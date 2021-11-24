The best TEFL programmes in Thailand

Have you ever thought about what it takes to be an English teacher to non-native English speakers? If so, the first thing you need to do, is to take a TEFL class to get certified. The great thing about getting a TEFL certificate, is that it can be used almost anywhere in the world.

For those who love to travel and make a difference, getting certified will definitely help you obtain a job in many different countries. Although most places prefer or require English teachers to be native speakers, some TEFL certification academies don’t require this. Here, we have the top places to get TEFL certified in Thailand for your consideration.

ITA offers an on-site training opportunity for those who are interested in teaching in Thailand. For this, you will fly to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where you’ll spend 3 weeks before going to Pattaya, Thailand. Then, you will spend 1 week in Pattaya in training and will be presented with a certification here.

You can also get your certification from many different places, including the U.S., Europe, Central and South America, and Asia.

Courses Offered:

Both international TEFL certification classes and an online class are offered.

Qualifications Required:

You don’t need a degree or any other qualification to do the course, but the company does advise you that age limits and degree holding qualifications vary from country to country and school to school.

Online Certifications:

If you are interested in online certification, the company offers an 11-week, 170-hour TEFL and TESOL certification.

Job Prospects:

The company offers students and graduates lifetime job assistance, including showing how to contact schools directly, network search job boards.

Pricing:

On-site class tuition ranges from $1,595 to $2,495. The course offered in Pattaya, Thailand costs $1,525 (accommodation not included). Online certification costs $1,395.

Located in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the on-site teacher training programme offers a culturally-immersive experience with a guaranteed job upon completing the course.

Courses Offered:

SEE offers a 4-week TEFL course, as well as a paid internship, which includes the TEFL qualification, but with the remaining time of the course being spent at a paid placement that lasts 5 months or more.

Qualifications Required:

The 4-week TEFL programme accepts any nationality, as long as you are a native English speaker or have an IELTS exam score of at least a 6.5. However, only native English speakers are eligible to do an internship.

Online Certifications:

There are no online certifications available. The course is run solely from the Chiang Mai location. but you can do the same classes online as long as you are in Chiang Mai.

Job Prospects:

Graduates are guaranteed to get a job shortly after completing their 4-week course.

Pricing:

The TEFL course costs $1,595 USD. The paid internship costs $1,295 USD. However, if you sign up between 3 to 6 weeks in advance, you can get a $200 USD discount.

TEFL Heaven is similar to SEE TEFL in that it allows you to study on-location in either Koh Chang, Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, Phuket, or Krabi. After graduating from the course, the company will place you at a school around Thailand, depending on your preferences.

Courses Offered:

The Paid Internships Thailand programme consists of a 3-week TEFL training course on a tropical island, and then a paid teaching job, which could be anywhere in Thailand for 5 months or more.

Qualifications Required:

Only native English speakers with a degree can apply for the Paid Internship programme. However, there is a TEFL certification option for those without a degree, but there is no job guarantee given.

Job Prospects:

Native English speakers with a Bachelor’s degree are guaranteed a paid job in Thailand after completing the TEFL certification.

Pricing:

The Paid Internships Thailand fees are $1,365 USD. This includes a 120-hour TEFL certificate, full-time asisstance, visa help, accommodation for the 3-week certification period, and a guaranteed teaching job as long as you meet the qualifications.

The TEFL Certification course is priced at $1,435 USD. This includes 4 weeks of TEFL training, preparation and visa assistance, and guaranteed job placement as long as you meet the qualifications.

This onsite TEFL Campus course is located in the popular beachside area of Phuket. Completion of the course leads to a university level, internationally recognised qualification and is the only one of its type in Phuket. The programme also provides visa and job application assistance, and includes the option to have an airport pickup and accommodation for an extra fee.

Qualifications:

The site does not mention that you need a Bachelor’s degree or any prior university degree in order to enroll in the TEFL courses.

Job Prospects:

The company boasts that it has a network that has been built over 14 year with employers in Phuket and throughout Thailand. You can either take the course in Phuket or in Chiang Mai. It says it provides unique leads on job vacancies and a weekly digest of the best jobs advertised. It also includes access to a database of over 5,000 employers worldwide, lifetime job guidance, detailed CV/resume development, interviewing and demo lesson tips, and contract consultations. However, it does not offer guaranteed job placement.

Pricing:

Phuket course fee: $1490 USD, with $250 off if you enroll by November 30, 2021 for the next year’s course. The price also includes a free, 50-hour online course for all graduates.

Chiang Mai course fee: $1400 USD

This TEFL course can be taken on location in a various cities worldwide, as well as in Chiang Mai or Hua Hin in Thailand. However, the online course is also highly-reputable as it offers a 170-hour TEFL, collegiate level certification that is spread over 4 weeks. The course is taught by a university-level professor.

Qualifications:

Native English speakers, with a high school diploma, are academically eligible to join the course. Non-native speakers are also eligible, but must submit a written essay and engage in an interview to assess their level of English proficiency.

Job Prospects:

The company guarantees a paid English teaching position throughout Thailand, with a minimum salary of 30,000 baht per month. If you are a degree holder, it offers placement before you arrive in Thailand, along with a 1-week orientation. It also offers lifetime job guidance, a 200 page ESL job search manual, access to an ESL School Directory (with approximately 8,000 schools worldwide), and the ability to meet the strict requirements to teach at the EPIK programme in South Korea as well as the EPIK application fee being waived.

Pricing:

$1,449 USD for the 4-week, 170-hour online TEFL course

If you want to study in Chiang Mai or Hua Hin, through the Greenheart Travel TEFL course, it also includes accommodation, airport transfer and the necessary insurance.

The best way to get a TEFL certificate is either by enrolling in a class online or in person. And, many places all over the world offer classes, making it quite convenient to increase your skills through getting certified. We do recommend to at least earn a 120 hour TEFL certificate, as anything less is usually not accepted by schools or employers.