Village elder stomped and gored to death by wild elephant | The Thaiger

Deaths
Village elder stomped and gored to death by wild elephant
A village elder in the central Thailand Tha Takiab district was stomped and gored to death by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes last night.
Relatives told police that 53 year old Chalermphol Sukthawee, the elder of Moo 10 in Tha Takiab, was last seen leaving his home around 3pm yesterday. When he didn’t return home his family formed a search party where several hours later they made a gruesome discovery.
Mr Sukthawee was found dead near a mango tree at the base of the Langka mountain range. The family informed the police of the discovery at 7:45 pm.
Investigators say Mr Sukthaweel suffered a fractured skull and showed signs of goring and stomping, injuries consistent with an elephant attack. Elephant tracks were discovered 10 metres from his body.
Anek Wongsa, assistant head of Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, says forensic evidence suggests only one elephant was involved. He speculates the elephant came down from the mountain to eat mangoes and surprised Mr Sukthawee while he was picking the fruit.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Not recommended: Smoking marijuana at a police checkpoint
Montri demanded that the officers take him to prison while he prepared all the stuff he would need while imprisoned which including a cutting board he uses to separate the seeds and stems from his marijuana (aka. ‘essential items’).
After he was all packed, he sat down in his pick up truck to enjoy some well deserved munchies. Baffled by the boldness, officers complied with his request but it was when officers took him to the police station that reality set in for Montri and he went berserk and had to be contained.
Afterwards, the police found that the alcohol level in his blood exceeded the legal limit and he was formally arrested and his wish was granted.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
Summer storm warning for 55 of Thailand’s 76 provinces
Today Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned people in 55 northern, north-eastern, central and eastern provinces to prepare for possible “strong winds and hail from summer storms”, that are expected through until Sunday. This time of the year is also know as the bridging season between the annual dry and wet seasons. Weather can be unsettled in parts of thailand during this time.
According to the forecast, the storms are due to the convergence of southerly and south-easterly winds, driven by the cold front over Vietnam, Laos and the South China Sea, and the increasingly warm weather over northern Thailand.
Summer storms, some severe, could affect the following provinces from today…
- Nan
- Phrae
- Uttradit
- Tak
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Sukhothai
- Phitsanuloke
- Phichit
- Phetchabun
- Loei
- Nong Bua Lamphu
- Nong KhaiBung Karn
- Udon Thani
- Sakhon Nakhon
- Nakhon Phanom
- Chaiyaphum
- Khon Kaen
- Kalasin
- Muk Dahan
- Maha Sarakham Roi-et
- Yasothon Amnat Charoen
- Nakhon Ratchasima
- Buri Ram
- Surin
- Si Sa Ket
- Ubon Ratchathani
- Nakhon Sawan
- Lop Buri
- Saraburi
- Ayutthaya
- Bangkok
- Nakhon Nayok
- Prachin Buri
- Sa Kaew
- Chachoengsao
- Chon Buri
- Rayong
- Chanthaburi
On Saturday and Sunday, the storms are forecast in:
- Chiang Mai
- Lamphun
- Lampang
- Phayao
- Phrae
- Uttradit
- Sukhothai
- Tak
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Phitsanuloke
- Phichit
- Phetchabun
- Roi-et
- Loei
- Nong Bua Lamphu
- Nong Khai
- Bung Karn
- Udon Thani
- Sakhon Nakhon
- Nakhon Phanom
- Muk Dahan
- Chaiyaphum
- Kalasin
- Khon Kaen
- Maha Sarakham
- Roi-et
- Yasothon
- Amnat Charoen
- Nakhon Ratchasima
- Buri Ram
- Surin
- Si Sa Ket
- Ubon Ratchathani
- Uthai Thani
- Nakhon Sawan
- Lop Buri
- Chainat
- Ang Thong
- Sing Buri
- Saraburi
- Ayutthaya
- Bangkok
- Nakhon Nayok
- Prachin Buri
- Sa Kaeo
- Chachoengsao
- Chon Buri
- Rayong
- Chanthaburi
- Trat
The weather department says people should beware of severe weather and keep off unsecured buildings and wilderness areas. Farmers should beware of crop damage. Ships at sea should proceed with caution and watch the forecast in their area..
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
Central Thailand’s Lop Buri province was a battleground yesterday, with fierce skirmishes raging through city streets. Fortunately no casualties were reported. No human ones, anyway. Rival monkey gangs took to the streets and brawled for hours. Lopburi is home to two monkey clubs, with thousands of members: city monkeys and temple monkeys.
The temple monkeys control the area around Phra Prang Sam Yod, an ancient Hindu shrine, while the rival gang controls the city streets. The zones are divided by the northern train track.
Normally the two camps do not encroach on one another’s turf.
Locals residents offered different theories for the brawl. Some pointed to the scorching heat, saying that might have made them hot-tempered, while others believe they were fighting over food.
A taxi motorcyclist told Thai Rath online that he saw the leader of the temple monkeys leading members into the area controlled by the city gang to take food at a market. The city chief then fought back, leading the intruders to retreat to their home turf.
A woman told Thai Rath online that the temple monkeys didn’t have enough food and decided to take to the streets to meet their needs.
Somchai Unakong, a local resident, said he saw the incident as a bad omen for the country — the 75-year-old man said it was like nothing he had ever seen before before.
“Did this relate to the Covid-19 virus that is spreading? I wondered.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
