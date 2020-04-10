Kanchanaburi poacher arrested, three others escape after ranger attacked | The Thaiger

Thailand
Kanchanaburi poacher arrested, three others escape after ranger attacked
A poacher was arrested in the western Thailand’s Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Sri Sawat district of Kanchanaburi in possession of dead animals and wild honey. Three other accomplices eluded capture after allegedly stabbing a forest ranger during the escape.
Niphon Chamnonsirisak, director of Forest Conservation Zone 4, said wildlife rangers discovered the four armed men inside Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary Wednesday evening. As rangers approached the men for questioning they fled. While in pursuit, a scuffle broke out with one poacher allegedly slashing a ranger with a knife, injuring his right arm.
Three escaped, abandoning their bounty with the fourth being caught. The captured man was identified as Wasin Kaki, of Sri Sawat district.
Rangers seized a bag containing the carcass of a serow weighing about 14 kilograms, skinned monitor lizards and about 1 kilogram of wild honey and one hunting knife. After being questioned Mr Wasin identified his accomplices as Roeng, who attacked the ranger, Daeng and Roon and said all are local residents of Nong Ped in Sri Sawat district.
Mr Niphon said Wasin and his three accomplices now face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act. Their offences carry a penalty of three to 15 years in jail and or a fine of 300,000 to 1.5 million baht. Other charges relating to illegal hunting carry jail terms upwards of 10 years and or fine of one million baht, he said.
The three poachers are now being hunted by wildlife officials.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Facebook sues Bangkok man for ‘cloaking’ software
Facebook is suing a Bangkok resident for developing and marketing software that ‘cheats’ the social network’s advertising review process to enable users to post dangerous ads to other users.
Facebook explained that Mr Basant Gajjar, an Indian-American software architect living in the Thai capital, developed a “cloaking” technique in software that hides the real content of advertisements, while showing the user something else, essentially tricking Facebook’s review process from identifying inappropriate ads. His business, apparently thriving, is called ‘LeadCloak’.
The lawsuit outlined how Gajjars cloaking software allowed links to ads promoting the sale of sensationalised diet pills, cryptocurrency scams, even fake news relating to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Facebook said in the lawsuit that ‘cloaking’ is a malicious technique that impairs ad review systems by concealing the nature of the website linked to an ad.
Gajjar’s unregistered business LeadCloak has offered cloaking services and avoided discovery for well over four years since 2016, targeting firms including WordPress, Shopify, Alphabet Google, and Oath, according to Facebook.
“This suit will also further our efforts to identify Leadcloak’s customers and take additional enforcement actions against them”.
SOURCE: Reuters
Illegal Chinese casino in Pattaya operating after curfew – VIDEO
Police from several units, including the Transnational Crime Unit of Chon Buri, led a raid last night on an illegal casino in Pattaya where nearly a dozen people were gambling. It was located above a Chinese Restaurant.
Police went to the Fu Manow Chinese Restaurant at about 10:15pm after a tip that there was an illegal gathering happening in a secret VIP room above the restaurant. Such a meeting violates the current national curfew period of 10pm to 4am, under the Emergency Decree to help stop spread of the the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Police found a posh VIP karaoke room on the second floor along with 10 people gambling. 7 Chinese men, 2 Thai women and a Russian woman were gambling with about 100,000 baht, playing several different Chinese style gambling games on a custom table.
The owner of the restaurant, 50 year old “Beijing Heilongjiang” (clearly a pseudonym) was immediately arrested. He faces multiple charges including providing gambling facilities, violating the Thai emergency decree, curfew violations and possibly other charges as well.
The ten unnamed gamblers will also face significant charges including violating the Emergency Decree, gambling and curfew violations. All 10 were arrested and taken to Pattaya Police Station.
Police warn Pattaya residents that those who violate the Emergency Decree and continue to hold gatherings and parties that threaten public health by potentially spreading the Covid19 Coronavirus will be “dealt with severely”.
Violation of the Emergency Decree carries penalties of fines of up to a 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years in prison.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Former deputy commerce minister faces charges over murder of Judge’s brother
Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn, along with 5 other suspects, is facing charges from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) relating to the killing of a senior judge’s brother.
Deputy chief of the CSD Anek Taosupab, says investigators are planning to question Banyin in prison over the murder of Wirachai Sakuntaprasoet, (brother of Criminal Court senior judge Phanida Sakuntaprasoet).
Banyin is currently detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison, where he is serving time for forging documents to transfer 263 million baht worth of shares to two associates. The court found Banyin guilty of colluding with Kanthana Siwathanapol, a former golf caddie, and stockbroker Uracha Wachirakulton to transfer the assets of the late billionaire contractor Chuwong Sae Tang.
The suspects allegedly tried to force Judge Phanida to drop Banyin’s charges in the share transfer case. The CSD say they have evidence, including forensic tests, to prosecute murder charge against Banyin and the five other suspects.
According to a report, Judge Phanida asked Wirachai to pick her up from work after she was assigned to hear Banyin’s forgery case. When the victim arrived at the court, he was kidnapped and later killed. The case was then assigned to another judge, and the trial ended with Banyin sentenced to 8 years in prison for forgery.
Currently, Banyin and the suspects are facing charges of assault, abduction and threatening a state official.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
