane Beach and Naiharn Beach. The villa is also only a 10-minute drive away from Chalong Pier, which means island hopping is easy.

Twin Natai, Natai, Phuket

Price range: US$920 to US$3,990

No. of rooms: 5 to 10 bedrooms

Book your stay at Twin Natai

If you’re looking for a luxury villa in Phuket for your whole crew (or extended family) without compromising on space and comfort, Twin Natai is the perfect choice for you. This stunning property can accommodate up to 20 people since it consists of two interconnected 5-bedroom villas that can be separated or combined into a grand 10-bedroom villa.

Since this luxury villa is perfectly positioned on Phuket’s beautiful Natai Beach, you can stroll across its well-kept lawn to reach the beach and take a dip in the ocean. With its expansive outdoor space, there are numerous ways to relish nature. While members of your crew unwind in the outdoor sala and the kids have fun in the private pool, you can practise yoga in the garden or relax by the koi pond.

Inside, the villa is bright and airy, with pared-back interiors and Scandinavian furniture in muted colours. The seamless indoor-outdoor living and dining provide unobstructed views of the ocean. And have we mentioned how beautiful and spacious the bedrooms are? Designed for comfort, getting out of bed is only easy because you know the ocean is a barefoot step away. Additionally, there’s a dedicated staff offering personalised service, so resisting the temptation of extending your stay is almost impossible.

Summer Estate Villa, Natai, Phuket

Price range: US$1,499 to US$2,699

No. of rooms: 5 bedrooms

Book your stay at Summer Estate Villa

Boasting contemporary design, neutral yet bold decor, sleek chaise lounge chairs, and breezy open spaces, the Summer Estate Villa is the epitome of luxury property for your Phuket holiday. The semi-open living spaces let a refreshing sea breeze flow through, while the oversized windows in each bedroom flood the space with natural light and spoil you with sensational views.

With a wide range of offerings to keep you entertained, it’s easy to hole up in this luxury villa for a few days without exploring Phuket. For starters, there’s a dedicated TV room for your enjoyment and a well-equipped fitness area to stay active. In addition, you can find a dedicated yoga room so you can practise and improve your skills. Want to pamper yourself? The villa comes with an in-villa spa!

Outside, the spacious swimming pool invites you to escape the tropical heat and jump in. There’s also an alfresco dining area where you can enjoy your dinner against the stunning backdrop of the sunset. On the other hand, the manicured lawn and lush garden provide a sense of tranquillity and peace. If all those weren’t enticing already, just outside the gate are the crystal-clear waters and sandy shores of Natai Beach. Adding to this haven is professional staff providing the best service so you, your friends, and your family have all you need for a luxurious Thai holiday.

Villa Amylia, Chaweng, Koh Samui

Price range: US$2,600 to US$4,500

No. of rooms: Up to 9 bedrooms

Book your stay at Villa Amylia

After enjoying water sports, party spots, and restaurants in the lively Chaweng Beach, retreat to the serene oasis that is Villa Amylia. Although the villa is located in the lively Chaweng area, 250 metres from the beach, it feels a world away. Surrounded by lush tropical greenery, this Koh Samui Luxury Villas has a serene and natural ambience that envelops you upon arrival.

Opulent and stylish are two words that will spring to your mind when you walk in for the first time. Aside from tasteful interior design, the villa also provides lavish amenities. You will love its two large infinity pools, outdoor-indoor living and dining areas, cinema room, fitness room, and spa room. The villa is entirely powered by solar panels, so it’s very environmentally friendly, too.

Spread out over 4 levels, with 8 bedrooms and a children’s room, the villa is big enough for a multi-generational family or a large group of friends. Since it can be divided into separate villas, smaller groups can rent out fewer bedrooms and still have access to the amenities. You don’t have to fight it out to get the best bedroom, as seven out of nine come with glass walls or floor-to-ceiling windows that provide breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Mat Lang, and the mountains. Moreover, when you book a stay, you’ll get your very own professional staff (including a chef) who will make sure you have everything you need. Talk about living the high life, right?

Don’t these luxury villas in Phuket and Koh Samui make you want to book a flight right away? Explore more upscale accommodations for your upcoming vacation via Inspiring Villas, a professional rental service offering hand-picked luxury villas in both Phuket and Koh Samui.

Sponsored