Sponsored
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Sponsored Article
If you are looking for an international school in Bangkok that is focused on developing students with future-ready skills and mindsets that they need in order to work in a variety of settings anywhere in the world, you have come to the right place!
VERSO International School is a pioneering, innovative, and design-driven school that equips students with future-ready skills and a creative, problem-solving mindset in order to prepare them for the dynamic developing landscape that their future will bring. The world is changing faster than it has ever been in history. Learning is evolving, new career pathways are emerging, and the world of work is changing.
VERSO is unique in the intention and design that has been put into the learning spaces, the way the curriculum is organized, how their staff is recruited and how everyone works in a design team.
The school is very focused on the future and on equipping students with a variety of skills, with an emphasis on the cognitive ability to think like a designer. And because the design is about problem solving, VERSO is developing competent, capable, and confident problem solvers, a skill that students can take with them wherever they go.
VERSO follows a US curriculum aligned to the New York State Learning Standards with an emphasis on learning that is interdisciplinary, project-based, and personalized. At VERSO, students are taught decision-making skills and are provided with opportunities to “share their learning through regular public exhibitions and showcase events.” VERSO is also the first international school in Thailand to join the Mastery Transcript Consortium (MTC), a growing network of schools in the US and internationally that are introducing a digital high school transcript that will reflect the unique skills, strengths and interests of each learner rather than traditional grades and scores. VERSO can also provide a traditional American high school transcript upon graduation for any student that needs one.
Below is an overview of VERSO international school so keep reading.
Why choose VERSO?
VERSO offers future-ready curriculum
From Early Years to Grade 12, VERSO offers a comprehensive, robust, and challenging academic curriculum, with an emphasis on the development and application of skills and knowledge that students will need to flourish in an increasingly disruptive and uncertain world. Students will develop into well-rounded young adults capable of solving problems promptly and creatively. To put it another way, to be ready for all kinds of future possibilities.
Cameron Fox, Founding Head of VERSO International School explains that “It’s about finding new pathways and building opportunities for students to see how the work we do in school is relevant for their future. We want our students to see learning as meaningful, purposeful and how their work at school can be applied to the real world.
Students will learn techniques that will enable them to successfully approach local people and form meaningful connections. They’ll be able to network with entrepreneurs, organizations, startups, and established companies. As a result, they are able to grow with the community in which they are located. ”
Project-based environment
Project-Based Learning is embraced as a fundamental teaching approach at VERSO, and students spend 70% of their time actively engaged in real-world and personally relevant projects that involve them in a rigorous solution-finding process.
Students will be able to display, showcase, explain, or exhibit their knowledge and abilities to an authentic audience. As a result of this process, students develop deep topic knowledge, critical thinking, and a variety of collaborative, creative, and communication skills.
Project-based learning gives students the freedom to investigate and uncover questions that are important to them. It improves academic understanding, broadens skill sets, and fosters a positive attitude toward learning.
Design Thinking
Students at VERSO are taught to think and act like designers. At VERSO, teachers are called Learning Designers because they have a shared responsibility to design unique and engaging learning experiences for students. The learning spaces, curriculum, pedagogy, and rituals were all designed with the human-centred approach of design thinking in mind, and it has become ingrained in the teaching and a part of the school’s DNA. This is something that no other international school offers, and it is what distinguishes VERSO as a unique international school.
Students might be placed in a learning environment with three learning designers, where one is a musician, one is a chef, and one is a biologist. You can imagine what kinds of projects or ideas might emerge from bringing together experts from various fields.
Studies have proven that design thinking increases student engagement and achievement. Students are able to take charge of their learning and make meaningful connections between what they learn in the classroom and what it means for their lives.
VERSO provides world-class facilities
The school’s cutting-edge facilities were created to support VERSO’s bold vision for the future of education. The campus is a living ecosystem that connects buildings and areas to the surrounding environment. Its innovative architecture complements VERSO’s sense of flow and mobility, resulting in an interconnected network of zones, levels, and locations which provide an inspiring learning environment.
VERSO’s world-class facilities include an Olympic-size swimming pool, a 1,000-seat sports stadium, an indoor 1300-seat arena, a fitness room, a FIFA-standard hybrid grass soccer pitch, two outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, a gymnastic studio, a state-of-the-art media arts studio with a band room, recording studio, music room, dance studio, and a blackbox theatre, robotics labs, science labs and maker spaces.
Empowering young people with these skills and opportunities can be a life-changing experience for them. VERSO believes that its future graduates will continue to seek innovative ways to make a difference, be lifelong learners who are imaginative and ambitious, and drive change in the future.
For more information on VERSO International School Bangkok, click HERE.
VERSO is currently accepting applications for the VERSO Scholarship Program for students in Grades 5-11. The deadline is 4 March 2022. For more information, please visit www.verso.ac.th/scholarship or call 02-080-6200 to schedule a tour.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Workers on online platforms are reportedly underpaid – Thailand Labour Ministry
8 cobras invade elderly lady’s home in Central Thailand
Monk flees from temple after residents spot him stealing underwear
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Three fishermen found clinging to a foam crate in the middle of the sea
Friday Covid Update: 26,050 new cases; provincial totals
Human bones found in tank buried at Surat Thani plantation
Frasers to invest 10 billion baht in industrial space, ‘new economy’ by 2025
Bangkok man arrested for allegedly luring boys into porn, believed to be part of ring
Two Thai women allegedly drug tourist at Bangkok hotel, steal US$4,000
Asia News Today | North Korea missile launch rattles US/South Korea & Myanmar’s ‘sniper’ squads
Drunk man stabs sister to death in argument over his drinking, Chon Buri
Police in Isaan Thailand told to be lenient with cannabis growers after grandma’s arrest
Thai and Cambodian officers raid two offices of alleged call centre scams
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
To splash or not to splash? Bangkok mulls Songkran parties on Khao San Road, after tourism industry rebuke
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
All quarantine rules lifted for international travellers to Indonesia
Foreign affairs ministry reminds tourists Thailand’s land borders mostly still closed
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
Thailand’s State of Emergency extended, again
Thailand is the 61st happiest country in the world
Thailand News Update | Tourism officials call to end all entry restrictions in Thailand
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
Police order shutdown of 3 go-go bars, nightclubs in Bangkok’s Thonburi
Satun border between Thailand and Malaysia to reopen in April
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Press Room3 days ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
- Indonesia3 days ago
All quarantine rules lifted for international travellers to Indonesia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police order shutdown of 3 go-go bars, nightclubs in Bangkok’s Thonburi
- Food9 hours ago
Everything you need to know about Thai food
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens
- Events3 days ago
The Story of Songkran – What you need to know about the Thai New Year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Deadline this Friday to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension