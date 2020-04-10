image
image
Connect with us

Deaths

Village elder stomped and gored to death by wild elephant

Sean Kelly

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Village elder stomped and gored to death by wild elephant | The Thaiger
A forestry official examines elephant tracks near a mango tree where a wild elephant killed a man on Thursday night in a forest in Tha Takiab district of Chachoengsao PHOTO: Sonthaporn Inchan
    • follow us in feedly

A village elder in the central Thailand Tha Takiab district was stomped and gored to death by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes last night.

Relatives told police that 53 year old Chalermphol Sukthawee, the elder of Moo 10 in Tha Takiab, was last seen leaving his home around 3pm yesterday. When he didn’t return home his family formed a search party where several hours later they made a gruesome discovery.

Mr Sukthawee was found dead near a mango tree at the base of the Langka mountain range. The family informed the police of the discovery at 7:45 pm.

Investigators say Mr Sukthaweel suffered a fractured skull and showed signs of goring and stomping, injuries consistent with an elephant attack. Elephant tracks were discovered 10 metres from his body.

Anek Wongsa, assistant head of Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, says forensic evidence suggests only one elephant was involved. He speculates the elephant came down from the mountain to eat mangoes and surprised Mr Sukthawee while he was picking the fruit.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Not recommended: Smoking marijuana at a police checkpoint

Sean Kelly

Published

3 days ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Not recommended: Smoking marijuana at a police checkpoint | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Nation
Most of us approach a police checkpoint with a bit of anxiety and apprehension but sometimes the “sabai sabai” approach makes for a more interesting interaction when you roll down your window.
Last night in Chaiyaphum province, central Thailand, a tattoo-adorned man was stopped at a checkpoint in Kaeng Khro district around 9pm. His behaviour led police to believe he may be under the influence of drugs and the officers decided to question him and submit a field sobriety test – usually described in the police report as ‘acting suspiciously’.
After the interrogation, the police discovered he is 33 year old Mr Montri Thepmongkolkul. The officers checked his temperature to comply with Covid-19 safety protocol when suddenly Montri returned to his vehicle, pulled out a homemade bong and with reckless abandon started smoking marijuana.

Montri demanded that the officers take him to prison while he prepared all the stuff he would need while imprisoned which including a cutting board he uses to separate the seeds and stems from his marijuana (aka. ‘essential items’).

After he was all packed, he sat down in his pick up truck to enjoy some well deserved munchies. Baffled by the boldness, officers complied with his request but it was when officers took him to the police station that reality set in for Montri and he went berserk and had to be contained.

Afterwards, the police found that the alcohol level in his blood exceeded the legal limit and he was formally arrested and his wish was granted.

SOURCE: The Nation 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Weather

Summer storm warning for 55 of Thailand’s 76 provinces

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 week ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Summer storm warning for 55 of Thailand’s 76 provinces | The Thaiger

Today Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned people in 55 northern, north-eastern, central and eastern provinces to prepare for possible “strong winds and hail from summer storms”, that are expected through until Sunday. This time of the year is also know as the bridging season between the annual dry and wet seasons. Weather can be unsettled in parts of thailand during this time.

According to the forecast, the storms are due to the convergence of southerly and south-easterly winds, driven by the cold front over Vietnam, Laos and the South China Sea, and the increasingly warm weather over northern Thailand.

Summer storms, some severe, could affect the following provinces from today…

  • Nan
  • Phrae
  • Uttradit
  • Tak
  • Kamphaeng Phet
  • Sukhothai
  • Phitsanuloke
  • Phichit
  • Phetchabun
  • Loei
  • Nong Bua Lamphu
  • Nong KhaiBung Karn
  • Udon Thani
  • Sakhon Nakhon
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Chaiyaphum
  • Khon Kaen
  • Kalasin
  • Muk Dahan
  • Maha Sarakham Roi-et
  • Yasothon Amnat Charoen
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Buri Ram
  • Surin
  • Si Sa Ket
  • Ubon Ratchathani
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Lop Buri
  • Saraburi
  • Ayutthaya
  • Bangkok
  • Nakhon Nayok
  • Prachin Buri
  • Sa Kaew
  • Chachoengsao
  • Chon Buri
  • Rayong
  • Chanthaburi

Summer storm warning for 55 of Thailand's 76 provinces | News by The Thaiger

On Saturday and Sunday, the storms are forecast in:

  • Chiang Mai
  • Lamphun
  • Lampang
  • Phayao
  • Phrae
  • Uttradit
  • Sukhothai
  • Tak
  • Kamphaeng Phet
  • Phitsanuloke
  • Phichit
  • Phetchabun
  • Roi-et
  • Loei
  • Nong Bua Lamphu
  • Nong Khai
  • Bung Karn
  • Udon Thani
  • Sakhon Nakhon
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Muk Dahan
  • Chaiyaphum
  • Kalasin
  • Khon Kaen
  • Maha Sarakham
  • Roi-et
  • Yasothon
  • Amnat Charoen
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Buri Ram
  • Surin
  • Si Sa Ket
  • Ubon Ratchathani
  • Uthai Thani
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Lop Buri
  • Chainat
  • Ang Thong
  • Sing Buri
  • Saraburi
  • Ayutthaya
  • Bangkok
  • Nakhon Nayok
  • Prachin Buri
  • Sa Kaeo
  • Chachoengsao
  • Chon Buri
  • Rayong
  • Chanthaburi
  • Trat

The weather department says people should beware of severe weather and keep off unsecured buildings and wilderness areas. Farmers should beware of crop damage. Ships at sea should proceed with caution and watch the forecast in their area..

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Central Thailand

Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 weeks ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Hundreds of monkeys swarm the streets in Chon Buri - ViralHog

Central Thailand’s Lop Buri province was a battleground yesterday, with fierce skirmishes raging through city streets. Fortunately no casualties were reported. No human ones, anyway. Rival monkey gangs took to the streets and brawled for hours. Lopburi is home to two monkey clubs, with thousands of members: city monkeys and temple monkeys.

The temple monkeys control the area around Phra Prang Sam Yod, an ancient Hindu shrine, while the rival gang controls the city streets. The zones are divided by the northern train track.

Normally the two camps do not encroach on one another’s turf.

Locals residents offered different theories for the brawl. Some pointed to the scorching heat, saying that might have made them hot-tempered, while others believe they were fighting over food.

A taxi motorcyclist told Thai Rath online that he saw the leader of the temple monkeys leading members into the area controlled by the city gang to take food at a market. The city chief then fought back, leading the intruders to retreat to their home turf.

A woman told Thai Rath online that the temple monkeys didn’t have enough food and decided to take to the streets to meet their needs.

Somchai Unakong, a local resident, said he saw the incident as a bad omen for the country — the 75-year-old man said it was like nothing he had ever seen before before.

“Did this relate to the Covid-19 virus that is spreading? I wondered.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2473
  • Active Cases: 1427
  • Recovered: 1013
  • Deaths: 33
  • Last Updated: 2020-04-10 at 16:15
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending