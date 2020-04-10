Village elder stomped and gored to death by wild elephant | The Thaiger

A village elder in the central Thailand Tha Takiab district was stomped and gored to death by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes last night.

Relatives told police that 53 year old Chalermphol Sukthawee, the elder of Moo 10 in Tha Takiab, was last seen leaving his home around 3pm yesterday. When he didn’t return home his family formed a search party where several hours later they made a gruesome discovery.

Mr Sukthawee was found dead near a mango tree at the base of the Langka mountain range. The family informed the police of the discovery at 7:45 pm.

Investigators say Mr Sukthaweel suffered a fractured skull and showed signs of goring and stomping, injuries consistent with an elephant attack. Elephant tracks were discovered 10 metres from his body.

Anek Wongsa, assistant head of Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, says forensic evidence suggests only one elephant was involved. He speculates the elephant came down from the mountain to eat mangoes and surprised Mr Sukthawee while he was picking the fruit.

