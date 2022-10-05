Guides
5 underrated apps you need to use in Thailand this year
Much like the rest of the world, Thais love using apps to navigate their way through life. Of course, there are hundreds of apps to use daily, but we’ve compiled a list of the most underrated apps in the country that won’t only make your life in the Land of Smiles easier but can also get you some fantastic discounts. So, if you’re planning to live or are currently living in Thailand, here are 5 underrated apps you should be using this year.
1. MuvMi
MuvMi is an affordable ridesharing service that moves you around your neighbourhood and connects you to mass transit. What’s cool is that instead of cars or motorbikes, MuvMi uses fully electric Tuk Tuks, making them green and noiseless. Unlike the Grab app, MuvMi has designated spots where they pick up and drop off customers. Therefore, rather than dropping the pin of where you are and where you want to go, you’ll have to look for the closest pick-up and drop-off points. You can’t travel outside of the covered area, which is still pretty limited right now. However, they’re slowly adding more pick-up and drop-off locations to serve as many customers as possible.
You can book the whole tuk-tuk if you need to. However, you can also share your ride with a few more passengers, making the service even more inexpensive and sustainable. If you don’t want to move around with a tuk-tuk, for example, when Bangkok’s heat is unbearable, MuvMi recently added a fleet of EV sedans to the mix.
2. Bolt
Bolt, the popular ridesharing service in Eastern Europe and Africa, is one of the newest additions to Thailand’s transportation apps. It works just like Grab but is considerably cheaper. You can choose from a variety of vehicles, from motorbikes and small sedans to bigger vehicles. Bolt also offers a Women-only ride option to create a safe space for female passengers and help generate additional earning opportunities for women drivers. With this option, female passengers can request women drivers only. The only downside is that Bolt is currently cash only in Thailand. Therefore, be sure to have some cash on hand when using their service.
3. Yindii
Did you know that 33% of all food produced globally is either wasted or lost? That’s close to 1.5 billion tons of food wasted every year. Moreover, resources like labour, water, land, and energy used to make the food also go to waste in addition to the food itself. So, if you love food and hate food waste, you should download Yindii.
Yindii is created in an effort to combat the issue of food waste on a local scale. Basically, the app serves as a direct-to-consumer platform for cafés, supermarkets, and restaurants to routinely provide special “Happy Hour Deals” offers with savings of up to 70% on food that would otherwise go to waste. It deals with a tasty, high-quality surplus of food that supermarkets and restaurants have to dispose of at the end of the day due to an oversupply. This can include high-end bakeries that need to bake fresh every day, buffer restaurants that refill high-quality food up until the last hour, and supermarkets with fresh veggies that weren’t sold. Don’t worry; you won’t be getting inedible or rotten food. Instead, you’ll get delicious pastries, straight out-of-the-oven bread, and fresh salads that are perfectly edible, untouched, but unfortunately aren’t sold and would otherwise be thrown away.
4. Eatigo
Do you consider yourself a foodie? If the answer is yes, then you need to download Eatigo right now. Eatigo is Asia’s number-one restaurant reservation platform. They have hundreds of high-end and fine-dining restaurants listed on their websites. These restaurants offer various discounts depending on the time of the day. Moreover, the further away from regular eating peak hours, the cheaper the meals will be. The restaurant and food choices are endless, so scroll away!
5. Klook
If you love to travel around Thailand and want to get discounts, Klook is one of the apps you must have on your smartphone. Everything you can think of in regards to hotels, attractions, private airport transport, tours, flights, and many more are all on the app, ready for you to click away. The good thing about this app is that it has the English language option. Furthermore, you can find every information you ever need, from testimonies, exact price, and what to expect when purchasing a service.
Bonus: The Thaiger App
If you’re not reading this article from the Thaiger App, then it’s a sign for you to download it. In the app, you can easily find all the latest news happening in Thailand and around the world. You can watch our YouTube content straight from there as well.
Head over to your PlayStore or AppStore to download these apps right now and live an easier (and cheaper) life in Thailand!
