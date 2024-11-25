Drunk Thai man fatally stabs stranger after intrusion and drug use

A drunk Thai man today stabbed a drug-addicted stranger to death after he entered his room in the central province of Ratchaburi without permission and then used drugs in his accommodation.

Officers from Photharam Police Station were called to investigate the lifeless body of a Thai man named Noi, found lying face-up on a road leading to a village in the Photharam district of Ratchaburi, today, November 25. A fatal stab wound was discovered on his back.

Advertisements

The perpetrator, 27 year old Ye, was present at the scene. He confessed to the crime and handed over the knife used in the attack to the police.

Ye explained that he was drinking alcohol in his rented room when the victim entered without permission. The deceased also brought methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, into the room and used it in front of him.

Ye said he became angry and demanded that Noi leave his room, which made Noi furious. He called two friends, who later arrived at the room. In a fit of rage, Ye stabbed Noi in the back, shocking both the victim and his friends.

All of them fled the room before Noi collapsed on the road and died. Ye then went to the house of the community leader to report the incident and asked the leader to call the police to the scene.

Ye insisted that he did not know the deceased or his friends personally and had never argued with them before.

Advertisements

Police searched Ye’s room and found an empty bottle of alcohol and a piece of foil paper used for Yaba consumption. Ye was escorted to the police station, where officers planned to question him further once he sobered up.

In a related incident reported two weeks ago, police arrested two Thai men for the fatal stabbing of a motorcycle taxi rider in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok. The deceased, who was reported to have a mental illness, exposed his genitals in front of the wife of one of the suspects, which led to the stabbing.

Another fatal stabbing occurred earlier this month at a house in the central province of Ayutthaya, where a Thai woman stabbed herself in the leg after an argument with her boyfriend.