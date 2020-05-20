Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class | The Thaiger

Education
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Thai schools are pushing for online learning to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but a recent English lesson posted online is just proof that basic English levels remain poor in the country. The video of a Thai teacher with poor pronunciation spread across the internet, with some saying she should be a student rather than a teacher.
The teacher went back and forth from Thai to English for some of the lesson, but when she spoke in English, much of it was unintelligible. The Pathom 6 class was recorded for Distance Learning TV, or DLTV, with a live class. Many students seemed to stare blankly during the lesson. Even a native English speaker can’t understand much of what she’s saying.
On the Thai Visa thread, some people say that the teacher tried her best to speak English, adding that many foreigners spend years in Thailand and cannot speak Thai. Others rebutted, saying that while she’s trying her best, she’s teaching a language to students and “should get it right”.
People on social media have gone back and forth about the teacher’s video. But some say the teacher is being bullied and came out with the hashtag #saveครูวัง.
Watch the video on Thai Visa.
(The Thaiger thinks a lot of the criticism is unwarranted as most of her English was ‘OK’, albeit with a Thai accent)
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai Visa
Education
e-learning leaves many students locked out of new school term
Many Thai children, with no smartphone or internet to access online classes, find themselves unable to begin their new school term and participate in the online learning. The issue has become a hot topic among netizens after cases emerged in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province of children unable to join online classes.
One 54 year old woman there says that her grandsons are studying in grade 2 and grade 6, but their family is so poor they cannot afford the internet. Another 60 year old woman says that her 4 grandchildren have no way of starting their semester and that, since the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown, her family has barely had enough for daily necessities.
The education gap dividing the “haves” and the “have nots” threatens to worsen as online education gains traction, either as a short-term solution following the coronavirus outbreak or, for some classes, a more permanent solution for remote communities. Many students in far flung parts of the country do not have access to the internet, let alone buy computers for their children.
A survey by Kasetsart University, of 678 public and private school teachers in 67 provinces, found that 66% of students do not have access to a computer, the internet or even electricity. About 36% of students don’t even have a smartphone. The teachers say that only about 45% percent of students nationwide have the ability to attend online classes.
Meanwhile, the Education Ministry’s online learning program for students nationwide has begun via 6 channels – digital TV, Ku-Band and C-Band satellite TV, the Distance Learning Television website, smartphone applications and YouTube.
The hashtag #เรียนออนไลน์ (studying online) was ranked as the number one trending topic on Twitter, even as netizens voiced their problems, which included lack of learning materials, inappropriate teaching media, technical issues, an inability to note content in time and website crashes. Students are required to register to attend classes running from 8:30am to 2:30pm, under the supervision of their parents (adding another layer of problems with many parents unable to supervise because they need to work).
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha emphasised yesterday that students must study online until the Covid-19 situation improves and schools can reopen. Reporting his remarks, a spokeswoman said the government is trying to address problems of accessibility and affordability of teaching materials, parental care, and responsibility of learners.
SOURCES: asiaone | Chiang Rai Times |Nation Thailand
Education
Online learning system to support re-opening of schools
Thailand’s Ministry of Education is launching an online learning system designed as a back-up in the event that the re-opening of schools is deemed unsafe. With Thaialnd’s schools set to reopen their doors from July 1, a televised and online system is being tested to supplement children’s learning.
The new system, set to be tested next Monday, May 18, will enable students to access learning materials and classes through 17 television channels, with additional skills classes planned for school breaks. The Ministry of Education says it is consulting with parents, teachers and students for their input in designing the right materials and an appropriate timetable, with plans to reduce the number of assignments during break periods.
Following an extended period of closure as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, schools across Thailand are set to re-open from July 1, with the first semester running until November 13. Following a break from November 14 to November 30, the second semester will begin on December 1 and run until April 9, 2021, followed by a break until May 16, 2021. The newly crammed schedule is to make up for lost time for schools and student over the past 2 months.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More time with your kids :) Government Schools to reopen July 1
Remember that New Year’s resolution you made to spend more quality time with your kids? Well, the government heard your prayers and raised you another month and a half of close and personal self quarantine time by postponing the return of the school semester to July 1.
A recent notification from the Ministry of Education stated:
“All public and private educational institutions, both formal and informal education, affiliated with and under the supervision of the Ministry of Education shall be reopened on July 1 B.E. 2563 (2020).”
International schools will announce their own re-opening dates at a later stage.
Just think about all the quality time you’ll get to have with your kids as they subject your pets to the latest Youtube challenge of stacking rolls of preciously hoarded toilet paper to see how high a wall the household cat can leap before your poor companimal cries out “Mr Charmin, tear down this wall!”
One and a half more months of trying to understand the game Arena of Valor: RoV that you now realise your kids are obsessed with and why their phones are the scourge of the classroom and so frequently confiscated by their teachers.
Or the mess, I mean ornately displaced Vanguard cards that typically clog narrow school hallways, now known as your living room.
Oh, the joys of self-quarantine in a cramped home with the fam. All together for another few months. Yay!
So if "all work and no play" are making you and your kids bond like never before, just let the next month and a half be all the more reason to be overjoyed.
