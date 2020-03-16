“We’re not going to run out” – Thai Retailer Association | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
“We’re not going to run out” – Thai Retailer Association
Retailers are insisting that supplies of new stock have been unaffected as local residents, afraid of a Cornonavirus-prompted lockdown, rush to retailers to restock on essential goods – drinking water, rice, canned food, semi-instant noodles, sugar and toilet paper have been found to be in short supply in various department stores, supermarkets and retail stores, as people start hoarding supplies.
Executive Director of the Thai Retailer Association, Chatrchai Tuongratanaphan, says “basic goods are not short in supply and, above all, manufactures can still boost production capacity to cope with a higher demand.”
Mr Chatrchai was responding to reports and pictures of the long queues in super-markets around the country.
“Many social media users says the stockpiling had been prompted by rumours that if Thailand reaches Stage 3 epidemic status, the government might impose significant restrictions of the movement of people.”
Stage 3 is when there is widespread community transmission of the virus. Read about Thailand preparing for Stage 3 HERE.
Netizens have been comparing the scenes in supermarkets over the weekend to those of the Thai floods of 2011 when basic goods and food disappeared from shelves.
Mr Chatrchai says the present situation is greatly different this time around.
“There will be no shortages of basic goods. At that time, all transport routes were flooded so manufacturers could not transport their goods.”
According to Thansettakij newspaper, a salesman at a trade shop in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district said that several products were sold out and stocks needed to be replenished.
Around Phuket on the weekend all supermarkets reported doing brisk business. In particular Makro stores were sold out in some lines but are assuring customers that there is still plenty of stocks available.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tried to tone down people resorting to panic buying.
“We are not at a stage where we need to stockpile food.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus
“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night
Suvarnabhumi International Airport is largely deserted as virus fears grips travellers. It was eerily quiet at Suvarnabhumi at 9pm on Saturday night, as both the arrival and departure halls were practically empty.
The managing director of Airports of Thailand Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, admitted that he had not expected to see such an atmosphere at the airport on Saturday March 14. To prove his point, Mr. Nitinai displayed a series of pictures on his Facebook account showing how the airport looks when there were no passengers at all on last Saturday night, as fears about Covid-19 take their toll on arrivals.
“Never would I imagine to see and image like this one.”
PHOTO: Suvarnabhumi’s check-in counters deserted – Nitinai Sirismatthakarn
Another picture shows a row of taxis parked at the arrival terminal, waiting for passengers who will never appear.
Airport deputy director, Mr Kittipong said that the terminal’s adjacent parking areas will be closed from 8am today.
“Zone 6 parking lot at Suvarnabhumi airport has been closed until further notice. The zone will be cleaned during the closure to cope with the spread of Covid-19. Also, the closure would not cause problems because few people were currently using the parking areas. While zone 6 is closed, motorists can use the parking building and parking zones 2-5 in front of the passenger terminal.”
For more information about airport’s car park situation, call the operation centre at 02 1329 511 around the clock.
Coronavirus
Thammasat University cancels classes for a week, Thai universities urged to ‘go online’
Thammasat University has cancelled all classes for at least one week, saying in a statement that they plan to resume classes again next week (below). The statement from the university mentioned the Covid-19 world pandemic and said it would co-operate to protect its students.
“All classes at Tha Prachan and Rangsit will be cancelled during March 16 –22, 2020. Classes can resume on March 23 ,2020 unless there is further announcement.”
“All faculty members, staff, and students shall be attentive to the training on online teaching and learning, which the university will announce shortly.”
Meanwhile, the Council of University Faculty Senate of Thailand is asking all universities to move their courses online as a preventative measure amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.
The council is suggesting all state and private universities “quickly migrate their classes online”. They are also advising higher education institutions to instruct staff to work from home until the end of May.
“Higher institutes are perceived as social opinion leaders. As such, we need to live up to that standard by setting a good precedent and by remaining cooperative with the government, to help control the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”
While several universities have announced their intention to shift their courses online in recent weeks, CUFST said the number of classes which have actually moved to online learning platforms remain “limited”, according to Bangkok Post.
It is not known how easily universities will be able to migrate courses online, though to some extent students are already able to gain access to recordings of courses.
Coronavirus
New Covid-19 specialist hospital to open as Thai government steps up response
The Thai government plans to use a freshly constructed hospital as a Covid-19-only patient hospital. Yesterday the number of infections in Thailand rose by 32 cases for a total of 114, the largest single rise in new daily cases. The Thai PM was speaking about the possibilities of moving to Stage 3 after chairing a meeting yesterday on new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The government will spend all the resources we need in the fight against Covid-19.”
Stage 3 is where people, including those with no previous trips to virus-hit countries, become infected with the disease. PM Prayut says, if widespread community infections breakout, a dedicated hospital would be needed. He referred to a new 100 bed hospital which is yet to open.
The new facility is the Bang Khun Thian Hospital in Bang Khun Thian, south west of the main city on the Gulf of Thailand, to treat Covid-19 patients. The 2 billion baht hospital was originally planned as a specialist geriatric hospital.
The PM also announced that officials are preparing other hospitals across the capital for Covid-19 patients with less severe symptoms, including the Royal Thai Airforce Hospital, Sirindhorn Hospital, Golden Jubilee Medical Centre and the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute in Samut Prakhan.
State agencies are also on alert to be fully prepared for a worst-case scenario of a community viral outbreak.
“Those involved in security must think whether they need to enforce new legal measures to cope with the situation. It’s easy to announce them, but we also need to gauge their impact,” the PM was quoted in Bangkok Post.
“Bar and entertainment venues may need to be temporarily closed after recent cluster infections involving people drinking together in a bar.”
“Officials will first opt to seek the cooperation from pub owners but all must be closed if necessary.”
The PM also addressed public concerns over the shortages of face masks and the cost of disease treatments.
“The government is checking the total amount of face masks, both domestically produced and imported, to make sure everyone can get access to them. Officials are also developing alternative masks or washable cloth masks, for people who are less exposed to the disease.”
“We’re also applying UCEP (Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients) to Covid-19 patients.”
UCEP, the Thai universal public health system which covers all Thais and working foreigners (with a valid work permit) has listed Covid-19 as an emergency case enabling patients to seek treatment at their nearest private or state hospitals free of charge in the first 72 hours.
At present, people who suspect they may contract the virus are subject to medical bills ranging between 6,000 and 7,500 baht.
(Your personal situation with medical coverage from the UCEP or private health insurance should be checked to ensure that you don’t have any unpleasant financial surprises if you were to become infected)
