Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only | The Thaiger

Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
The Thai Government is debating whether to allow massage shops to reopen soon, provided treatment is limited to the lower body.
Coconuts reports that the director of the Health Service Support department, Thares Karassanairawiwong, says upper body massage, including the back, shoulders and neck, will not be permitted for now as it may involve a higher risk of Covid-19 infection.
The Public Health Ministry says the Covid-19 task force will consider allowing massage shops to offer massage treatments from the waist down. Great news for those longing for a foot massage, not so good if you’ve got a stiff neck.
It’s understood the latest proposal comes following discussion with massage parlour representatives, who say their members are suffering financial hardship as a result of the enforced closure of their premises.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Thailand scores highest for mask-wearing in survey of ASEAN nations
A survey carried out by internet-based market research firm YouGov reveals that Thais are the most likely to wear face masks and to use hand sanitiser. Khaosod English reports that the survey examined the habits of citizens from 6 ASEAN member-states and found that 95% of Thais always wear a face mask in public.
(It’s currently still law to wear a face-mask in public as part of the emergency decree)
Vietnamese citizens were a close second at 94%, followed by the Philippines (93%), Malaysia (89%), and Indonesia (87%). Singapore came in last with just 66% of people saying they always wear a face mask in public. Those surveyed were chosen based on age, income, education level and gender to ensure a wide representation for each country.
YouGov/Imperial College London
The Covid-19 outbreak has led to more people wearing face masks, particularly in countries where it is now mandatory to do so while in public. While there was a degree of panic-buying of surgical masks in the early days of the pandemic, many Thai fashion brands are now producing their own, along with creative individuals who started making masks to alleviate the initial shortage.
The owner of the I’m Not A Morning Person fashion label, 28 year old Jarauyporn Khamwan started by using leftover material to make satin masks which she sold for 290 baht. She believes masks have the potential to become a fashion accessory, particularly if wearing them remains a permanent requirement.
Overall, the wearing of face masks is far more prevalent in Asian culture, although things are slowly changing in some Western countries as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Across the 6 ASEAN members surveyed, 86% of respondents say they always wear a face mask in public. By contrast, 48% of people in the US do, followed by 44% in France. In the UK, just 15% of respondents say they always wear a face mask when leaving home.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Thai virus expert says careful consideration needed before reopening schools
Thailand’s chief virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan, from the Faculty of Medicine at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, says reopening the country’s schools should not be a political decision. Instead, he says it should be based on science, with consideration given to the risks involved, and adequate safety measures put in place.
Thai PBS World reports that Dr Yong says that while most children infected with the Covid-19 virus may only show mild symptoms, they are still capable of passing the infection to older family members. He says it’s crucial to strike the right balance between getting children back into education and protecting their health and that of their families.
His comments come as the Ministry of Education confirms the nation’s schools will reopen from July 1. The new semester would normally begin mid-May but was delayed as a result of the Covid-19 threat. There have been calls for schools to reopen from opposition parties and anti-government figures, insisting children are less likely to be infected and that their education is suffering as long as schools remain closed.
Dr Yong says medical experts, virologists and child psychiatrists should all be consulted when deciding whether or not to reopen schools. He says if schools are to reopen, a reduction in classroom numbers is essential in order to facilitate social distancing.
“Children must be encouraged to wash their hands frequently and to wear face masks, hand sanitiser must be provided and all pupils must have their temperatures checked.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thais on repatriation flight from London were reported with ‘fevers’
Of the 264 passengers who arrived from London on a repatriated flight 2 days ago, yesterday deputy director of operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport reported that 9 Thais on the flight were discovered with a high temperature at the initial screening when they deplaned.
“Airport staff screened all passengers who arrived on the EVA Air flight number BR068 from London.”
“The 9 that had high fevers were rushed to the hospital, while the rest were transported to government designated quarantine facilities, which includes Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel in Chonburi, Movenpick Hotel and Qiu Hotel in Bangkok.”
There are thousands of Thais repatriating on specially-chartered aircraft this month and into June as the government organises the flights through its overseas embassies for Thais wanting to return home at this time. The Thai citizens are having to pay for the cost of the flights.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has extended its ban on international scheduled flights until at least the end of June.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
