Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class | The Thaiger

Thai schools are pushing for online learning to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but a recent English lesson posted online is just proof that basic English levels remain poor in the country. The video of a Thai teacher with poor pronunciation spread across the internet, with some saying she should be a student rather than a teacher.

The teacher went back and forth from Thai to English for some of the lesson, but when she spoke in English, much of it was unintelligible. The Pathom 6 class was recorded for Distance Learning TV, or DLTV, with a live class. Many students seemed to stare blankly during the lesson. Even a native English speaker can’t understand much of what she’s saying.

On the Thai Visa thread, some people say that the teacher tried her best to speak English, adding that many foreigners spend years in Thailand and cannot speak Thai. Others rebutted, saying that while she’s trying her best, she’s teaching a language to students and “should get it right”.

People on social media have gone back and forth about the teacher’s video. But some say the teacher is being bullied and came out with the hashtag #saveครูวัง.

(The Thaiger thinks a lot of the criticism is unwarranted as most of her English was ‘OK’, albeit with a Thai accent)

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai Visa