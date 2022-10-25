International schools in Bangkok offering world-class education

Whether you and your family are planning a fresh start in Bangkok or you’re a seasoned expat, one of the biggest concerns for expat parents is the education of their children. Luckily for you, Bangkok’s educational system has everything from multilingual schools to programs with global curriculums like the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. But with so many schools to choose from, it can be hard to know which one is the best. So if you have your sights set on providing the best international education for your children, here are top-rated (and accredited) international schools in Bangkok.

VERSO International School

Address: 198 Moo 4, Soi Sarasetthasiri, Suvarnabhumi 3 Rd, Bang Chalong, Bang Plee District, Samut Prakan 10540

VERSO opened its doors for the first time in the midst of a global pandemic in August 2020. Thus, it’s one of the newest international schools in Bangkok. The school dubbed itself the School of the Future. It offers an American curriculum from Early Years 2 to Grade 12 (ages 2 – 18). Located next to Thana City Golf and Country Club, the school has all kinds of facilities for students in its 30-acre, purpose-built, futuristic campus. These include a 50-metre Olympic swimming pool, an NBA-Inspired sports hall, a stadium with a floodlit hybrid football/rugby pitch, a parent lounge & co-working space, media arts studio, band room, music room, dance studio, game design studio, BlackBox studio, medical clinic, school cafeteria, gymnastic studio, fitness rooms, tennis courts, and basketball courts, among others.

VERSO prides itself as an innovative and design-driven international school in Bangkok. Here, teachers are called learning designers. Moreover, students are taught in mixed-age groups and over half of the school day is devoted to project-based learning. The school also promises learning beyond the classroom walls, a focus on developing students’ ability to make decisions, and opportunities for students to “share their learning through regular public exhibitions and showcase events”.

Brighton College Bangkok

Address: 8/8 Krungthep Kreetha Soi 15 Yaek 4 (Surao Yai), Krungthep Kreetha, Hua Mak, Bangkapi, Bangkok 10240

Brighton College International School Bangkok (BCB) is run in close partnership with Brighton College, England’s Independent School of the Decade. It offers education for children aged 2 – 18. The school provides the perfect environment for its students to discover a passion for learning and reach the world’s best universities. This is because it has a broad British curriculum, skilled teachers, and a culture of kindness. From their Pre-Nursery class to IGCSE and A Level in their Sixth Form, all classes are taught by the best teachers qualified in the UK to ensure the highest academic standards for their students.

Inside its green and spacious campus, you’ll find state-of-the-art facilities to support students’ academics and co-curricular activities. Students may express their love of performing thanks to the school’s 650-seat theatre and professional drama and music facilities. Kids who love sports can also enjoy a range of sports facilities. These include a grass football field, 400-metre running track, 50- and 25-metre swimming pools, and four tennis courts.

Shrewsbury International School Riverside

Address: 1922 Charoen Krung Road, Bang Kholame, Bangkok 10120

Shrewsbury International School Bangkok Riverside is an international day school for boys and girls aged 3 – 18. Nestled in a beautiful riverside setting, the school has been offering the English National Curriculum since 2003. The British curriculum has a demanding and rigorous academic subject content. In addition, it’s complemented by a wide range of co-curricular opportunities. Thus, it gives students time to develop and master a variety of practical and social skills that form the basis for long-term success in both school and outside of it.

In order to ensure students receive the highest quality of education, the school features age-specific facilities and learning environments. Among the facilities inside the school, you can find a library, Sixth Form centre, and a computer suites with PC and Apple Mac. It also has an auditorium, a recital hall, music school, and a professional dance studio. Furthermore, the school boasts great sporting facilities. You can find three gymnasiums, gymnastic halls, two sports fields, three tennis courts, three outdoor playgrounds, and many more.

KIS International School

Address: 999 123-124 Pracha Uthit Rd, Samsen Nok, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

Founded in 1998, KIS International School Bangkok is one of the few schools in Thailand to offer the complete IB programme. It provides the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) for students ages 3 – 11, the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP) for students ages 11 – 16, and the IB Diploma Programme (DP) for students ages 16 -19. KIS International School is not the largest, but its medium size is actually one of its great strengths. It has a coles-knit, collaborative community and small class sizes. Thus, each student will get individual attention. The school’s dedicated teachers work in partnership with supportive parents toward the attainment of student success.

Inside its green and leafy campus, KIS International School Bangkok features world-class facilities. These include libraries, music rooms, computer labs, study areas, language suites, music suites, a dance studio, a 25-m rooftop swimming pool, covered sports courts, an auditorium, and many more.

Harrow International School

Address: No. 45 Soi Kosumruamchai 14 Don Mueang, Bangkok 10210

Harrow International School Bangkok is a day and boarding school that provides education for boys and girls aged 1.5 – 18 years. The school was founded in and received a licence to operate in Thailand in 1998 in association with Harrow School, a boarding school for boys in London, UK. The IGCSE and A Level programmes, as well as excellent results, ensure that their students secure places in prominent universities across the world. They also involve students in extracurricular activities as part of their Leadership in Action programme.

All Harrow Bangkok students are encouraged to develop resilience, engage in community service, display leadership, and work as part of a team. The sprawling campus features cutting-edge facilities, such as design and technology workshops, photography studios, drama classrooms, a recital hall, an orchestral room, an air-conditioned sports hall, a 500 sqm gymnastic centre, a 25-m swimming pool, and six floodlit tennis courts. The school even boasts its own lake. The school use it for a variety of water activities, such as kayaking and dragon boat racing.

Can’t decide which school curriculum is the best for your children? Take a look at our guide HERE.